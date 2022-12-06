Read full article on original website
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For anyone who wants to hunt those elusive shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the normal odds of encountering one are naturally very low. Like in past games, however, there are a number of ways in which you can increase your odds of finding one of these off-color Pokémon, with the Shiny Charm being the single greatest boon you can get. That being said, it's no easy feat to acquire this beneficial charm. Before you go trying to catch all the shiny Pokémon you can, here's how you can get the Shiny Charm to make your life a bit easier.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym rematch guide: teams, weaknesses, and more
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet offer trainers three unique quests to pursue through the new Paldea region. This not only adds variety, but plenty more content to do after you accomplish any single task. One of these main quests is the familiar journey to beat all eight gym leaders, claim their badges, defeat the Elite Four, and become the region’s Pokémon League Champion. This has been the main goal of essentially all mainline Pokémon games and is just as fun to complete this generation as ever before.
Elden Ring developer’s next game is Armored Core VI
Armored Core is back. FromSoftware, the developer of Elden Ring, is working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The upcoming sequel was announced Thursday night during The Game Awards 2022 via a short cinematic trailer. It’s gearing up to launch sometime in 2023. The trailer didn’t show off...
How to unlock all Words of Power in Marvel’s Midnight Suns:
Marvel's Midnight Suns is a game of two parts. The first, and most easily demonstrated, is the tactics gameplay. You and your team of heroes will go out on various missions using cards in a turn-based battle system to combat Lilith and thwart her evil plot. The other half of the game takes place between these missions in your hub area called the Abbey. Here you can interact with your team, find items, pet some animals, and explore the grounds for secrets.
Dragon Quest Treasures review: there’s gold here, but you’ll have to dig
“Though its core treasure-hunting loop is tedious, there's a lot of charm worth digging up in Dragon Quest Treasures.”. Past, present, and future all come together in Dragon Quest Treasures. The treasure-collecting RPG is at once an old-school dungeon crawler that pays tribute to the franchise’s long history and a modern open-world game that acts as a complement to this year’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The intersection of those two ideas is at times messy, but there’s gold in those hills if you have the patience to pan for it.
The best video game narratives of 2022: 7 stories we’re still thinking about
When this year's Game Awards nominations were first revealed, the Best Narrative category sparked a bit of discourse. Nominees included giant games you'd expect like God of War Ragnarok, but one pick stood out: Elden Ring. Some were left scratching their heads considering that story isn't front and center in the fantasy epic, while others defended the choice citing the game's deep lore and worldbuilding.
The best live service games of 2022: 10 ongoing games we couldn’t stop playing
Some games are meant to be played once, savored, and then shelved for the next one — not unlike a book or a movie. But many other games are meant to be played and replayed over a long period of time, offering wildly different experiences each time you sit down and boot them up. There were many ongoing games to pick from in 2022, a lot of which include live service elements like online multiplayer, microtransactions, and regular content updates — though not all are worth investing your time into.
‘Wordle’ today, December 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#538)
Trying to solve Wordle #538 for December 10, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our tips on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.
How to order the PS5 (with disc drive) for delivery by December 24
If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 (with a disc drive) in time for the holidays, Best Buy deals are where you need to look. Right now, you can buy either a PlayStation 5 on its own for $500 or with God of Ragnarok for $560. In high demand, you’re going to need to be quick as PlayStation 5 consoles sell out fast but this is the ideal chance to snag one in time for some relaxing time gaming over the festive period. Order now and it’ll arrive by December 24. Here’s what you need to know about the PlayStation 5 or get straight to hitting the buy button.
How this new Quest VR app totally sold me on exercising in virtual reality
Including more variety of movement is important for everyone, but this is particularly critical for people like me, a tech worker that tends to spend a large amount of time behind a computer or fixed in place, interacting with the latest app on my phone. VR is already good at...
Every video game release date announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards is home to many new game announcements and release date reveals every single year. At last year’s show, we received release dates and windows for games like Tunic and Babylon’s Fall. Throughout 2022, we’ve already gotten release dates for big games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the remakes of Dead Space and Resident Evil 4, and Dead Island 2, but there are still more release dates that needed to be revealed. That’s where The Game Awards 2022 came in.
The best Combat Knife loadout in MW2
Sometimes, bringing a knife to a gunfight is the right call. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II allows players to pick from a long list of assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, and more, there’s one unique weapon choice that will surprise your enemies on the battlefield and is a surprisingly capable warfare tool: the Combat Knife.
Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 review: if they fit right, you’re out for the night
“The Anker Soundcore Sleep A10 are decent sleep earbuds, but not so great for everything else.”. I’ve never been one for pharmaceuticals to help me sleep. And, yet, I find sleep earbuds to be a soothing and natural way to lull myself to bed — especially if I need to pass out earlier than I otherwise would, or when I’m on a plane, where I always struggle to hold a sustained snooze.
Gears 5 is only $5 at Best Buy right now — hurry!
The newest mainline Gears of War game, Gears 5, is on sale at Best Buy for only $5 today. It’s normally $40, so this is your chance to save $35. You’re getting a full game for the price of a Starbucks coffee, so don’t snub your at this deal. If you have an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X, grab Gears 5 before the discount is over.
The best mobile games of 2022: 6 must-download titles from a shockingly great year
Mobile games have a bad reputation due to many games on the platform utilizing overwhelming microtransactions and other questionable features meant to squeeze the most play time and money out of players. Despite that, plenty of awesome games still emerge on mobile platforms — ones that don’t use those practices at all. In fact, 2022 was a fantastic year for gaming as companies like Netflix and Apple continued to invest heavily in the space with more traditional video games.
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer features dual-lightsaber combat, open-world teases
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is launching on March 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. The action-adventure game received an impressive trailer during The Game Awards that showed off several new features and teased some potential open-world aspects. Survivor takes place five years after 2019’s Star Wars...
Save $59 on the Xbox Series S, with delivery by December 24
One of the best Walmart deals around right now is ideal for gamers this holiday season. You can buy the Xbox Series S for $240 saving you $59 off the usual price of $299. Even better, buy today and you’ll get delivery by December 24 ensuring you’re all set up for a great time gaming over the festive period. An ideal gaming system for anyone who’s been waiting to embrace the latest generation of gaming, we’re here to explain why it’s worth your time or you can simply hit the button below to get straight to buying it.
I tried out the game-changing DJI Mini 3, and I’m already hooked
The DJI Mini 3 just launched, and after spending a few days with it, I can tell you it is a game-changing drone. Costing just under $500, it’s priced like its predecessor, the incredibly popular DJI Mini 2, but matches many of the best features of the much more expensive DJI Mini 3 Pro and has even broken its record for flight time.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns hero guide: every hero explained and ranked
The roster of Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a fun mix of iconic heroes alongside some more obscure, lesser-known heroes. Playing as a completely new character called The Hunter, which you create yourself, you will build up your team of heroes as you progress on your journey to defeat Lilith. Unlike XCOM and many other tactics games, your cast of characters is completely set, and each hero has distinct strengths, weaknesses, and ideal roles in combat.
