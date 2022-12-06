Read full article on original website
Choice of future power mix for CPS Energy narrows as board vote nears
This story has been updated. After months of deliberation, an advisory committee to CPS Energy has narrowed down which mix of energy sources it wants to see powering San Antonio in the near future. CPS Energy’s Rate Advisory Committee, made up of residents appointed by the utility’s board and by...
City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible
Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
What the midterms tell us about the 2023 City Council battlegrounds to watch
Under the city’s newly drawn maps, all but one of San Antonio’s City Council districts favored Democrat Beto O’Rourke for governor this year by wide margins, according to data provided by the progressive political firm Flagship Campaigns. Council District 9, currently represented by John Courage, is the...
$500M public partnership to expand health care access in southern Bexar County
In March, Bexar County commissioners allocated millions to a public health division that would expand affordable health care into unincorporated areas of San Antonio. On Friday, that partnership was publicly announced, accomplishing the first step on a path to extending access to affordable health care and clinical services to residents in Southern Bexar County.
City Council chooses Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 — again
This story has been updated. San Antonio City Council on Thursday chose former Councilman Mike Gallagher to represent District 10 while Clayton Perry takes a leave of absence after his alleged hit-and-run car crash last month. The vote to appoint Gallagher was unanimous and he was sworn in immediately Thursday....
Construction begins on South Alamo as city seeks to help suffering businesses
Major construction is scheduled to begin on South Alamo Street after the holidays, work that will create a multimodal parkway between Market Street and East César E. Chávez Boulevard. The 2017 municipal bond project includes new lighting and landscaping, reconstruction of the street as well as drainage and...
$44M in housing bond projects could build or rehab 2,500 affordable units
San Antonio City Council got its first look Wednesday at the projects that got the green light from city staff to receive nearly $44 million to increase and maintain affordable housing in the city. The bulk of that money comes from the city’s first $150 million housing bond that can...
Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio
Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
Long list of applicants seek to replace Clayton Perry on City Council
San Antonio City Council will choose from more than a dozen applicants with a wide-range of political views this week when they appoint a replacement for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. Perry is taking a leave of absence to seek treatment after being involved in a car crash and allegedly...
USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers
USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
San Antonio wants to provide vet care so low-income residents can keep their pets
Faced with more stray animals and surrendered pets ending up in shelters, the City of San Antonio and the advocacy group Texas Pets Alive! are asking the state for permission to provide medical care for low-income residents’ pets. Texas law currently prohibits shelters from providing nonemergency care to animals...
Bexar County votes to remodel aging annex building near UTSA’s new data science school downtown
A county-owned building that had previously been considered for demolition instead will be redeveloped to keep pace with a growing need for office space and improvements near San Pedro Creek, Bexar County commissioners decided on Tuesday. An earlier plan to raze the 1950s-era Courthouse Annex Building at 203 W. Nueva...
SAPD files DWI charge against Clayton Perry
San Antonio police filed a DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) on Tuesday for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run Nov. 6, according to a joint statement from SAPD and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. “This case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to stop...
Brittney Griner will arrive in her home state of Texas following release from Russian prison
Brittney Griner, the U.S. women’s basketball player who was imprisoned in Russia, is on her way to her home state of Texas, where she will be evaluated medically and reunite with her family. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert on Thursday said the Houston native will undergo evaluations related to her...
Nirenberg, Castillo seek street designation for 1930s labor organizer Emma Tenayuca
When Emma Tenayuca led San Antonio pecan shellers to a strike in 1938, the 21-year-old was an enemy of city leaders who sided with the pecan shelling companies and had her arrested. More than 80 years later, city leaders are planning a tribute to Tenayuca, by way of an honorary...
North SA Chamber leader resigns; former leader to serve as interim CEO
Just over four years into her role as the first Latina to lead one of San Antonio’s largest business advocacy organizations, Cristina Aldrete is stepping down. The North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1974, recently announced that its board of directors accepted Aldrete’s resignation, which became effective Nov. 23.
Former schoolhouse and playground to open as bar venue in East Side’s Healy-Murphy district
Local restaurant owners are working to redevelop the site of a onetime child care center on the near East Side into a bar venue with a schoolhouse theme. A construction crew has installed a wood fence around the old playground of the former Healy-Murphy Child Development Center and are at work on the southernmost section of the property where the bar, named Home Room, is set to open sometime next year.
Bexar County jail faces ‘dire’ staffing issues, consultants find
A new wide-ranging study of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center recommends that the county take swift action to address its persistent staffing woes, including filling civilian positions that were frozen during the pandemic and making other changes to improve employee retention. The county commissioned the study from American Correctional...
CPS Energy, ERCOT say they’re ready for winter
As Texas heads into its second winter since the catastrophic freeze of February 2021, the state’s grid operator and CPS Energy said Tuesday they are prepared for a major cold weather event. It’s been almost two years since Texas faced the icy wrath of Winter Storm Uri, which left...
Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington
Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
