Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age
College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
atozsports.com
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant
Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
Did Kirk Herbstreit pick Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker as 'Herbies' player of the year?
Tennessee football fans haven't always agreed with ESPN commentator Kirk Herbsteit this season. He picked Vanderbilt to upset the Vols. He criticized Tennessee over speculation of turmoil on the team after linebacker Jeremy Banks didn't play in a loss to South Carolina. And he floated the idea of Ohio State taking the Vols' spot in the Orange Bowl. ...
Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
Heisman Trophy: Who Should Win College Football's Biggest Award in 2022?
Athlon Sports editors, writers and college football contributors cast their votes for the famous stiff-armed trophy.
atozsports.com
Clemson’s uniform decision for Orange Bowl opens up several possibilities for Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl has already generated plenty of talk about how “orange” the game will be. Both teams primarily wear orange, but one team will have to wear a little less orange than the other team. Otherwise, things will get confusing — even though Clemson and Tennessee wear two different shades of orange.
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
atozsports.com
How ESPN gave us evidence this week that there’s a bias against the Tennessee Vols
One of the reasons opposing fan bases dislike Tennessee Vols fans so much is because they get annoyed by UT fans feeling slighted all the time. It’s certainly true that things get blown out of proportion by fans at times. The Dabo Swinney “burger flipping” comments, for example, weren’t...
Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to practice once again
Bob Knight was back at practice once again. The legendary Indiana basketball coach was at practice with coach Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers on Tuesday as they prepared for tonight’s game against Nebraska. No. 14 Indiana (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (6-3, 0-0) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall...
Coach says new Vols OL commitment could 'play 10 years in the league'
Phil Serchia, the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, goes in-depth on Tennessee's newest commitment, freshman offensive lineman Larry Johnson III.
College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment
College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
Stanford's Coaching Search Reportedly Down To 2 Finalists
On November 27th and following a disappointing 3-9 season, Stanford's David Shaw announced his resignation from the Cardinal program. Less than two weeks later, it appears that Stanford has narrowed their search for a new head coach down to two names. According to college football ...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols WR Jalin Hyatt makes UT history
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt made UT history on Thursday night. Hyatt was named the Biletnikoff Award winner by the Tallahassee quarterback club foundation. The award goes to the nation’s best pass catcher each season. Hyatt is the first Tennessee player to win the award. The South Carolina...
Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again
Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
