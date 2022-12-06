Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CBS Sports
Bruins great Zdeno Chara says Canucks were practicing their Stanley Cup celebration in 2011
The 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks was one of the more thrilling matchups in NHL history. The Bruins ended up winning their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history in seven games against their Western Conference counterparts. It was an impressive finish to the series...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Drops game-winning layup
Lopez accumulated four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three blocks across 29 minutes during Friday's 106-105 victory over Dallas. Khris Middleton set the screen to give Lopez a clear path for the clinching layup. Lopez's late-game heroics made his otherwise subpar stat line an afterthought, but the Mavericks successfully contained him for most of the game. He'll look for a better result against the Rockets over the weekend.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Sitting out with illness
Okudah (illness) was listed as a non-participant on the Lions' injury report Thursday. Okudah made his return from a one-game absence due to a concussion during Sunday's win over the Jaguars. However, the 23-year-old appears to have come down with an illness since then, leaving him sidelined for each of Detroit's first two practices Week 14. Okudah will now have one more opportunity to increase his practice activity before the team must assign him a game status for Sunday versus Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
