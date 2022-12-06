Texas Woman Stabs Boyfriend On Thanksgiving For “Not Helping Her With The Bills”

Cassandra Gutierrez, 30

A Texas woman is out on bond after police say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records.

Cassandra Gutierrez, 30, was released on bond last Thursday after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the alleged stabbing, which left her boyfriend injured but alive, Law & Crime reports.

Gutierrez and her 42-year-old boyfriend had been dating for about a year when investigators said they went out “drinking at a bar” on Thanksgiving, according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

After returning home, the couple got into an argument that “became confrontational,” and Gutierrez allegedly accused her boyfriend of “not helping her with the bills.”

San Antonio Police said that as the argument escalated, she “grabbed a knife” and began to stab her boyfriend “multiple times” in the left side of his neck, right hand, left leg, and back before he was able to flee the apartment, according to NBC San Antonio affiliate WOAI-TV.

“Responding officers found [the victim] bleeding profusely near the leasing office and called EMS,” officers wrote in the affidavit. “Additionally, a blood trail was found leading from the apartment door to where [the victim] was found.”

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and is now in stable condition, KABB reports.

Gutierrez was taken into custody and released two days later after posting a $75,000 bond, according to jail records from Bexar County Jail obtained by Law & Crime.

