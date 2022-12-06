ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
IOWA CITY, IA
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders hires away Alabama assistant

Deion Sanders has been making some big splashes since he took over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team. Now it appears that he’s been able to get one of Nick Saban’s assistants to head west with him. Despite reports earlier in the day that former...
BOULDER, CO
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Did Kirk Herbstreit pick Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker as 'Herbies' player of the year?

Tennessee football fans haven't always agreed with ESPN commentator Kirk Herbsteit this season. He picked Vanderbilt to upset the Vols. He criticized Tennessee over speculation of turmoil on the team after linebacker Jeremy Banks didn't play in a loss to South Carolina. And he floated the idea of Ohio State taking the Vols' spot in the Orange Bowl. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Here's where Hendon Hooker placed in Heisman Trophy voting for Tennessee football

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker got as close to being a Heisman Trophy finalist as he could without making it to the ceremony in New York. On Thursday, ESPN announced that Hooker was No. 5 in voting during The Top Ten Heisman Trophy Finalists Show. The top four made the cut, so Hooker barely missed an invitation. The voting results have not been released. ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Clemson’s uniform decision for Orange Bowl opens up several possibilities for Tennessee Vols

The Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl has already generated plenty of talk about how “orange” the game will be. Both teams primarily wear orange, but one team will have to wear a little less orange than the other team. Otherwise, things will get confusing — even though Clemson and Tennessee wear two different shades of orange.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

College Football Analyst Ranks No. 1 Stadium Environment

College football is well known for its ability to produce some of the most electric atmospheres in sports. On Thursday, 247 Sports analyst Brad Crawford named the top 10 stadium environments from the 2022 regular season. Sitting atop the list at No. 1 is Georgia's Sanford Stadium for this year's...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols WR Jalin Hyatt makes UT history

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt made UT history on Thursday night. Hyatt was named the Biletnikoff Award winner by the Tallahassee quarterback club foundation. The award goes to the nation’s best pass catcher each season. Hyatt is the first Tennessee player to win the award. The South Carolina...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Top247 wide receiver backs off early commitment to Tennessee

A highly ranked Class of 2024 prospect backed off his early commitment to Tennessee on Thursday night. Top247 wide receiver Mazeo Bennett, a junior at Greenville (S.C.) High School, announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has decommitted from the Vols, reopening his recruitment less than two weeks after the final game of his junior season.
KNOXVILLE, TN

