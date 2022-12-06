ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

‘Pure evil’: Mother of 12-year-old shot in Rochester speaks

By Eriketa Cost
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6PJK_0jZbPNIW00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family member of one of the victims in Monday night’s shooting is speaking out.

Police say a 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were each shot in the lower body, and a 20-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body. Mayor Evans confirmed that one of the victims is affiliated with the City of Rochester. All three were taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Keonna Junious is the mother of 12-year-old Nea Miah Wilson, who was shot during a vigil that night.

They were gathering to remember and celebrate the life of Jeremiah Baker — a 17-year-old who lost his life on William Warfield Drive in June of 2022.

Junious said they were in the middle of prayer, when shots rang out.

“When that happened, I had to instruct my girls to run, they don’t know what’s going on,” she said.

Junious said the three victims are expected to recover. For Nea, she said it will be a painful journey.

RPD: Teen, child, 20-year-old shot during prayer for fatal shooting victim

“When Nea Miah was on her pain meds, she looked at me and said, ‘Mom, we didn’t sing happy birthday,'” said Junious. “So in the middle of her CT scan we were singing happy birthday to Jeremiah.”

Junious said Jeremiah was also her nephew; and this most recent tragedy is another trauma on top of that.

“It’s pure evil, is what it is,” she said. “And she didn’t want to die. My daughter said that to me at least 100 times last night. ‘Mom I don’t want to die, mom please don’t let me die.’ And I had to tell her ‘baby I’m not going to let you die.'”

Junious said Nea is currently on pain medication, recovering at the hospital, and working to move her legs again. Her next step will be crutches.

Junious said Nea is among the top of her class and on high-honor roll, and excels in her Spanish class.

“The police asked me last night, does Nea have anything — I said, ‘No. She doesn’t have anything to do with it, she’s 12-years-old.'”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

RPD, U.S. Marshals arrest wanted individual on Portland Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A wanted individual was arrested in Rochester by several police agencies Saturday afternoon. Representatives with the Rochester Police Department said that investigators will not be releasing the name of the individual at this time, as the investigation is still active. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Task Force and RPD […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Judge faces men accused of plotting her murder

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo took the stand against the two cousins accused of plotting her murder. Dimitri and Joenathan Cash are no strangers to the law, both are currently serving time for the kidnapping of Dimitri Cash's two children from a foster home in Greece.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

VIDEO: Rochester residents in prayer as shots ring out

Editor’s Note: Some viewers may find the above content disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monday night, three young people were shot during a “celebration of life” in Upper Falls, for a teen who lost his life to gun violence this past summer. During the vigil, shots rang out, and three young […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
ROCHESTER, NY
Lite 98.7

Rochester Student Receives Death Threats for Doing the Right Thing

Over a week ago, two 13-year-old boys were arrested for bringing a loaded revolver to school in Rochester. The gun was never taken out or used to threaten anyone, according to authorities. The students responsible were both charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon. They were alerted to the presence of the firearm in the building by another female student who reported it, but she has since become the target of harassment and death threats around the school.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Heavy police presence off of Portland Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Multiple police agencies including U.S. marshals are investigating in the area of Portland Avenue near Draper Street in Rochester. Details are limited at this time. News 8 has a crew at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP warns residents of holiday phone scam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police is reminding New York residents this holiday season that NYSP does not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say they’ve received multiple calls and complaints from residents, particularly in the Western New York region, that people claim to be affiliated with NYSP or say troopers have called asking […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash

CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
PENFIELD, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy