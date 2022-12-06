Read full article on original website
Related
Battle Mountain students host gallery show, silent auction to fundraise for class trip￼
What: Gallery Show and Silent Auction to support Battle Mountain art student trip to Los Angeles. Where: Colorado Mountain College, Edwards Campus (150 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards) When: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Why: Students in upper-level classes of Portfolio, AP Art and Design and AP/DE...
Aspen Daily News
Cool it! Ajax ski patrol says to straight-liners
The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining. The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
Remember the name: Ski and Snowboard Club Vail’s Ava Keenan wants to be the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal
Starring in a Warren Miller film and winning an Olympic gold medal would satisfy most skiers’ bucket lists. Ava Keenan is halfway there. The 12-year-old Ski and Snowboard Club Vail mogul skier was featured in Miller’s “Daymaker,” which aired at Beaver Creek last Saturday. Her next objective: become the first Black mogul skier to win an Olympic gold medal.
Northside restaurant group expands into two new locations in Edwards
The Northside restaurant family is expanding into Edwards this month with its fifth of six locations, including a new rotisserie restaurant concept called Ed’z opening this week and a third Benderz Burgers location opening in the new year. Jim Pavelich, who leads the restaurant group with partners Noah Bender...
’Tis the season for wreath making at Fancy Pansy
When: Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. More info: Call 970-470-4182 or send an email to fancypansyvail@gmail.com. ‘Tis the season for wreaths! For those looking for a festive holiday activity to enjoy with friends and family, Fancy Pansy is offering a wreath making class on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 6-9 p.m. Each participant (there is space for 10 people) will be given all the materials needed for making a wreath – including ribbons, greenery, ornaments, and pinecones – as well as wine and charcuterie snacks.
Laughs with Lisa: Vail Comedy Show returns this week with back-to-back headliner Lisa Curry
Vail Comedy Show is back Wednesday, Dec. 14 for a special pop-up show at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle and Thursday Dec. 15 at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Lisa Curry is flying in from Los Angeles to headline both shows. Sammy...
New list of best ski towns in North America includes 2 Colorado spots
The towns in Colorado's mountains that draw skiers and snowboarders each have their own special vibe, and two have been recognized in a prestigious new "best of" list. According to USA Today readers, Aspen and Telluride are the No. 8 and No. 9 best ski towns in North America.The high rankings are partially based on stellar shopping experiences as well as food and drink opportunities.Aspen was also praised for having great art galleries and four different ski areas within a 10 mile radius to choose from.Telluride was given high marks for its "old-fashioned Western-chic vibe" and its gondola which connects the ski area with the town.The full list of top ski towns in the continent is as follows:1. Mammoth Lakes, California2. Banff, Alberta3. North Conway, New Hampshire4. Stove, Vermont5. Banner Elk, North Carolina6. Park City, Utah7. Jackson Hole, Wyoming8. Telluride9. Aspen10. Ketchum, Idaho
School Views: A look back at the first semester
With just under two weeks remaining in the fall semester, it’s time to look back and reflect on how the year has started. Like most, I’m amazed at how quickly we get to this point. It wasn’t long ago that I was enjoying summer activities. And yet, here...
Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10
On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
Grand Hyatt Vail offers specials for its 40th anniversary
Grand Hyatt Vail marks its fourth decade this season. To celebrate this milestone, Grand Hyatt Vail will offer special food and beverage promotions from now until Dec. 19. Stop by the beautiful Fireside Lounge and enjoy a signature cocktail made just for the occasion. The Chambord 75 blends one-half ounce gin and one-half ounce Chambord with bubbles for a festive looking and tasty drink garnished with sage and a berry and can be purchased for $10.
Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain
Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
Grand County Search and Rescue rescues hiker after avalanche near Berthoud Pass
On Saturday, Dec. 3, Grand County Search and Rescue entered the field to save a stranded hiker who had triggered an avalanche near Colorado Mines Peak, north of Berthoud Pass. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center rated avalanche danger as considerable on Dec. 3 — a three on the center’s five-catergory rating. Since Thursday, Dec. 1, Grand County had experienced high winds and heavy snowfall, increasing avalanche risk.
Summit Daily News
Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital
The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco. Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.
Edwards welcomes new real estate office
Compass, Inc., the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States, has announced the opening of a new permanent office location in Edwards. Compass agents including David Adkins, Jill Moneypenny, Jen Wanner, Brad Cohn and Caroline Wagner will be based out of the new office. “The Vail Valley is...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
New Castle woman Lisa Detweiler’s life honored at branch library
Merle Detweiler always knew his wife impacted the community. But he really didn’t know just how much until that same community showed up in droves to the New Castle Branch Library on Saturday for one final goodbye. “She loved working at the library,” Merle said, trying to compose his...
Carnes: Loved DPD drinking VBC at BOP
It was one of those flawless mornings, the bluebird of happiness kind we dream of year-round but rarely have the actual pleasure of experiencing. Over half a foot of white gold blanketing the valley overnight, 10 inches on the mountain, and my first view across the valley was a picture-perfect postcard of a winter wonderland.
More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼
Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
Engagement for Jacqueline Nickel and Nicholas Miller
John Nickel and Jennifer Baker of Glenwood Springs, Colorado are elated to announce the engagement of their daughter Jacqueline Nickel to Nicholas Miller, son of Clayton and Krista Miller of Manassas, Virginia. Jacqueline is a Glenwood Springs native and is thrilled to have been able to return home and work as an eye doctor at 20/20 Eyecare after graduating and receiving her Doctor of Optometry degree from IAUPR School of Optometry. Nicholas graduated from George Mason University and came to Colorado for its outdoor adventures and is an avid snowboarder and dirt biker enthusiast. A June wedding is planned.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0