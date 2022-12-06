FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Related
EBRSO Heroes and Helpers Christmas Shopping Event
Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release
Two good samaritans rescue a Louisiana family in an incident some are calling ‘a Christmas Miracle’
Activities to do around Baton Rouge to make up for the holiday joy lost during finals
The 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires kicks off this weekend
Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday
Holiday Event Guide December 8th Through December 11th
Holiday donations help women in need
A new animal shelter is coming to Ascension Parish. It just needs to find the right property.
Keeping the kids busy over winter break with holiday camps
Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis
Human Jukebox plans tribute for Southern University band members killed in crash
Thief burglarizes car, steals backpack with grandfather's ashes inside
Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say
Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say
Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence
Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart
BRG Holiday Lights are back and bigger, where you can purchase tickets to ‘Snow & Glow’
4 Louisiana women arrested with more than $17K worth of merchandise stolen from Best Buy, Ulta
Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0