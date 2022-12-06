Read full article on original website
Dave K.
3d ago
I can spot the people on this thread that Trump was talking about when he said he could murder someone in the middle of New York City and his supporters would stick behind him. What a sad life you must live. Do t forget to write Donny a check, he loves the uneducated and easily conned one's.
4d ago
anybody SURPRISED!!?? SHOCKED?? it appalls me that the cult followers STILL DENY IT!!! WOW.
Related
Trump Org. Exec Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Donald Trump In Court: He 'Authorized' Rent In Tax Fraud Scheme
Donald Trump may have just announced that he officially intends to run for the 2024 presidency, but that’s not the only news that has broken about him. It’s just been revealed that major untaxed perks were “authorized” by the former president, according to his former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty of tax fraud in August and agreed to testify as part of a plea deal with the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
Donald Trump Voters Are Reportedly 'Tired' 'Angry' And 'Fed Up' That He 'Skimmed' Campaign Funds From Candidates
It doesn’t look like Donald Trump’s voters are going to be as loyal as he hoped they would be, as some polls have suggested that previous Trump voters may not be willing to vote for him a second or even third time, as they are unhappy with his actions; particularly how he allegedly took almost all of the campaign funds from candidates in 2020 for himself! Could the 76-year-old twice-impeached former president’s third attempt for the presidency be over before it has even begun?!
Trump is reportedly furious that top Republicans are trying to persuade him not to campaign in the Georgia Senate runoff: report
The former president's endorsement strategy misfired in the midterms, seriously damaging his reputation as a political kingmaker.
14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue
Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid
The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress
Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Calls Him ‘Only Republican Who Could Lose’ 2024 Election
Donald Trump’s Tuesday night announcement of a new bid for the presidency went down like a lead balloon with some GOP officials—including some who worked closely with him during his time in office. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting White House chief of staff between January 2019 and March 2020, tore into the former president’s electoral credibility on CNN. When Anderson Cooper asked Mulvaney if he thought Trump’s announcement was good for the Republican party, Mulvaney said: “No, I don’t, because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose.” Mulvaney added that if Trump became the GOP nominee: “That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion. It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him. That’s what we’re hurtling toward in 2024. And I don’t see the outcome being any different two years from now than it was two years ago.”
Donald Trump & Melania’s Relationship Is Reportedly ‘Chilly’ After He Blamed Her for Midterm Election Losses
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Donald Trump’s third run for president isn’t going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of Republican Party opposition, and his wife, Melania Trump, reportedly isn’t thrilled with his post-midterm election theories. She did not enjoy the headlines about being the one to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.
Former Florida GOP congressman arrested, charged with secret lobbying on behalf of Venezuela
Federal agents arrested former Rep. David Rivera (R-Fla.) at Atlanta's international airport on Monday and charged him with money laundering and working on behalf of Venezuela as an unregistered foreign agent. Rivera and his former political consultant Esther Nuhfer, also charged Monday, signed a $50 million contract with Venezuelan state oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) in early 2017 to lobby on behalf of Venezuela's authoritarian government and try to convince Congress and the new Trump administration to normalize relations and end U.S. sanctions, according to an eight-count indictment handed down by a Miami federal grand jury. "Rivera, who served...
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Donald Trump Becomes Increasingly Unhinged Waiting For 11th Circuit Ruling In Special Master Case
Donald Trump is not mad. Please don’t let them put in the newspaper that he is mad … in any sense of the word. Look how calm and sane he was yesterday on his Truth Social wannabe Twitter site:. Many Republican Judges go out of their way to...
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
GOP donor who gave Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give the former president anything
A GOP donor who gave Donald Trump $120,000 in 2020 now says he won't give him a nickel. Andy Sabin, chairman of Sabin Metal Corp, told CNBC he blames Trump for the GOP's midterms results. He joins several notable GOP donors who have turned on the former president. A prominent...
Trump Org's ex-CFO says Eric Trump will decide if he'll get his annual $500,000 bonus after his testimony in the criminal trial
Ex-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg said he's still on the Trump payroll. Weisselberg testified in court that Eric Trump will decide if he gets his annual $500,000 bonus. He is the prosecutors' key witness in the criminal tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump's company. The Trump Organization's former top money man...
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
Forget Trump, Ted Cruz May Be the Biggest Loser of the Midterm Elections
In the aftermath of a disastrous midterm for Republicans, the blame game has mostly focused on former President Donald Trump’s ongoing ballot box toxicity. But conservatives might also want to cast a more critical eye on the record of another self-styled GOP influencer: Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz put his...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
A Georgia House candidate who's repeated Trump's election lies has been accused of illegally voting 9 times
Brian Pritchard — a candidate for a Georgia state seat — allegedly voted multiple times as a convicted felon, according to a local report.
Former Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies that he got raise after Trump children discovered tax scheme
When Eric and Donald Trump Jr. discovered that former Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg was cheating on his taxes, he was not disciplined, Weisselberg testified Friday.
