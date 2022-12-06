Read full article on original website
‘I wanted to hug her and make it stop’: Kate Winslet on making the devastating drama I Am Ruth with her daughter
Kate Winslet had to fight every ounce of maternal instinct in her body on the set of her latest project, I Am Ruth. In the feature-length Channel 4 drama, Winslet and her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton, star as a mother and her child caught in the cold, lonely grip of a mental health crisis. “There were moments when I would look at Mia and go, ‘Oh my god, she’s doing it. She’s really doing it.’ And I wanted to hug her and make it stop,” Winslet told press at the event’s launch last week, blinking back tears as she recalled...
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Nearly Lost Titanic Role Over His Attitude in Audition
James Cameron says he dismissed Leonardo DiCaprio after the actor initially refused to read for the part of Jack, assuming a meeting would suffice to be cast Leonardo DiCaprio came close to never playing his arguably most famous and iconic character when he somewhat butted heads with James Cameron during the audition process for Titanic. In a video career retrospective for GQ published Tuesday, the Oscar-winning filmmaker spent a good portion of time talking about his 1997 historical drama epic, which for a span of years was...
'The Holiday 2' Not Happening, Kate Winslet Reacts to Bogus Rumor
There is no sequel to The Holiday in the works, despite what a U.K. tabloid recently claimed. Both filmmaker Nancy Meyers and star Kate Winslet shot down the bogus rumor. The Holiday hit theaters in 2006 and has since become a beloved Christmas classic. Over the weekend, The Sun published...
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Share A Home Office And Drive Each Other Nuts, Too
During the peak of COVID-19, working from home became much more common for those who used to spend their days at an office. However, things did get a bit tricky when multiple people were trying to do their job from one confined space. Who hasn’t been on a Zoom call...
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
Quentin Tarantino: I Used to Chalk Up Harvey Weinstein’s Rumored Behavior as Like ‘Mad Men’
Quentin Tarantino is continuing to speak out on former collaborator Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Miramax and Weinstein Company mega-producer was convicted of rape in 2020 and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Weinstein produced nine films with Tarantino before parting ways in October 2017 amid the #MeToo movement allegations against Weinstein. “I’d never heard the stories that later came out at all,” Tarantino said during HBO Max’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.” “I heard the same stories that everybody had heard. What I wish I had done was talk to Harvey about it and say, ‘Harvey, you can’t do this.'” The “Once Upon...
Violet Affleck Celebrates 17th Birthday At White House With Mom Jennifer Garner
Like mother, like daughter! Violet Affleck looked all grown up — and just like her mom — as she joined Jennifer Garner at the White House state dinner on Thursday night. And, it just so happened to be her 17th birthday!. For the special evening honoring French President...
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Nancy Meyers Debunked Rumors That Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz Signed On for a Sequel to 'The Holiday'
It was almost too good to be true. After multiple sources, like The Daily Mail, reported that Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz signed on for a sequel to their 2006 holiday classic, The Holiday, Nancy Meyer cleared the air. In an Instagram post, she said that it was all just a rumor and that the news wasn't true.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Gloria Estefan Asked Her Daughter Not To Come Out To Her Grandmother
Coming out is a momentous and extremely personal moment for anyone. For some, the moment a person comes out to their parents can be filled with acceptance and understanding. However, for others, it can be a time of pain and complicated feelings especially for those with more conservative values. Celebrities...
Collin Gosselin Of 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' Broke Down In Tears During An Emotional Interview
Reality television has became a staple of entertainment during our lifetime. There is pretty much a TV show for any kind of interest or person you could imagine. However, in the early ‘00s, TLC came out with a reality TV show that became a global sensation that put the whole “family” reality TV genre on the map.
Ryan Reynolds Reposted A Photo After Blake Lively Pointed Out His “Inexcusable” Mistake
It’s pretty standard for families to visit jolly old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus during the holiday season. Whether you’re heading to see a Mall Santa or hopping on the Polar Express to get a glimpse, it doesn’t really matter how old someone is — there is just something so magical about getting a chance to chat with a Santa Claus and the Missus.
Stars Who Have Regretted Taking Certain Roles Over the Years: Shailene Woodley, Channing Tatum and More
Reconsidering the past? Some actors aren't proud of every project they've been a part of — even the ones that skyrockets their careers. Shailene Woodley scored her big break on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, but the experience came with its own issues. After playing teen mother Amy Juergens from 2008 until 2013, […]
James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead
Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.
Kate Winslet: My agent was asked about my weight when I was young
Actress Kate Winslet revealed Sunday that her agent used to receive “annoying” calls about her weight when she was up for roles. The “Titanic” star told the Sunday Times that there were several times at the start of her career when her agent would get calls from producers asking about her figure. “When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight,'” Winslet, 47, said. However, she said she eventually managed to move on from worrying about her weight and cares more “about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles.” The “Eternal Sunshine of...
Margot Robbie Had A Great Reaction After Babylon’s Director Called Her Out For Working In Brad Pitt Kiss Scene
Margot Robbie worked in a kiss scene with Brad Pitt for Babylon, and she shared her reaction after director Damien Chazelle called her out on it.
Parrot's Hilarious Feud with a Bottle of Pink Sea Salt Is Priceless
TikTok account holder @ 's parrot is having an all-out war with a spice bottle and we have no idea why. What is it about this seemingly innocent bottle of Himalayan sea salt this bird hates so much?. Watch this funny video to see this bird just not having it...
