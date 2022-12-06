ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ktalnews.com

Polls open in Louisiana runoff election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The polls are now open in the Louisiana Fall General Election, which will decide a number of local runoff races in Northwest Louisiana, including the next Mayor of Shreveport. After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, it could all come down to turnout...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees

Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

New restaurant coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage

BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man facing centuries in prison

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway

When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash

The national average is sitting at $3.31, while the ArkLaTex has a max average of $2.90. The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic. Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The checks were given...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday during this National Adoption Weekend to Find Shelter Pets Loving Homes for the Holidays

The Port City Cat Rescue (PCCR) and Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA is happening this weekend along with the National Best Friends Adoption Weekend at the Bossier City animal shelter, Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital and Port City Cat Rescue (by appointment)!! Come visit any or all of these locations (addresses below) to find the purr‐fect purr‐baby. If you’re looking for a dog, have no fear… you can also find adoptable dogs at the BC animal shelter.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Two weather records broken and one tied in Shreveport on Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport had another record setting day concerning temperatures. Both the morning low and the afternoon high were new records and well above average for this time of year!. According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, the morning low of 72 degrees eclipsed the old record of 68...
SHREVEPORT, LA

