Elba, AL

Alabama: Elba police cracking down on illegal drug traffic in the city

By Mike Gurspan
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

ELBA, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance.

Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

The 38-year-old Elba resident is being held at the Coffee County jail under a $45,000 bond.

Elba Police Chief Troy Staley tells WDHN that stopping the drug trade is the best way to cut down on break-ins and burglaries during the holidays.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

