Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Quarterfinals Results / Semi-Final PreviewUnder The Radar NWLALouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Polls open in Louisiana runoff election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The polls are now open in the Louisiana Fall General Election, which will decide a number of local runoff races in Northwest Louisiana, including the next Mayor of Shreveport. After an unconventional race that took some unexpected turns, it could all come down to turnout...
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
KSLA
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Parish School Board thanks longtime board member J.W. Slack for 24 years of service
Not a dry eye was in the house when James Watkins “J.W.” Slack, Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 7, said farewell during last Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board meeting. Slack’s farewell and final meeting as a school board member on Thursday December 8, 2022 marks the end of 24 consecutive years of service.
KTBS
Caddo Commission accepting resumes for interim commissioner
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Commission will hold a special meeting next month to name a replacement for a commissioner who is moving to city government. A vacancy will be created on Dec. 30 with the resignation of District 8 Commissioner Jim Taliaferro, who was elected to the Shreveport City Council on Nov. 8.
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Vows to Shut Down New Business
Amid weeks of controversy and protests, the new Hustler Hollywood Retail Store is officially open in West Shreveport. Located in the former iHop location on Financial Plaza off of Pines Road, Hustler Hollywood has caused quite a ruckus in West Shreveport since announcing months ago they were planning to open.
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Is Making a Comeback
If you are a foodie and you are always looking to try the latest variety the food scene in Shreveport has to offer, you will love this news. Sabores Bar and Grill is back in business. This restaurant will feature Dominican and Caribbean specialties plus so much more. Sabores was...
KTBS
New east-west road in north Bossier Parish in beginning stage
BENTON, La. -- Beginning stages for construction of an east-west throughway running from Benton Road to the intersection of Bellevue and Winnfield roads were disclosed Wednesday when the Bossier Parish Police Jury's road/subdivision regulations committee discussed road projects. During their meeting prior to the regular session, police jurors heard parish...
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
The Shreveport Police department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday evening. The accident happened on Shreveport's East 70th and Dixie Meadow Road. Police claim that an 18-wheeler pulled out onto the highway in a dangerous manner, causing two vehicles to come to a stop.
This is the Most ‘Shreveport’ Gender Reveal We’ve Ever Seen
When it comes to gender reveals for expecting parents we've seen a little bit of everything here in Shreveport-Bossier City; tannerite, smoke from a tractor, you name it... but this one takes the proverbial cake!. One of my horse friends, Stephanie Judkins, shared this video with me and she just...
51-Year-Old Paul Born Killed In A Fatal Crash In Webster Parish (Webster Parish, LA)
According to the Louisiana State Police, a fatal crash was reported on Friday morning in Webster Parish. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on US Highway 371, just north of LA Highway 531.
KTBS
Job fair set for Thursday seeks customer service reps
SHREVEPORT, La. - If you're looking for work this holiday season, a job fair set for Thursday may be able to help. Jean Simpson Personal Services is partnering with AEP SWEPCO in an effort to fill customer service representative positions. The jobs fair will run from 9 a.m. until 2...
KTBS
Shreveport man facing centuries in prison
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who committed two armed robberies and then led police on a high-speed chase faces more than 200 years in prison following his conviction. In 2020, Kenyon Dunams, 32, entered the thrifty liquor in the 8600 block of Youree Drive and committed an armed robbery. Hours later, he entered the Papa Johns in the 3900 hundred block of Youree Drive and committed a second armed robbery. In both robberies, he was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
q973radio.com
Biggest Week for Poker in Shreveport History now Underway
When it comes to playing Texas Hold ‘Em poker in Shreveport, we have never seen a week like this. When it comes to the best poker in town, without a doubt it’s found at Bally’s in downtown Shreveport. Earlier this summer, Bally’s brought a huge weekend poker tournamen to town and it was a huge success. Now, they are upping the ante and bringing easily the biggest week of poker to area, and I assure you, our city has never hosted a week of poker quite like this.
KSLA
Coushatta man killed in Webster Parish crash
The national average is sitting at $3.31, while the ArkLaTex has a max average of $2.90. The checks were given as an act of gratitude for employees who worked through the pandemic. Bossier City employees get $2K for working during pandemic. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The checks were given...
bossierpress.com
ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday during this National Adoption Weekend to Find Shelter Pets Loving Homes for the Holidays
The Port City Cat Rescue (PCCR) and Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA is happening this weekend along with the National Best Friends Adoption Weekend at the Bossier City animal shelter, Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital and Port City Cat Rescue (by appointment)!! Come visit any or all of these locations (addresses below) to find the purr‐fect purr‐baby. If you’re looking for a dog, have no fear… you can also find adoptable dogs at the BC animal shelter.
KTBS
Two weather records broken and one tied in Shreveport on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport had another record setting day concerning temperatures. Both the morning low and the afternoon high were new records and well above average for this time of year!. According to the Shreveport National Weather Service, the morning low of 72 degrees eclipsed the old record of 68...
Comments / 1