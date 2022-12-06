ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

EBRSO Heroes and Helpers Christmas Shopping Event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Spreading Christmas cheer, EBRSO shops with families for the holidays. Today families in need have $250 to spend at Target, and it’s all thanks to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. “So, we are blessing some children throughout the parish and giving them some money for Christmas gifts, for things they may want, things that they may need, anything that they desire they can purchase,” explains Cpl. Cade Babin with EBRSO.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Activities to do around Baton Rouge to make up for the holiday joy lost during finals

Whether this will be your first winter break in Baton Rouge or you have spent every year in the city, here are the top activities to liven up the holidays. Since most students live in dorms or apartments, they are usually unable to decorate the exterior of their homes with colorful lights. Thanks to Built Story Christmas Tours, there is an opportunity to drive around and see some of the best light displays in the city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Jones Creek Christmas Parade to roll through BR this Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jones Creek Christmas Parade is scheduled to roll through the streets of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 11. The parade starts at 2:30 p.m. It will begin in the parking lot at First Pentecostal Church on Jones Creek and end in the parking lot of the Woodlawn Shopping Center on the corner of Jones Creek Rd. and Tiger Bend Rd.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday Event Guide December 8th Through December 11th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - This second weekend in December promises to be a magical weekend full of holiday cheer. Here’s our list of things to do this weekend, December 8, 2022 through December 11, 2022. Festival of the Bonfires. Enjoy food, gumbo cook-off, live entertainment, carnival...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday donations help women in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the holidays the need for necessities at local shelters is high. Through a partnership with the Baton Rouge Police Union, Latter & Blum is helping women get back on their feet. Backpacks filled with shampoo, body wash, socks, toiletries, and a journal are on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis

Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release. Updated: 3 hours ago. You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. This incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on LaMargie Avenue, near S. Choctaw Drive. According to BRPD, a man pulled a gun on an 81-year-old woman who had just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Grief Into Purpose: Baton Rouge parents discuss advocacy against gun violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families in the Baton Rouge area are familiar with the impact of senseless gun violence. Albert Hawkins, 21, a member of 100 Black Men of Baton Rouge, was killed in August. Louis Robinson served in the Army for six years and was the father of three. Louis was shot and killed in 2018 and his case remains open. Allison Rice’s life was cut short when she was killed waiting at a train crossing on Government Street. These are just three stories out of hundreds in the capital area who lost their lives to gun violence.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sprinkler malfunction forced evacuation at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A faulty sprinkler system triggered a response from firefighters and forced holiday shoppers to clear out of a Walmart in Baton Rouge on Thursday. The St. George Fire Department said the malfunction prompted fire crews and law enforcement to swarm the store at the corner of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard sometime around 2 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three dogs seized, owner to be charged: Louisiana Humane Society

A motorist traveling south on Hwy. 1 north of Donaldsonville reportedly found three dogs living in deplorable conditions. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Jennifer Evans Mistretta was driving Dec. 2 when she spotted a dog chained to a pole in an empty lot, which was filled with trash and debris.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy