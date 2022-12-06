Actress Kate Winslet revealed Sunday that her agent used to receive “annoying” calls about her weight when she was up for roles. The “Titanic” star told the Sunday Times that there were several times at the start of her career when her agent would get calls from producers asking about her figure. “When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight,'” Winslet, 47, said. However, she said she eventually managed to move on from worrying about her weight and cares more “about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles.” The “Eternal Sunshine of...

