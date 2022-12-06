ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KHBS

Fort Smith man found guilty in Hackett bedroom killing

GREENWOOD, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was convicted for killing a man in his bedroom on Valentine’s Day. Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, of Fort Smith, was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Stephen Bashman, 34, of Hackett, Arkansas. Workman kicked in the door of a...
KHBS

Police searching for two children, one teenager in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are searching for two children and one teenager out of Fort Smith. They are 10-year-old Sofia Treme, 13-year-old Riley Treme, and 15-year-old Makayla Treme. Police say Makayla and her sisters reportedly ran away from home on Dec. 6 at around 9:15 p.m. They were...
5NEWS

Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses have been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken into, and it is owner Kerri Taake left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would somebody do...
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren arrest report for November 28-December 5, 2022

The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Martagus Stovall / 1270 N Putran, Apt. 12, Fayetteville, AR / DOB 8-1-94 / Driving on suspended on 12-3-22.
KRMG

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
5NEWS

New details in deadly Fort Smith hit-and-run

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Sunday, Aug 21, around 4:15 in the morning, 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was killed after being hit by a car on Towson Avenue. Now, more than three months later, his family continues to search for answers. "My family has not been the same since,...
