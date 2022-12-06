ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

Ryke's Bakery in Holland robbed at gunpoint

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

HOLLAND TWP. — A bakery in Holland Township was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Ryke's Bakery on Chicago Drive after receiving reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, they learned the bakery had been robbed at gunpoint and the suspect had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives continued their investigation throughout the day, assisted by members of the Holland Department of Public Safety. They were able to identify the suspect as a 60-year-old Holland man. Investigators made contact with him shortly before 3 p.m. and he was taken into custody without incident near his home.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is lodged in the Ottawa County Jail. His name has not been released, pending arraignment. Nobody else is believed to be involved in the robbery and there's no ongoing threat to the public.

Neither the 25-year-old female employee working Tuesday morning or the suspect were injured during the incident or arrest.

"We had an unfortunate incident occur at our bakery today," Ryke's wrote on social media Tuesday. "We want to thank our customers and also (the) Ottawa County Sheriff Department for their support today. We will be open our normal business hours tomorrow and we look forward to seeing all of customers."

— Contact editor Cassandra Lybrink at clybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @CassLybrink.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ryke's Bakery in Holland robbed at gunpoint

