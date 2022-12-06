Read full article on original website
Police: Man arrested after pretending to be River Bluff High School student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police arrested a former River Bluff High School student Thursday after they say he admitted to officers that he purposely dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck and wore a backpack to look like a student. Officials arrested...
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
Calhoun County man arrested on million-dollar bond for burglaries
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Calhoun County officials have arrested a man after deputies say he stole multiple items, including dirt bikes and drones. 32 year old, Craig Gray was charged with Burglary, Criminal Conspiracy, and three counts of Larceny, after investigators found multiple drones and dirt bikes were stolen on December 4 from the Cameron area.
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
Sumter Woman arrested for taking roughly $600,000 from local business
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies have arrested a woman after reports say used almost $600,000 for personal gain. Deputies say Maris Boudreau, 44, forged, cashed and deposited 173 checks from a business she worked at from 2017 to October 2022, using the money for personal gain. Reports also say she used the company credit card for personal use.
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
One dead after car hits tractor trailer in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An elderly man is dead after officials say his car hit a tractor trailer. The SC Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old from Cross Hill died while driving on SC 39 near Chappells. Officials say the 68-year-old was driving north when their 2018 Ford Pickup Truck crossed the median and hit a 2018 Freight Liner Tractor Trailer that was going south.
Fairfield County man arrested in dog fighting ring case
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged Wednesday after deputies say he participated in dog fighting operations. 42-year-old David Erving was arrested after found 7 injured dogs and 1 dead dog on his property, after a complaint was made of a malnourished dog at the location back on November 22.
Coroner identifies driver killed in head-on collision in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified a woman killed in a collision in Kershaw County. Coroner David West has identified 61-year-old Tamara Ann Stephens of Kershaw County as the woman who died. Stephens was from the Abney area. Officials say Stephens was pronounced dead...
West Columbia road closures ahead of Parade of Lights
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Ahead of the West Columbia Parade of Lights, the city has announced road closures at the following intersections. Intersection of Jarvis Klapman Boulevard and 12th Street. Intersection of Augusta Road and 13th Street. Charleston Highway and Meeting Street. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 5...
SC State President makes statement; says wooden rifle caused temporary campus lockdown
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WACH) — SC State University President Alexander Conyers addressed the media Thursday after the school went into lockdown for just over 2 hours earlier that day. Earlier Thursday, the University received reports that a man possibly with a gun was seen roaming the campus, prompting the school...
1 minute saved in traffic once Bull Street, Elmwood construction finishes, officials said
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 57 seconds, that’s how much time you’ll be saving, if you commute into Columbia. Early Thursday, the announcement was made about a construction project that will keep the traffic moving, in both directions. There is a sense of excitement with drivers who use...
Local leaders push for more safety measures at nursing homes, facilities
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- City and County leaders in South Carolina want to ensure the most vulnerable adults are always safe at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and residential care homes. On Tuesday, Columbia City Council approved a resolution, introduced by council member Will Brennan, calling on state lawmakers to...
Greene Street bridge opens after nearly two years of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A years long project is one step closer to completion. In phase two of the Innovista project, the Greene Street bridge has finally opened, after nearly two years of construction. "This bridge connects Assembly Street on the east to the Congaree river on the west,...
Gamecock commit and Camden DL McLeod wins Mr. Football
(WACH) — Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod is South Carolina's Mr. Football. The honor is award to the state’s top football player and was given to McLeod at halftime of the North/South game in Myrtle Beach on Saturday. McLeod is a South Carolina football commit and just the...
The Ritedose Corp. expanding in Richland County, bringing 94 new jobs to the area
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Ritedose Corp., a locally owned and operated pharmaceutical manufacturer announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The company's $81 million investment will create 94 new jobs. Phase one of the expansion and the addition of the approximately 50 of the 94 total...
W.J. Keenan High kicks off dog grooming event for community
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Students in W.J. Keenan High School's Animal Science II class will groom dogs in a special dog grooming event for the community, Saturday, December 10th from 9:30am-2 p.m. at the school on 361 Pisgah Church Rd, Columbia, SC. Community members can drop off and pick...
RCSD aims to break record for Salvation Army's red kettle campaign
COLUMBIA, SC — The Richland County Sheriff's Department are once again volunteering their time on behalf of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. This will be the agency's second year participating, last year they set a record in the Midlands for the most money raised by an organization in a single day of bell ringing.
Charity ride hopes cruising through town will bring holiday cheer to veterans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for those who don’t have family or those who are hospitalized. For 22 years now, Jim Wertman and Gene Royer have hosted their annual Vets Christmas Charity Ride. It’s an event that helps to being some...
