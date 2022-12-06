Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
Lufkin, Texas Names New Parks and Recreation Director
The City of Lufkin has announced the addition of a Lufkin native to its management team. Buddy Timme has been named as the director of the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department. Timme was selected for the role following a nationwide search with more than 60 applicants, according to...
nacogdoches.org
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
Nacogdoches County Chamber and community leaders will join the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber delegation at the State Capitol during the 88th Legislative Session. Small groups from both communities will meet with elected representatives and state agency staff on Feb. 14. Large group meetings and an evening reception will be held on Feb. 15.
KSAT 12
A boil-water notice in Houston made national news. In rural Texas, it’s a way of life.
GRAPELAND — On the same day that 2 million residents in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city faced a boil-water notice that garnered national attention, a water system near this tiny East Texas town issued similar warnings to customers, marking the 68th boil-water notice issued this calendar year. And while...
Legacy Fitness In Nacogdoches, Texas Closes Temporarily Leaving Members Confused
Legacy Fitness in Nacogdoches sent out an app alert to their gym members that they were changing out some equipment. A moving truck was spotted there, and after some members took a look around they found that all of the equipment was removed. Though there hasn't been any further official...
Youth coach indicted on federal child exploitation charges, San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office investigating
SABINE COUNTY (KETK) – A Silsbee man has been indicted on federal child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Dec. 7, charging him with six counts of transportation of a minor […]
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nacogdoches (Nacogdoches, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on TX-103 at around 12:55 p.m. According to the officials, a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was driving westbound on the road when it veered off the road and into a wooded area.
KLTV
Grand jury hands down new indictment against suspended Angelina County Judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new indictment has been brought against a suspended Angelina County Judge. According to Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels, a grand jury has handed Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery a new indictment for a public order crime, which is a Class C misdemeanor, dated May 11, 2022. Lymbery has been previously indicted on 21 counts of public order crimes.
KLTV
Crockett emergency crews respond to gas leak
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: CenterPoint is on scene making repairs, according to the Houston County fire marshal; there is no longer a hazard to the public. Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. near Lewis Circle. The Crockett Fire Department,...
KLTV
Woden ISD superintendent details changes made since absorbing Etoile schools
WODEN, Texas (KTRE) - It’s nearing the end of the first semester for Woden ISD after they absorbed Etoile and added 70 students to their campuses. Superintendent Brady Taylor said the transition has been smooth. “The logistics of everything was kind of up in the air just because we...
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
3 men arrested in connection to string of Nacogdoches County vehicle burglaries
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men were arrested and charged with several felonies in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the summer, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Cortez Stovall, 19; Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 22; and Japatrick Davis, 24, all of Lufkin, were arrested Monday after an investigation by the sheriff’s […]
KTRE
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes. The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.
scttx.com
FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash
December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses
One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
Iconic Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas Building Is Ready For A New Owner
It is rare that one of the larger iconic buildings in downtown Nacogdoches comes up for sale. It is one that just by looking at the picture you know exactly where it is located. Godtel has moved to a new location on Douglass road, resulting in the Redland Hotel being...
Nacogdoches HS principal up for statewide award
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Claire Bray, who is the Assistant Principal at Nacogdoches High School, is receiving statewide recognition as she is one of the three finalists up for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year award. Bray has been working with Nacogdoches ISD...
mocomotive.com
Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022
Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
Comments / 2