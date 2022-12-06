ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

KTRE

Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer

Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
nacogdoches.org

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Nacogdoches County Chamber and community leaders will join the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber delegation at the State Capitol during the 88th Legislative Session. Small groups from both communities will meet with elected representatives and state agency staff on Feb. 14. Large group meetings and an evening reception will be held on Feb. 15.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A Monday night incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested a man they suspect is responsible for the killing of a San Augustine man. According to a report by the San Augustin Sheriff’s Office, Lorenza White, 35, of San Augustine, was apprehended by officers with the Lufkin Police Department around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, hours after he allegedly killed Bryan Blue, 33, by shooting him in the back with a crossbow at a residence on Farm to Market Road 711. White was reportedly found driving Blue’s truck.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KLTV

Grand jury hands down new indictment against suspended Angelina County Judge

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new indictment has been brought against a suspended Angelina County Judge. According to Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels, a grand jury has handed Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery a new indictment for a public order crime, which is a Class C misdemeanor, dated May 11, 2022. Lymbery has been previously indicted on 21 counts of public order crimes.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Crockett emergency crews respond to gas leak

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: CenterPoint is on scene making repairs, according to the Houston County fire marshal; there is no longer a hazard to the public. Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. near Lewis Circle. The Crockett Fire Department,...
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 men arrested in connection to string of Nacogdoches County vehicle burglaries

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men were arrested and charged with several felonies in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the summer, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Cortez Stovall, 19; Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 22; and Japatrick Davis, 24, all of Lufkin, were arrested Monday after an investigation by the sheriff’s […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges

JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses

One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Luxurious Crown Colony Movie Lovers Home In Lufkin, Texas

There are some homes for sale that just have it all. That's what I thought when I saw this home listed for $1.45 million dollars in Lufkin. If you put that much of your hard-earned cash down for a place to live, there are just some things that you would expect to have. For the price, this house has way more than you could ever need.
LUFKIN, TX

