Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in
Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
fox5atlanta.com
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police now have access to security cameras at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - The privately managed Atlantic Station has given the City of Atlanta access to all of its security cameras. The agreement comes in the wake of another violent incident on a public street bordering the retail -mixed use complex. On a late November weekend, unchaperoned young people were expelled...
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead after trench collapses in Smyrna neighborhood
SMYRNA, Ga. - One person is dead after a trench they were working in collapsed in on them, firefighters say. It happened a little before 4 p.m. in front of a home along Wells Drive SE near Chrysler Avenue SE in Smyrna. The Smyrna Fire Department says firefighters arrived to...
fox5atlanta.com
Hyundai, SK building new battery plant to Bartow County, bringing 3,500 new jobs
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A new Hyundai electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility will bring billions of dollars of investment and thousands of new jobs to Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Hyundai Motor Group and SK On chose a location in Bartow County to be the site that will help supply the automotive manufacturers plants across the country.
fox5atlanta.com
Newnan hotel clerk accused of raping intoxicated hotel guest
NEWNAN, Ga. - A guest came to him for help, instead Coweta County deputies say a Newnan hotel clerk raped her. Jermaine Oswald Soo-Tim, 31, was charged with kidnapping and rape. Investigators in Coweta County say the victim told them that she had had too much to drink on Dec....
fox5atlanta.com
Teen shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, police suspect
STONECREST, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which they believe a 14-year-old may have shot himself at the Mall at Stonecrest. Around 2:21 p.m. DeKalb County police responded to a call about a person shot in the mall. When they got there, they said the 14-year-old was suffering...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police viewing security cameras in deadly 17th Street shooting
Atlantic Station, for the first time, is allowing the Atlanta Police Department to view all of its cameras. Police officials repeated the request to have access following a violent weekends on the private retailer’s property that led to the death of two children, 12 and 15.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive
Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
fox5atlanta.com
Kidnapped elderly woman reunited with family
Police say a man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later.
fox5atlanta.com
Good Day Atlanta's Natalie McCann welcomes new baby girl
ATLANTA - The Good Day Atlanta team is a little bigger thanks to a special new addition. Good Day's Natalie McCann and her husband Brad welcomed a baby girl this week. Baby Palmer was born Tuesday. The little girl weighs in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces. Both Natalie and...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in Jonesboro car theft, kidnapping involving grandmother
ATLANTA - Police have made an arrest in a carjacking and kidnapping involving an elderly woman in Clayton County. Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Taron Williams, was arrested on Miriam Lane in DeKalb County, about 20 miles from the Jonesboro convenience store where this all began. The arrest came hours after Williams allegedly drove from that store in a stolen car with 86-year-old Shirley McCurry inside.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mail carrier deliver life-saving first aid
She was in the right place at the right time. A Stockbridge mail carrier went from delivery the main to delivering life-saving medical attention. Her co-workers honored her at her post office and the person she saved got a chance to say thank you.
fox5atlanta.com
Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
fox5atlanta.com
Family to hold funeral for 12-year-old killed in shooting outside Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - One of the two children gunned down on 17th Street near Atlantic Station will be laid to rest Saturday afternoon. The funeral for 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who died after a shooting three weeks ago, will be at 1 p.m. at The First Iconium Baptist Church on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly woman reunited with family after being kidnapped during car theft at Clayton County food mart
JONESBORO, Ga. - An 83-year-old woman with dementia has been reunited with her family after she was kidnaped during a car theft. A man abducted Shirley McCurry Thursday afternoon outside a food mart in Clayton County. She was found safely at a restaurant in northwest Atlanta hours later. Phillip McCurry...
fox5atlanta.com
School resource officers trying new approach to combat violent crime
It seems almost weekly now there are reports about violence involving youth. The DeKalb County Schools police chief says it is a problem they cannot arrest themselves out of. A program school resource officers will run with a new approach focuses on listening to students, rather than preaching to them may help.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
fox5atlanta.com
Divorce attorney shot and killed; law firm set on fire
A Gwinnett County man was arrested and charged with murdering his wife's divorce attorney, and setting that law office on fire. Lawrenceville police apprehended the suspect near the crime scene.
Comments / 0