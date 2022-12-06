ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

KTRE

Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer

Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs. The couple’s power bill is usually $400 while the display is up, but will be closer to $1K this year. Wayne says, “We talked about scaling it down, but then we just decided to go ahead and pull the trigger and just do it.”
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, Texas Names New Parks and Recreation Director

The City of Lufkin has announced the addition of a Lufkin native to its management team. Buddy Timme has been named as the director of the City of Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department. Timme was selected for the role following a nationwide search with more than 60 applicants, according to...
LUFKIN, TX
nacogdoches.org

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Nacogdoches County Chamber and community leaders will join the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber delegation at the State Capitol during the 88th Legislative Session. Small groups from both communities will meet with elected representatives and state agency staff on Feb. 14. Large group meetings and an evening reception will be held on Feb. 15.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Youth coach indicted on federal child exploitation charges, San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office investigating

SABINE COUNTY (KETK) – A Silsbee man has been indicted on federal child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Dec. 7, charging him with six counts of transportation of a minor […]
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dozens of East Texas churches have voted to leave the United Methodist Church this past weekend due to conflicting views within the denomination. Within the Texas Annual Conference, which covers the Houston area and East Texas, 294 churches were approved to leave the denomination, including the Perritte Memorial United Methodist church in Nacogdoches.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Grand jury hands down new indictment against suspended Angelina County Judge

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new indictment has been brought against a suspended Angelina County Judge. According to Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels, a grand jury has handed Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery a new indictment for a public order crime, which is a Class C misdemeanor, dated May 11, 2022. Lymbery has been previously indicted on 21 counts of public order crimes.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Crockett emergency crews respond to gas leak

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - UPDATE: CenterPoint is on scene making repairs, according to the Houston County fire marshal; there is no longer a hazard to the public. Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. near Lewis Circle. The Crockett Fire Department,...
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
GARRISON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 men arrested in connection to string of Nacogdoches County vehicle burglaries

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Three men were arrested and charged with several felonies in a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred over the summer, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Cortez Stovall, 19; Jeremiah Isaiah McFarland, 22; and Japatrick Davis, 24, all of Lufkin, were arrested Monday after an investigation by the sheriff’s […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

FM 1645 Near CR 1490 Scene of Single-Vehicle Crash

December 8, 2022 - FM 1645 near CR 1490 was the scene of a single-vicicle crash where the truck involved flipped end over end at least once. Upon arrival at the scene of the crash December 6, 2022, Shelby Couty Sheriff's Deputies requested emergency medical services (EMS) to respond for possible treatment of the driver.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas Graduates Fifteen New Nurses

One of my favorite quotes about nurses comes from an anonymous author:. “Not all angels have wings … some have scrubs.”. On Monday, December 5, the Angelina College Vocational Nursing program celebrated its newest graduates and soon-to-be angels with 15 new nurses walking the stage of Temple Theater on the AC campus.
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

Nacogdoches HS principal up for statewide award

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Claire Bray, who is the Assistant Principal at Nacogdoches High School, is receiving statewide recognition as she is one of the three finalists up for the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals’ Assistant Principal of the Year award. Bray has been working with Nacogdoches ISD...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
mocomotive.com

Featured Felons for the Week of 12-02-2022

Multi-County Crime Stoppers: Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4569667.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

