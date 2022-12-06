As students prepared for their last week of classes and exams for the fall semester, Liberty University hosted a variety of events to get them in the holiday mood. On Dec. 2, Liberty chose a more festive scene for the last Convocation of the year. The Advent Convocation featured special music by the rock band Future of Forestry. Lead singer Eric Owyoung performed several classic Christmas hymns, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “Joy to the World.” Owyoung was accompanied on stage by an orchestra, chamber singers from Liberty, and members of the Liberty Worship Collective.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO