Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Virginia Humanities awards grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of organizations across Virginia are getting grant funding for a variety of projects. According to a release, Virginia Humanities announced 32 grants worth more than $238,000 on Wednesday. “The awarded projects span cultural celebrations, art installations, public conversations, live performances and more, each meaningfully...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

ACPS requesting funding to build new elementary schools

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools want to build two new elementary schools. The county School Board requested $318 million during a joint work session with the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. A school leader said improvements are needed for equitable improvements, saying that...
cbs19news

Seeking nominations for annual Golden Apple Awards

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students, parents and members of the community can nominate educators they feel have demonstrated excellence in the classroom. It’s for the annual Golden Apple Awards, which are distributed to teachers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. According to a release, Golden Apple recipients will...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Perrone, UVA's North Fork team up for autonomous shuttle

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An autonomous shuttle will soon begin operating at the University of Virginia’s discovery park, North Fork. Perrone Robotics announced a contract with the UVA Foundation to provide a free circulator shuttle service at the facility on Thursday. According to a release, a variety...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville Goodwill opens Mission Services Offices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Goodwill has opened up its Mission Services Offices, the first of its kind in the area. The offices will provide programs and work opportunities to underserved people in the area. The first programs being offered are GoodStart Re-Entry and the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Miyares announces special counsels for review of UVA shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A special counsel has now been selected to conduct an external review of the events leading up to the shooting at the University of Virginia in November. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Thursday that the national law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theflucobeat.com

Tragic Loss at University of Virginia

On Nov. 13, 2022, a tragic and shocking shooting took place at the University of Virginia (UVA), just 30 minutes away from FCHS. Gunshots were heard at the Culbreth parking garage on the UVA main campus as a class on a bus had just returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Students on the UVA campus had to take shelter overnight and into the next morning as police sought the shooter.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

March preliminary hearing date set for Jones

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players appeared in court on Thursday morning. A judge set a preliminary hearing date of March 30 for Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. He is facing second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearms charges in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament

A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Convention will select Republican nominee for 56th District

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republicans will be holding a convention to select their nominee in one of the new House of Delegates districts representing this area. There will be a convention for the 56th District, which includes Fluvanna County as well as the counties of Buckingham, Appomattox and Cumberland and part of the counties of Goochland and Prince Edward.
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Missing juveniles found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been found. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Landon Peery and Abigail Garfield are safe as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were notified of their running away on Nov. 30. ACPD says the missing juvenile alerts...
CROZET, VA
Liberty News

Christmastime traditions continue on Liberty Mountain

As students prepared for their last week of classes and exams for the fall semester, Liberty University hosted a variety of events to get them in the holiday mood. On Dec. 2, Liberty chose a more festive scene for the last Convocation of the year. The Advent Convocation featured special music by the rock band Future of Forestry. Lead singer Eric Owyoung performed several classic Christmas hymns, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “Joy to the World.” Owyoung was accompanied on stage by an orchestra, chamber singers from Liberty, and members of the Liberty Worship Collective.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Michael Kochis named Chief of Charlottesville Police Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For months, the Charlottesville Police Department has not had a permanent chief, but now interim City Manager Michael Rogers has made a pick. "And that candidate is Michael Kochis," said Rogers during the Monday night Charlottesville City Council meeting. "I am confident that Michael Kochis...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle County launches affordable connectivity program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County is taking steps to increase Internet accessibility. On Wednesday, the Albemarle County Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office announced the launch of an affordable connectivity program (ACP) bridge program with Comcast as its first participating provider. The program aims to reduce the cost...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

