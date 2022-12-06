A child was shot and transported to the hospital Saturday morning after an incident in the Edgewater community in west Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue said they were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to the 3700 Block of Brooklyn Street on a call of a 5-year-old shot. The patient was transported to a hospital by another agency before they arrived on the scene.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO