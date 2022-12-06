ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerous drifters take over intersection in Detroit in front of police

By Jasmin Barmore, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Detroit, some young folks are at it again with the lead-footed foolishness.

And this time, someone actually took a gas can and poured fuel in a circle in the middle of the intersection of Greenfield and 7 Mile roads, lighting it on fire, while a muscle car did doughnuts around the flames.

In a video posted to Instagram late Sunday night by several handlers, a group of teens and possibly young adults, shows a white Dodge Challenger turning around in circles at high speeds in the middle of 7 Mile and Greenfield. In the video, that was recorded by onlookers — you can hear someone say: “There’s another one,” as a yellow Ford Mustang comes behind the white Challenger and begins doing doughnuts, too.

The video has since gone viral, with an Instagram account by the name of @bitchitssmooktoyou having 234,225 replays. The account holder defines themself as a photographer and says: "We are not a car club or the car club" but to "DM for Credit! Not our content!" And under the video the caption reads: "See what happens when you join the winning team."

Both on social media and at the scene, community members expressed confusion and dismay as to how this “drifting” can actually go off in an organized way; especially since it was in front of the police, who were visible at the scene in patrol cars with lights flashing to protect oncoming traffic, but seemingly sitting at the intersection watching the activity take place.

However, according to 43-year-old LaQueea Grimes, the truth of the matter is, “police can only do so much.”

Her message, though, goes to the parents of these reckless drivers: “Get y'all kids before it’s too late.”

And this is why she says this.

“You can have a good parent at home and then your kids just get with the wrong crowd” Grimes said, who saw the video of the drifting posted to Instagram and became outraged. “And the child who doesn’t have a good home, gets ahold of the one who does, and they (the one coming from the good home) just want to be with the in crowd because they think it’s cool. So, it’s up to us to get a firm grip on our children before the streets do.”

In the video, you can hear the tires screeching as some onlookers appear stunned, while others appear to enjoy the impromptu display. A white Dodge Challenger begins doing doughnuts, all while the passenger hung out of the window, straddling the door like a cowboy on a bucking broncos, recording the incident with a cellphone. But wait, if you think that’s crazy — or as some would say, completely ignorant and dangerous — in the video, you can hear the young man straddling the passenger door screaming out in excitement: “Wooo hooo, wooo wooo wooo wooo wooo.”

To top it off, not only are these youngsters that are participating in the activity — who probably should never have had a license to begin with — putting their own lives in danger, they also are inconveniencing other drivers and putting innocent lives in danger.

For me, I wonder if any of the drifters ever stop to think: What if someone is having an emergency and needs to drive through the intersection? Or worse, what if that someone gets out of their vehicle and tries to talk some sense into the drifters and the innocent person ends up getting hurt or killed, like the 10-year-old girl who died earlier this year after a 16-year-old was drifting in front of officers and lost control of the vehicle.

But Sunday’s performance alone isn’t the craziest part of this particular scene. Following the yellow Ford Mustang’s act, while oncoming traffic is still sitting at the lights and in front of the police, a man dressed in a white hoodie, dark denim jeans and wearing a black mask, approaches the intersection on foot while holding a red gasoline container and pours what appears to be fuel around in a circle before setting it ablaze.

While what happened is not new, to some it still is mind-blowingly dumb.

A dark colored Dodger Charger speeds out into the intersection and starts drifting round and round, circling the flames.

This driving around a circle of fire has been something drifters have been doing for some time now. And while a commenter on social media said this particular session was for the drifters who lost a friend, it still is very dangerous because if a car's fuel tank comes in contact with the fire, the vehicle can explode — with you in it.

A marked DPD SUV can be seen driving into the intersection after the flame-driving performance was over, while some of the drivers participating in the dangerous stunts sped away. The squad car leaves, presumably following the "stunt" drivers. And at that point, the white Dodge Challenger that started the performance reenters the intersection and starts performing doughnuts in the middle of the street all over again.

Grimes, who has a career in the medical field and works at a local hospital, says she strongly believes that the kids participating in the act were high off something other than “life.”  While she doesn't know if Sunday's participants were using drugs, she doesn't know how else to explain such a foolish stunt. She says too many times she sees youngsters similar to the ones dragging in the middle of the street Sunday night, coming into the hospital on stretchers high off “street drugs.”

“These drugs and this 'Lean' they are drinking are sometimes not what these kids think they are, and they’re taking over their minds” she said.

Police, on the other hand, say they appreciate community members like Grimes who understand the position officers are in in situations like the one Sunday night — trying to protect innocent bystanders and drivers from getting hit or killed, not just watching the mayhem. And while the community may have thought the officers at the scene weren’t doing anything, the technology in their vehicles were.

“It’s not that we aren’t doing anything," says Sgt. Jordan Hall, a spokesperson for the department. "We are just being smart about it.”

Police also have called on social media sites to do something about the drifting videos being posted to their platforms, because the potential of the video going viral is what is fueling the drifters.

The department says officers are not going to chase the participants because if they injure or kill someone while trying to stop the activity in real time — whether it is one of the participants or an innocent driver or bystander —the community will then attack DPD.

What some people may not know, however, is that inside the patrol cars, DPD has devices to record the activity, like what took place Sunday night. And although some members of the community think the drifters got away because the license plates looked as if they were covered or removed in the video, DPD has other ways to get the drivers, because ALL cars have more than just one identifiable piece of information on them that cannot be removed as easily as a license plate can.

The department does have a request for those in the community who want to see the streets safer and prevent things like Sunday nights drifting from taking place again: SPEAK UP!

If you are someone whose life was put in danger on Sunday, such as someone stopped at the light until the drifting stopped, don’t just do nothing. Go to your local precinct and file a complaint. Then, when the case goes to court, be a witness and testify.

But who is going to actually come forward and do this? Even when I posted a Facebook caption about the video asking whether drag racers lighting a flame in the middle of the street was the new way to celebrate the life of a loved one, (since a commenter on social media said the drifters did this to honor one of their fallen soldiers) it was met with complete silence. Nobody said one thing.

And for Grimes, she says this is the problem.

“Everybody needs to intervene at this point,” the mother of two says. “It’s not about snitching, it’s about getting these people off the streets and getting them some help, so we can save our kids and save our streets again.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Dangerous drifters take over intersection in Detroit in front of police

