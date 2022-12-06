ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Report

City Council’s move to eliminate horse-drawn carriages uninformed and irresponsible

Prior to the start of my contract with the City of San Antonio as its official equine veterinarian in 2005, equine services for the City of San Antonio were inspected and monitored by small animal-specific veterinarians. At the urging of the Animal Care Services director and board, my services were engaged to provide cruelty investigations for all types of farm animal seizures and to be in charge of carriage horse permitting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

$500M public partnership to expand health care access in southern Bexar County

In March, Bexar County commissioners allocated millions to a public health division that would expand affordable health care into unincorporated areas of San Antonio. On Friday, that partnership was publicly announced, accomplishing the first step on a path to extending access to affordable health care and clinical services to residents in Southern Bexar County.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio Report

Linda Schott named interim president of Texas A&M-San Antonio

Following the resignation of Texas A&M University-San Antonio President Cynthia Teniente-Matson announced Nov. 16, the Texas A&M University System Regents named an interim president Wednesday. Regents unanimously voted to select Linda Schott as interim president at TAMU-SA on Wednesday. The transition comes as Teniente-Matson prepares to begin her new role...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

USAA to exit from its downtown San Antonio office towers

USAA announced Wednesday that the San Antonio-based insurance and financial services company is planning to vacate its downtown offices by the end of the year. The 500 employees who work in the company’s two office towers will soon move back to the sprawling headquarters campus in Northwest San Antonio, according to a spokesman.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

SAPD files DWI charge against Clayton Perry

San Antonio police filed a DWI charge against Councilman Clayton Perry (D10) on Tuesday for his involvement in an alleged hit-and-run Nov. 6, according to a joint statement from SAPD and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. “This case, as well as the arrest charge of failure to stop...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Former schoolhouse and playground to open as bar venue in East Side’s Healy-Murphy district

Local restaurant owners are working to redevelop the site of a onetime child care center on the near East Side into a bar venue with a schoolhouse theme. A construction crew has installed a wood fence around the old playground of the former Healy-Murphy Child Development Center and are at work on the southernmost section of the property where the bar, named Home Room, is set to open sometime next year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

Newly elected Congressman Greg Casar to take city politics experience to Washington

Former Austin City Councilman Greg Casar has already charted a different course than many Democratic elected leaders in Texas. In an election cycle dominated by talk of guns and abortion rights, he won a seat representing Texas’ 35th Congressional District by focusing on societal inequities like income and access to health care that were exacerbated by the pandemic.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Report

San Antonio Report

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy