ABC 33/40 News
Your Week in Review for December 4, 2022
Birmingham police officer arrested for domestic violence charge. The Birmingham Police Department said one of its officers has been arrested after the department was made aware of a domestic assault involving the officer last month. Read more here. Coastal Carolina, East Carolina set to square off at 2022 Birmingham Bowl.
ABC 33/40 News
Man sentenced to 10 years after gun found during investigation into captive woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham man was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a gun that was found when authorities responded to a call reporting he was holding a woman against her will. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 39-year-old Joseph Ryan Byram was sentenced to 120 months...
ABC 33/40 News
18-wheeler driver involved in Centre wreck claimed medical issue, blacked out before crash
The driver of an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer that pinned a car against the Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center claimed to have experienced a medical issue and blacked out before crashing, according to Randy Mayorga, Chief Investigator with the Centre Police Department. "It is strongly believed after speaking with the driver...
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama among most deadly states for teen drivers, experts push safe driving classes
With the holidays coming up, more teenagers will have time on the road. Safety experts are warning parents to set some limits. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 16 to 20. We visited the Alabama Traffic Safety Center at the University of Montevallo. It offers...
ABC 33/40 News
5-year-old transported to hospital after being shot in Edgewater community
A child was shot and transported to the hospital Saturday morning after an incident in the Edgewater community in west Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said they were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to the 3700 Block of Brooklyn Street on a call of a 5-year-old shot. The patient was transported to a hospital by another agency before they arrived on the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Two dead after shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham
Two men are dead after a shooting near East Lake Park in Birmingham, according to Sgt. Monica Law of the Birmingham Police Department. Police responded to a Shell gas station in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North near the intersection of 83rd Street. 38-year-old Tobias Estrada McKinstry was pronounced...
ABC 33/40 News
Man took child from mother's shopping cart, put in his own cart, police say
The Attalla Police Department is asking for help locating a man who is suspected of taking a child from a mother's shopping cart around midday on December 8, 2022. According to the police department, a report was filed saying that a man had picked up a small child from the mother's shopping cart and then put the child in his shopping cart. The mother immediately took the child back.
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Blount County
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Blount County, according to Sheriff Mark Moon. Moon said the shooting involved a deputy from the Blount County Sheriff's Office and another officer from a different department in Hayden. Hayden police Chief James Chapman said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m....
ABC 33/40 News
Multiple injuries reported after 18-wheeler pins car against wall of rehab center
Two people were transported to the hospital after the vehicle they were in was pinned against the wall of a rehab center Wednesday night in Cherokee County, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency and the Centre Police Department. Officials said an 18-wheeler driving northbound along Cedar Bluff Road went...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Temperatures remain above average through the weekend
FOGGY START: A dense fog advisory is in effect for all 67 Alabama counties early this morning; the fog will dissipate slowly by mid to late morning, giving way to a partly sunny, warm afternoon with a high between 75 and 79 degrees for most communities. Today’s record high in Birmingham is 79 set in 1978, and the average high for December 8 is 58. A few isolated showers are possible over North Alabama today, but nothing widespread.
ABC 33/40 News
Two employees, mayor announce leave from town of Wilton
Town of Wilton's Mayor Jessica Martin, Utility Department employee Barry Pickett, and Town Clerk Melissa Williams informed Wilton's Town Council Thursday they plan to leave their jobs. Martin and Williams turned in resignations during a regularly scheduled council meeting. Once the three are gone, it would leave the town with...
ABC 33/40 News
Cullman County business vying for medical cannabis license discusses application process
The deadline for medical cannabis business license applications is quickly approaching and currently, there have been no completed applications submitted to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. Wagon Trail Hemp Farms in Cullman County is one of the 607 businesses that requested an application. Wagon Trail is vying for one of...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham approves spending plan for more than $40 million of ARPA funds
The City of Birmingham announced Wednesday it has approved a new plan to spend some funds from the city's American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. After a recommendation from Mayor Randall Woodfin, the Birmingham City Council approved the spending plan for more than...
ABC 33/40 News
Daycares look to raise enrollment rates amid continuing inflation
Inflation is leading some Alabama daycares to raise their enrollment rates. According to a study done by the Alabama Department of Human Services, child care facility costs rose 17% following the pandemic and are only continuing to increase. Between high costs of food, utility bills, and vehicle up-keep for field...
ABC 33/40 News
Offense stalls as Samford's season ends in FCS quarterfinals
Samford entered Friday night's quarterfinal as a top-20 scoring offense in all of FCS but the Bulldogs' offense was no match for the No. 3 North Dakota State defense under its own roof. The two teams battled through a scoreless game for more than 25 minutes of football but the...
