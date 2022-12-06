Alabama: Elba police cracking down on illegal drug traffic in the city

ELBA, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance.

Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

The 38-year-old Elba resident is being held at the Coffee County jail under a $45,000 bond.

Elba Police Chief Troy Staley tells WDHN that stopping the drug trade is the best way to cut down on break-ins and burglaries during the holidays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.