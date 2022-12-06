Read full article on original website
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on May 5, 1942 in Watertown, NY, son of Arles and Eleanor (Beardon) Pierce, he graduated from Watertown High School. He worked at...
Andrew J. Hermanowski, 63, of Felts Mills
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Andrew J. Hermanowski, age 63, of Felts Mills, NY passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are with Bruce Funeral Home, Black River NY. A private funeral will be held on December 11, 2022 at...
Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, Watertown, passed away Sunday December 4th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors is his wife Joan and two sons Philip and David. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with the...
William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of Hermon
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of County Route 19 died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 while in the company of his loving family at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 9 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence...
James D. Hutcheon, 66, of Depauville
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James D. Hutcheon, 66, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, at his residence. Per his request, there will be no services. Jim was born March 14th, 1956, in Watertown, the son Louis and Ruth Burrows Hutcheon. He graduated from 1000 Islands School. A marriage to...
Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane Elizabeth Heesh, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville, NY. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home &...
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022...
Carmella Rosemary Guzman, 49, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Carmella Rosemary Guzman will be 3:30pm – 5:00pm Thursday, December 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Funeral services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family. Carmella passed away Friday, December 2nd at Samaritan...
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - Officials are calling a home in the town of Rodman a “total loss” after fire swept through the house. Volunteers were called to 10808 Lowe Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials say they believe no one was home when the...
Missing Watertown teen found safe
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown teen who went missing Sunday has been found safe. Watertown city police say 16-year-old Isabella Kneier has been located and is safe. Police announced Monday that she had gone missing. She had last been seen leaving her home at 657 Olive Street.
Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold. Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000. The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of...
Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the home of his daughter. He was surrounded by family and under the loving care of Jefferson County Hospice. Patrick was born on February 20, 1941 in Potsdam, New York,...
Holiday collection drive underway for period products
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Happy Period North Country has launched its Holiday Collection Drive. Happy Period North Country president Tanya Roy says they’re accepting donations of period products to help people who can’t afford them. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. The...
John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. John was born on May 16,1946 in Watertown, the son of the late Michael and Ilene (Gaines) Giovo. He attended schools in Adams, Carthage and graduated from Harrisville High School. He married the former Cheryl Rose Alexander on June 29,1968 at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Hugh Connaghan officiating. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 27 years, originally with Crown Zellerbach and eventually with James River Corp and retired due to a disability.
Gala to benefit Watertown Urban Mission
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Family Winter Gala this weekend to benefit the Watertown Urban Mission. Micah Matteson of Matteson Property Management and Urban Mission executive director Cher VanBrocklin talked about it on 7 News This Morning. You can see their interview in the video above. The...
Evans Mills Primary School students shop for tots
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tots shopping, for Toys for Tots. There was a big line outside of Ollie’s in Watertown Wednesday morning. Anxious 3rd graders from Evans Mills Primary School anxiously waiting to pick out some toys. Inside the store, they piled their carts high with toys to...
James Clifford Davidson
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and Joyce (Whitman) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife, Erna, his sister Judy Gregston, his son John, and his daughters Joyce and Jamie. He was also the proud grandfather and great grandfather of Shanna Conroy and her son Little John. Jimmy lived life to the fullest and loved the water, cared for all animals, enjoyed golfing, and was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees.
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The temporary shelter for homeless and displaced people, open for 2 weeks, is set to close in about 2 weeks. It means Jefferson County is moving on to the next step - something not liked by a Watertown City Council member. The Watertown Salvation Army...
General Brown club makes blankets to help the community
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A group of General Brown students is thinking of their community this holiday season. With the last tightening of a few knots, General Brown students put the finishing touches on blankets they’ll soon be handing out to people in the north country. “We just...
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - The Carthage Central School District won’t recover all of the money a scammer took. In March, the school district fell victim to a scam and lost $759,000 after paying a bill with a wire transfer. When it happened, the district said it...
