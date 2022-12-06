Former Rep. Pete Hoekstra will not run for Michigan Republican Party Chair

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan GOP Congressman Pete Hoekstra will not run for Michigan Republican Party chair.

His exploratory look at a possible bid went by the wayside because his closest friends asked him “do you really want to do this?”

He tells 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick he and his wife decided this was not necessarily the place they wanted to be.

