KTRE
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
nacogdoches.org
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Nacogdoches County Chamber and community leaders will join the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber delegation at the State Capitol during the 88th Legislative Session. Small groups from both communities will meet with elected representatives and state agency staff on Feb. 14. Large group meetings and an evening reception will be held on Feb. 15.
Legacy Fitness In Nacogdoches, Texas Closes Temporarily Leaving Members Confused
Legacy Fitness in Nacogdoches sent out an app alert to their gym members that they were changing out some equipment. A moving truck was spotted there, and after some members took a look around they found that all of the equipment was removed. Though there hasn't been any further official...
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
KTRE
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
KTRE
San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow
KLTV
Grand jury hands down new indictment against suspended Angelina County Judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new indictment has been brought against a suspended Angelina County Judge. According to Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels, a grand jury has handed Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery a new indictment for a public order crime, which is a Class C misdemeanor, dated May 11, 2022. Lymbery has been previously indicted on 21 counts of public order crimes.
KTRE
Woden ISD superintendent details changes made since absorbing Etoile schools
WODEN, Texas (KTRE) - It’s nearing the end of the first semester for Woden ISD after they absorbed Etoile and added 70 students to their campuses. Superintendent Brady Taylor said the transition has been smooth. “The logistics of everything was kind of up in the air just because we...
KTRE
Crockett emergency crews respond to gas leak
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: CenterPoint is on scene making repairs, according to the Houston County fire marshal; there is no longer a hazard to the public. Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. near Lewis Circle. The Crockett Fire Department,...
3 men arrested in connection to string of Nacogdoches County vehicle burglaries
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men were arrested and charged with several felonies in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the summer, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Cortez Stovall, 19; Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 22; and Japatrick Davis, 24, all of Lufkin, were arrested Monday after an investigation by the sheriff’s […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes. The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.
scttx.com
FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
12newsnow.com
Former Evadale Little League coach now facing federal charges in addition to state charges
JASPER, Texas — A former Evadale Little League president accused of sexually abusing multiple children is now facing federal charges. Adam Isaacks, who was first arrested and charged in Sabine County in December 2021 and later in Jasper County, is now facing federal charges for six counts of transportation of minors in interstate commerce for purposes of sexual conduct involving three victims.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses
One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
Officials: Murder suspect behind bars in San Augustine County
KTRE
Asian lady beetles more common in East Texas as colder months approach
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A common bug becomes more frequently found in East Texas homes this time of year. As the days get colder, residents can see an increase in Asian lady beetles inside their homes, even though these bugs are not native to the area. Retired entomologist Joe Pase...
Luxurious Crown Colony Movie Lovers Home In Lufkin, Texas
There are some homes for sale that just have it all. That's what I thought when I saw this home listed for $1.45 million dollars in Lufkin. If you put that much of your hard-earned cash down for a place to live, there are just some things that you would expect to have. For the price, this house has way more than you could ever need.
OFFICIALS: 2 dead, 3 hurt after hydraulic line ruptures on East Texas oil rig site
