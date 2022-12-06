Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Virginia Humanities awards grants
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of organizations across Virginia are getting grant funding for a variety of projects. According to a release, Virginia Humanities announced 32 grants worth more than $238,000 on Wednesday. “The awarded projects span cultural celebrations, art installations, public conversations, live performances and more, each meaningfully...
cbs19news
ACPS requesting funding to build new elementary schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Public Schools want to build two new elementary schools. The county School Board requested $318 million during a joint work session with the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. A school leader said improvements are needed for equitable improvements, saying that...
cbs19news
Seeking nominations for annual Golden Apple Awards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Students, parents and members of the community can nominate educators they feel have demonstrated excellence in the classroom. It’s for the annual Golden Apple Awards, which are distributed to teachers in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. According to a release, Golden Apple recipients will...
cbs19news
Perrone, UVA's North Fork team up for autonomous shuttle
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An autonomous shuttle will soon begin operating at the University of Virginia’s discovery park, North Fork. Perrone Robotics announced a contract with the UVA Foundation to provide a free circulator shuttle service at the facility on Thursday. According to a release, a variety...
cbs19news
Martha Jefferson House now serving non-residents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A holistic healing center opened at Martha Jefferson House on Thursday. It's called Brookwood Health and Wellness and offers physical, occupational, and speech therapies. The director of Martha Jefferson House, Dr. Heather Parrott, introduced the holistic approach for residents a year ago. She said the...
Dozens of cultures are represented at this one Henrico elementary school
Students at Colonial Trail Elementary School are learning all about different cultures from each other.
WHSV
Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
cardinalnews.org
Liberty professor to become first dean of public health at Appalachian College of Pharmacy; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Goodwill opens Mission Services Offices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Goodwill has opened up its Mission Services Offices, the first of its kind in the area. The offices will provide programs and work opportunities to underserved people in the area. The first programs being offered are GoodStart Re-Entry and the Senior Community Service Employment Program.
cbs19news
Miyares announces special counsels for review of UVA shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A special counsel has now been selected to conduct an external review of the events leading up to the shooting at the University of Virginia in November. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Thursday that the national law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP...
theflucobeat.com
Tragic Loss at University of Virginia
On Nov. 13, 2022, a tragic and shocking shooting took place at the University of Virginia (UVA), just 30 minutes away from FCHS. Gunshots were heard at the Culbreth parking garage on the UVA main campus as a class on a bus had just returned from a field trip to Washington, D.C. Students on the UVA campus had to take shelter overnight and into the next morning as police sought the shooter.
cbs19news
March preliminary hearing date set for Jones
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The man accused of shooting and killing three University of Virginia football players appeared in court on Thursday morning. A judge set a preliminary hearing date of March 30 for Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. He is facing second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearms charges in...
Augusta Free Press
Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
cbs19news
Convention will select Republican nominee for 56th District
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Republicans will be holding a convention to select their nominee in one of the new House of Delegates districts representing this area. There will be a convention for the 56th District, which includes Fluvanna County as well as the counties of Buckingham, Appomattox and Cumberland and part of the counties of Goochland and Prince Edward.
cbs19news
Food Lion donates thousands of meals to honor lives of slain UVA players
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The community continues to come together to help out those in need, including the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Food Lion. This year, the grocery chain honored the victims of the shooting at the University of Virginia. An official with BRAFB says the organization's...
cbs19news
Missing juveniles found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two runaway teens from the Crozet area have been found. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Landon Peery and Abigail Garfield are safe as of 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officials were notified of their running away on Nov. 30. ACPD says the missing juvenile alerts...
Liberty News
Christmastime traditions continue on Liberty Mountain
As students prepared for their last week of classes and exams for the fall semester, Liberty University hosted a variety of events to get them in the holiday mood. On Dec. 2, Liberty chose a more festive scene for the last Convocation of the year. The Advent Convocation featured special music by the rock band Future of Forestry. Lead singer Eric Owyoung performed several classic Christmas hymns, including “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night,” and “Joy to the World.” Owyoung was accompanied on stage by an orchestra, chamber singers from Liberty, and members of the Liberty Worship Collective.
cbs19news
Michael Kochis named Chief of Charlottesville Police Department
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For months, the Charlottesville Police Department has not had a permanent chief, but now interim City Manager Michael Rogers has made a pick. "And that candidate is Michael Kochis," said Rogers during the Monday night Charlottesville City Council meeting. "I am confident that Michael Kochis...
cbs19news
Albemarle County launches affordable connectivity program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County is taking steps to increase Internet accessibility. On Wednesday, the Albemarle County Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office announced the launch of an affordable connectivity program (ACP) bridge program with Comcast as its first participating provider. The program aims to reduce the cost...
cbs19news
Charlottesville selects next permanent police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville has found a new permanent police chief after being without one for more than a year. The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to bring in Michael Kochis as the new chief of police, following a recommendation by Interim City Manager Michael Rogers. Kochis will assume the position on Jan. 16.
