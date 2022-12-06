Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KOMU
Columbia School Board to vote Monday on improvement plan for district
COLUMBIA - Monday the Columbia Board of Education will vote on a Continuous School Improvement Plan created by district leaders. It's a five-year plan that every public school district in Missouri is required to create in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The...
KOMU
Missouri River Regional Library showcases local authors
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri River Regional Library hosted a showcase of mid-Missouri authors from 1:30 to 4 p.m. “We love finding new ways to connect our patrons and the community with authors,” Natalie Newville, assistant director of marketing and development, said. “Events like our Local Author Showcase allow the community to meet the local talent, and the local authors to share their hard work with the community.”
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 9
MU students work to raise awareness about racial injustice on campus; university responds. Students on MU's campus are enraged over recent acts of racism from another student on social media. A screenshot of a Snapchat post began circulating on social media on Wednesday that shows a student's face with the...
KOMU
Columbia Police arrests two suspects stealing package around Columbia
COLUMBIA - Two suspects were arrested for stealing packages off of numerous porches around Columbia, according to a tweet from the Columbia Police Department. On December 9, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, for allegedly stealing. Gardner received additional charges for allegedly fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance. Both women are from the Columbia area.
KOMU
Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl
BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
KOMU
Columbia art gallery celebrates local artists with holiday show
COLUMBIA- The Montminy Gallery inside the Boone County Historical Society is currently hosting The First Annual Holiday Show, their first exhibit where they allow people to purchase any art shown in the exhibit while it is still open. The gallery has 10 different forms of art such as paintings, clothing,...
KOMU
Howard County building destroyed in fire
HOWARD COUNTY - A Howard County building was destroyed Friday after a fire. Fire crews arrived to the building in the the 300 block of Highway 40 around 12:37 p.m. Friday. According to Anthony Martin, the Station 2 captain for the Howard County Fire Protection District, the fire began in the attic of the building. Martin guessed the flue of a wood stove was not properly cleaned.
KOMU
Boone County's new prosecutor targets drug crimes, commits to better communication
Sometimes Boone County Prosecutor Roger Johnson tears up in the courtroom. It can be difficult to maintain emotional distance from the cases he tries, he said, but he does his best. One of those cases involved a girl about the same age as his 12-year-old daughter. Brandon Brill had been...
KOMU
Quatavia Givens' attorney granted release of DSS records
JEFFERSON CITY − A Cole County judge heard arguments Friday morning on why the Department of Social Services should be compelled to release records for the defendant in a murder case. Quatavia Givens faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and abandonment of...
KOMU
More than 1,900 students to receive degrees from MU next weekend
COLUMBIA — MU will hand out more than 2,100 degrees during commencement ceremonies from Dec. 16 to 18, celebrating the accomplishments of 1,973 students. The university will also honor Debbye Turner Bell and Joe G. Dillard with honorary degrees, according to a news release from the university. Veterinarian Turner...
KOMU
Two dead in Salisbury house fire early Sunday
SALISBURY - 2 people are dead after a fire broke out in their home early Sunday morning in Salisbury. According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS), the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the fire at around 1:33 a.m. The fire department found Maxwell Springer, 17, dead in the home when they arrived on scene.
KOMU
Friends of man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night speak out in his memory
COLUMBIA - Friends are remembering a Columbia man who was struck by a vehicle and killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night. Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, was attempting to cross the road when he entered the path of an incoming vehicle, according to police. He died at the scene. On...
KOMU
Columbia and Lawrence Salvation Army battle it out in second annual Border War challenge
COLUMBIA - The rivalry between MU and the University of Kansas is extending beyond the basketball court this weekend. The Columbia Salvation Army and the Douglas County Salvation Army in Kansas, will be competing to see which organization can raise the most money from their kettle pots and bell ringing on Friday and Saturday. The competition goes along with the Missouri versus KU Border War game on Saturday.
KOMU
Missouri women's basketball keeps rolling and defeats Jackson State 74-61
COLUMBIA - Coming off of only one day of rest, the Missouri women's basketball team defeated Jackson State 74-61, led by a 21-point performance from Hayley Frank. Frank was a key piece to the Tiger's scoring attack. She was an impressive 8-13 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point-range. The...
KOMU
Bland man arrested after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle
GASCONADE COUNTY — A Bland man was arrested following a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday night. Joshua Torrence was arrested after leading Gasconade County Sheriff's deputies on a chase. The vehicle was first spotted at the intersection of Fourth Street and Price Road at 7:30 p.m., according...
KOMU
Border Showdown revitalizes Missouri basketball student section participation
COLUMBIA — The Border Showdown returned to Columbia Saturday for the first time since Missouri departed from the Big 12 Conference. The latest edition of the rivalry produced the first sellout crowd at Mizzou Arena since the pandemic began. Gates open at 2:45 p.m., but students began arriving much...
KOMU
Lauren Hansen leads Missouri to 47 point rout over Omaha
COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Basketball claimed their tenth win of the season in a 93-36 rout over Omaha on Friday afternoon, led by another strong outing from Lauren Hansen who scored a game-high 15 points. The Tigers blew the game open in the game's opening quarter, starting off on a...
KOMU
Missouri hosts Kansas for the 269th meeting and the first in Columbia since 2012
After the Border Showdown was renewed last season, when eventual national champion Kansas dominated from start to finish in a 102-65 victory over Missouri, the series shifts to Columbia for the second of a five-game series between the Tigers and the Jayhawks. It will be the first time in 3,962 days that the two programs will tip off against each other on Norm Stewart Court at Mizzou Arena in front of an expected sellout crowd on ESPN.
Comments / 0