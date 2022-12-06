Alabama: Elba police cracking down on illegal drug traffic in the city
ELBA, Ala. ( WDHN ) — Over recent weeks, Elba police have made more than a dozen arrests on intent to distribute a controlled substance, along with distribution of a controlled substance.
Recently, Karen Bogedain was arrested on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; distribution of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.“We’re just a bit desperate this time to find him help”: LaGrange mother pleads with community to find assistance for disabled son
The 38-year-old Elba resident is being held at the Coffee County jail under a $45,000 bond.
Elba Police Chief Troy Staley tells WDHN that stopping the drug trade is the best way to cut down on break-ins and burglaries during the holidays.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.
Comments / 0