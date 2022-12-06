Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teachers To Get Up To $1,500 In Holiday Bonus ChecksAneka DuncanFort Smith, AR
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
KHBS
Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing
GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
Fort Smith crews to conduct repairs, delays expected
Fort Smith police announced Tuesday, Dec. 6 that the Fort Smith Utility Department and OG&E will be conducting repairs to the westbound lane near the 6600 block of Rogers Avenue.
Arrest made in Fort Smith ‘smash-and-grab’ burglaries
According to a police report, Fort Smith police arrested Elijah McAlister, Jr., 31, on December 7 in connection with a string of recent “smash-and-grab” commercial burglaries.
KHBS
Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith sisters found safe
Fort Smith police is looking for three sisters who went missing on Dec. 6 around 9:15 p.m.
Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for November 28-December 5, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Martagus Stovall / 1270 N Putran, Apt. 12, Fayetteville, AR / DOB 8-1-94 / Driving on suspended on 12-3-22.
Former Bonanza treasurer accused of stealing over $38K from city
A former Bonanza treasurer has been arrested and charged with stealing over $38,000 from the city.
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
This Arkansas Christmas Light Display is Nominated One of The Best in US
If you love Christmas lights Arkansas has plenty of them. If you haven't checked out this fun Christmas light display you really should take the time this holiday season to do so. The Lights of the Ozarks is located in historic downtown Fayetteville. The display of lights has over half...
OHP: Passenger Killed, 2 Injured In Adair County Crash
A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Adair County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at around 10:42 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of County Road Salem near US-59. OHP said they are still investigating what happened in the crash. One of...
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
Johnson County Sheriff arrested on gun and drug charges in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Johnson County Sheriff has been arrested after a traffic stop in Crawford County. According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested in possession of drugs and firearms. Stephens' first appearance hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 5.
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
New details in deadly Fort Smith hit-and-run
FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Sunday, Aug 21, around 4:15 in the morning, 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was killed after being hit by a car on Towson Avenue. Now, more than three months later, his family continues to search for answers. "My family has not been the same since,...
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
Cherokee Nation begins construction on $4M housing project in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation began construction Friday on a $4 million project to build new duplexes for low-income Cherokee families that will replace ones built in 1969. Leaders gathered to celebrate the new Birdtail Addition on Ross Street in Tahlequah which will include 16 rental units when...
Washington Co. jail doctor who prescribed Ivermectin to inmates steps down
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Washington County Sheriff-Elect Jay Cantrell, County Jail Medical Provider Rob Karas is pulling out of his county contract effective Jan. 1, almost a year after being sued for prescribing ivermectin to inmates, allegedly without their consent. On Monday, the Sheriff-elect informed the...
Comments / 0