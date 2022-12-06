ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

3 Holiday Shopping Tips From Dave Ramsey That Every Parent Needs to Read Right Now

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhzqv_0jZbNkcV00

Image source: Getty Images

The holiday season is always a dangerous time for your budget. It can be far too easy to get caught up in the festivities and end up charging much more on your credit cards than you should. This can leave you with lots of regrets once the bills start coming in the new year.

While this is true for everyone, it can be especially hard for parents to stick to reasonable spending limits during the festive season. After all, many moms and dads want to make the holidays magical and memorable for their kids -- and that can lead to emptying your bank account just to make your little tykes' dreams come true.

The good news is that finance expert Dave Ramsey has some holiday shopping tips for parents that can help you to avoid spending you'll regret.

1. Set a reasonable budget

According to Ramsey, the first thing parents need to do is to "set a reasonable budget," before they begin to shop for holiday gifts for kids.

Ramsey believes setting a budget is essential because parents end up spending a small fortune on gifts, which they often can't afford. He points to the 2022 State of Personal Finance survey conducted by Ramsey Solutions , which revealed that the average family with kids anticipates spending $1,300 on Christmas in 2022.

That's a lot of money, but things add up quickly when you start trying to fulfill all of your children's desires. Rather than spending what it would take to buy everything on your kids' wish lists, Ramsey instead believes you should start by deciding how much cash you actually have -- and then allowing your budget to dictate what items end up under your tree.

"Be sure you set your gift budget before you go shopping," Ramsey warns. "Don't let your kids' lists tell you how much money you should spend -- your budget should do that."

2. Figure out what's fair for each of your kids

Ramsey next suggests figuring out what amount of money you should spend on each child. This advice is important too. Most parents like to keep spending reasonably even among their children, while others might opt to spend a little more on older kids who tend to have more expensive gift lists.

Whatever works for your family, it's best to figure it out before you start buying. Otherwise, if you end up spending a ton on one child to get their desired present, you may have too little left over in your budgeted amount for the rest of your kids. This could lead to overspending.

3. Stick to it

Finally, the last step Ramsey urges parents to take is to actually stick to their budget -- which can be harder to do than it seems.

"Be careful about sneaky buys that drain your budget, like stocking stuffers," he advises. "Don't get swept up in creating a stocking that looks like it was loaded up by St. Nick himself."

Making a big list of all the things you're going to buy -- including the prices -- can be a great way to follow this suggestion.

If you take each of these three tips into account, you can give your kids a great Christmas, without breaking the bank or draining their college funds. They'll likely be grateful for the presents you have under the tree and for the wise financial example you set for them as well.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Read: 5 High-Quality Costco Items...
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Frostys for an Entire Year

Wendy’s has a lot of eyebrow-raising discounts throughout the year. But there are few with the potential to provide more food for less money than its annual Key Tag sale. The fast food chain offers a Frosty Key Tag at the end of every year. Slide it onto your keychain, and it entitles you to a free junior Frosty every time you make a purchase for an entire year. So, theoretically, you could use it to get hundreds of free Frostys. Somehow, the tag only costs you just $2.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy