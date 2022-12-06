Read full article on original website
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Pregnant Alyssa Scott shares intimate photos from maternity shoot with Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott who is expecting her second child with Nick Cannon, celebrated the “final days” of her pregnancy with an intimate maternity shoot. The Masked Singer host and model are getting ready to welcome another bundle of joy. As seen in newly released maternity photos, he and Alyssa are getting close to meeting their second child together.
North West declares R-rated horror The Conjuring 3 is her 'favorite movie'
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's young daughter North West declared that the popular horror film The Conjuring 3 is her "favorite movie" in a TikTok video posted on Sunday. The nine-year-old shared a clip called "Beginning my day" to the official kimandnorth TikTok account that boasts 9.4M followers, and in less than two hours, the clip amassed more that 890,000 views.
‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne & Director Tobias Lindholm On Bringing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer To Life – Contenders LA3C
“I had never heard of this guy, and I would be the kind of person who would know about the most prolific serial killer in the U.S.,” The Good Nurse director Tobias Lindholm said of the real-life Charles Cullen, played by Eddie Redmayne in the Netflix film. “I realized this was not a story about necessarily a serial killer but about a whole system allowing him to continue to do what he was doing, and then I knew we had a story that would throw us back to the great ’70s thrillers that I love,” Lindholm added about Cullen and the for-profit American medical...
"No One's Ever Gotten My Name Right": Brendan Fraser Explained How To Properly Pronounce His Name And I've Been Wrong For Years
"No one's ever gotten my name right."
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco displays her growing baby bump in sweet snaps with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco showed off her baby bump in sweet snaps shared to her Instagram Story on Monday. The first-time mom-to-be, 36, posed up with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, as she proudly displayed her growing bump. The Flight Attendant star is about halfway through her pregnancy, which she first announced early in October.
Married GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's secret romance revealed
Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable, and in the two years since T.J. Holmes joined Amy Robach on Good Morning America's lunchtime segment GMA3, the co-hosts have been open about their blossoming friendship. But now, several news outlets revealed that, for the past six months, the married co-hosts have been sharing...
Ben Affleck Puts Arm Around Jennifer Lopez On Cute Starbucks Date: Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a laugh and snuggle as they hit up a Starbucks! The Town actor, 50, sweetly put his arm around his wife, 53, as they left the popular coffee chain in Santa Monica, California on Friday, Dec. 9 in the images published by Daily Mail. Ben was sipping on a milkshake style Frappuccino in his left hand, while Jennifer didn’t appear to have picked up any of their famous seasonal holiday beverages. They seemed to be in good spirits as the “Dear Ben” singer laughed at whatever he was saying, placing her hand on his chest as they walked together.
Kumail Nanjiani Says Acting In “Eternals” Brought Up His “Weird” Relationship With Food
"I've always had guilt or regret associated with it. I've always used food as a punishment or as a reward."
Britney Spears Says She’s Taken Up ‘Meditation’ & Husband Sam Asghari ‘Hates It’
Britney Spears, 41, is using mediation to help her with her peace of mind and difficult life. The singer took to Instagram to share information about her decision to try the new practice and admitted her husband Sam Asghari “hates” it. “I’m that meditation bitch now 🧘🏼♀️… my husband hates it … he thinks I’ve gone bonkers,” she wrote alongside a 1961 black and white photo of a little girl dancing in front of a bear in Paris, France. “My masseuse is always doing it and he looks so peaceful … I’m like wow … that looks interesting. Falling deep into yourself … I say all this because I try to make effort to take care of myself.”
Scott Cooper Talks Building A Whodunit With Father Of The Murder Mystery Edgar Allan Poe In ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ – Contenders LA3C
Crazy Heart writer-director Scott Cooper joined Deadline’s Contenders: LA3C awards-season event to discuss The Pale Blue Eye, his adaptation of the Louis Bayard novel about a gruesome West Point murder committed while none other than Edgar Allan Poe was a cadet in the military academy. Cooper teams with Christian Bale for the third time, with Bale playing a world-weary detective summoned when a cadet is found hanged from a tree on the grounds of the academy. It goes from suicide to something else when a telltale heart clue emerges: someone has removed the cadet’s ticker, after he was cut down. The...
Jenna Ortega reveals she DIDN'T seek advice from former Wednesday Adams actress Christina Ricci
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has revealed she did not seek advice from co-star Christina Ricci on how to play the iconic character for one particular reason, here's what the young up-and-coming actress is saying on her decision. The 20-year-old actress, who stars as the title character in the Netflix hit...
Queen of TikTok Charli D'Amelio wins Dancing With The Stars
Charli D'Amelio and her pro partner Mark Ballas won season 31 of Dancing With The Stars on Monday during a two-hour live finale on Disney+. The 18-year-old TikTok star earned perfect scores for both her Jive redemption dance and Freestyle dance routine with Mark, 36, before she won the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Ryan Reynolds and his kids are supporting pregnant Blake Lively in special way
When it comes to making life easier for soon-to-be mom-of-four Blake Lively, it's a whole family affair. As Ryan Reynolds, reportedly told E! News at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 17, "It's not just me. It's our kids, too." Blake—who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Ryan—revealed she is expecting their fourth child in September.
Khloe Kardashian shares photos from niece Dream's butterfly-themed sixth birthday party
Khloe Kardashian was a proud aunt on Saturday as she shared moments from her niece Dream Kardashian's birthday party online. The 38-year-old Good American founder and The Kardashians reality star appeared on Instagram to post multiple Stories as the little girl celebrated turning six. Dream - the daughter of Rob...
Will Smith tearfully addresses regret over Oscar slap
Will Smith has said his "bottled" rage led him to slap comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars in March. The actor has been interviewed for the first time since the incident, which he described as "a horrific night". Appearing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, he said:...
Ashley Benson reveals she sometimes suffers from an anxiety-induced rash: 'It takes over my whole body'
Ashley Benson got candid about the effects of her mental health struggles in a new TikTok video. On Thursday night the 32-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress bared her welt-covered skin in the eight-seconds-long clip. Wearing nothing but a white towel she captioned the recording: "My anxiety takes over my whole...
Mindy Kaling shares heartwarming photos of day out at Boston Discovery Museum
Mindy Kaling's recent outing with her two young kids to Boston Discovery Museum was full of wonder. The Office alum and Never Have I Ever writer /creator took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pics featuring her two kids Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, at the Discovery Museum ahead of the holidays. "Had the most fun with my kids in the incredible @discoveryacton!" she wrote in a Nov. 22 post. "It's the best indoor and outdoor play outside of Boston!"
