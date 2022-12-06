ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Former Rep. Pete Hoekstra will not run for Michigan Republican Party Chair

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AKmEv_0jZbQcNW00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Michigan GOP Congressman Pete Hoekstra will not run for Michigan Republican Party chair.

His exploratory look at a possible bid went by the wayside because his closest friends asked him “do you really want to do this?”

He tells 6 News Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick he and his wife decided this was not necessarily the place they wanted to be.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Capital Rundown breaks down the latest in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s Capital Rundown covers the full gamut of another busy week in Michigan politics. In this week’s rundown, coverage includes the recount requests on Proposal 2 and Proposal 3, which passed by about 900,000 and nearly 600,000 votes each. The recount requests come from an activist group known as the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to comply with subpoena in Jan. 6 probe

LANSING — A special counsel has subpoenaed Michigan's top election official as part of the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s connection to riots at the U.S. Capitol, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson confirmed. In a statement, Benson said her office was served a subpoena on Wednesday, one...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’

Two outgoing Black Democratic women from metro Detroit offered vastly different farewell speeches on Tuesday. Consistent with the end of session tradition, 27 members, Democrats and Republicans, reflected on their tenure in the Legislature’s lower chamber. Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden (D-Southfield) was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last month. Bolden, […] The post Outgoing state Rep. Cynthia Johnson: ‘There are some of you in this room who owe me an apology’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Michigan Poll

Press conference on U of M’s purchase of Sparrow. Paul Whelan’s brother speaks on Brittney Griner’s …. The family of Paul Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on espionage charges, spoke with NewsNation following word that WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russia in a prisoner swap.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan

St. Johns, Mich. (WLNS) – A mid-Michigan catholic church is suing the state. According to a recent lawsuit, Saint Joseph in St. John’s claims their constitutional rights could be violated. The lawsuit comes after church officials say the new sex and gender protections under the state’s amended civil rights law could prevent its school from […]
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Philly

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats.The top Republican leader called it an "illegal and unprecedented power grab" based on a specious claim to the majority.One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Comeback

Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program

A beloved member of the Michigan family passed away Friday. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker passed away after a two-year battle with a rare type of bone cancer. Walker was a former football recruit who doctors diagnosed with osteosarcoma in 2020. The Michigan program brought Walker, a native of the state, on several times over the last Read more... The post Michigan mourns passing of beloved member of the program appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources have approved funding for 13 park projects across the state, including four in West Michigan. The 13 projects will cost an estimated $7.4 million, covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Judge orders 5 to trial in Antrim Co. kidnap plot against Gov. Whitmer

Five more men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will stand trial. 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka ruled that the evidence was enough to move the charges forward in Antrim County. “There’s clear evidence of a criminal purpose with respect to all these individuals," Stepka said in...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Attorney General Nessel announces second term executive changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday the appointment of Fadwa A, Hammoud as Chief Deputy and Ann M. Sherman as Solicitor General. After more than a decade in public service, current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department. “Over the years,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Eucharistic Procession at the capitol

Lansing religious charities give back ahead of the …. Lansing religious charities give back ahead of the holidays. Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan. Mid-Michigan Catholic church sues State of Michigan. Jackson Pearl Harbor vet remembers fateful day. Jackson Pearl Harbor vet remembers fateful day. Michigan farms feeling the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy