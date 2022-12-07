ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID-19 Surge Continues Building in LA County, with 3,100 New Cases

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAz5V_0jZbNWDD00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Another 3,125 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County in the latest data, while virus-related hospitalizations rose again as a long-feared winter surge in cases continued to materialize.

The new infections lifted the county's overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,565,418. The number, however, is believed to be an undercount of actual COVID activity in the county, since many residents use at-home tests without reporting the results and many others don't test at all.

The county Department of Public Health reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Monday, giving the county an overall death toll of 34,251.

According to state figures, there were 1,270 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Tuesday, up from 1,205 reported on Saturday. Of those patients, 151 were being treated in intensive care units, up from 123 on Saturday.

The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 13.5% as of Tuesday, up from 12.6% a week ago.

County health officials are keeping a close watch on COVID-related hospitalization numbers, warning that continued increases could lead to another indoor mask-wearing mandate in public spaces.

The county has already moved into the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "medium" virus activity level, after weeks in the "low" category. The county could move into the "high" category as early as this week, if the weekly rate of new infections reaches 200 per 100,000 residents. As of last Thursday, that rate was 185 per 100,000 residents, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week.

Ferrer said the county will re-impose an indoor mask mandate if it moves into the "high" category and if the county's virus-related hospitalization numbers reach two thresholds:

-- if the rate of daily hospital admissions tops 10 per 100,000 residents; and

-- if the percent of staffed hospital beds occupied by COVID patients tops 10%.

The county has already surpassed the first threshold, with the rate of daily hospital admissions already at 12.1 per 100,000 residents as of Saturday. The level of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients was 6.4% as of Saturday, according to the CDC, still below the 10% threshold.

Masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for anyone exposed to the virus in the past 10 days, and at businesses where they are required by the owner.

In other indoor locations, masking is only "strongly recommended" by the county.

Comments / 0

Related
westerniowatoday.com

Los Angeles County holds off on mask mandate even as it enters ‘high’ COVD transmission category

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County said Thursday it is holding off on issuing an indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. During a press conference, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county had moved into the “high” COVID-19 community transmission category, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it would be sticking with its “strong recommendation.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Government Technology

January Mask Mandate Looms for LA if COVID Wave Worsens

(TNS) - With coronavirus cases surging and hospitalizations worsening, Los Angeles County once again faces the possibility of a renewed public indoor mask mandate. The return of such rules, which haven’t been on the books since March, is not a given. But with the startling formation of a third straight fall-and-winter wave, officials have said a new order could be implemented shortly after the calendar turns should current trends continue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Navigating a 'tri-demic' as 3 respiratory illnesses spike around the holidays

IRVINE, Calif. — In early November, population health and disease prevention expert Andrew Noymer thought rumblings of a “tri-demic” were premature. “I have since revised my thinking,” Noymer, a professor at University of California, Irvine, said. “Different age groups are getting different bugs, but that being said, I think we’re now in a tri-demic.”
KTLA

Los Angeles County COVID hospitalizations skyrocketing

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has jumped significantly since the Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to Los Angeles County Public Health officials. Just weeks after the national holiday which brings families together more than perhaps any other, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped from 794 on Nov. 23 to 1,270 on Dec. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County reports 10,000+ COVID-19 infections

Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, Dec. 5, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

41 COVID cases reported at LAUSD headquarters

About 41 Los Angeles Unified School District headquarter employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. The employees work on four floors of the building at 333 S. Beaudry Ave. Workers and visitors on the affected floors are now required to wear masks at all times, and supervising administrators are supporting the weekly testing […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA Council votes to end COVID state of emergency in February

Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 will end in February, the City Council voted Wednesday. The state of local emergency has been in place since March 4, 2020. The council has voted to extend it each month since then. Council President Paul Krekorian introduced an amendment to Wednesday’s item to continue the state of local emergency, but set an end date for Feb. 1, 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
capitalandmain.com

Is California Finally Ready to Help Renters?

Rents are rising again in Southern California and, to no one’s surprise, the effects of inflation dominate many of the conversations around the topic. A spike in borrowing rates, people are quick to note, not only prevents some renters from becoming homeowners, but drives up the cost of new construction altogether. That keeps vacancy rates low and prices high.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County COVID-19 Cases & Flu Hospitalizations Increase

COVID-19, RSV and the flu. A winter flurry of illness, crowding local hospitals with patients. “It’s a triple whammy,” Riverside County Public Health’s Senior Public Information Specialist, Jose Arballo, shared. “They’re reporting risk activity, particularly in their ERs. The pediatric units are almost full. In some cases, they’ve activated their search plants, just like they did during COVID.”
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Senior citizens are hit hard as COVID-19 surges across California

LOS ANGELES — There has been a troubling spike in coronavirus-positive hospital admissions among seniors in California, rising to levels not seen since the summer omicron surge. Hospitalizations have roughly tripled for Californians of most age groups since the autumn low. But the jump in seniors in need of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

SoCal facing children's medication shortages

LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy