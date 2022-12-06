Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Kolo Toure: New Wigan manager praises 'mentor' Brendan Rodgers
Kolo Toure paid homage to his "mentor" Brendan Rodgers after being unveiled at Wigan Athletic in his first managerial position. Toure, 41, left his coaching role under Rodgers at Leicester City to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender becomes the fourth...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Niall McGinn says manager's return could be crucial to Steven Davis' NI future
Niall McGinn believes Michael O'Neill's return as Northern Ireland manager could be crucial to prolonging the international career of captain Steven Davis and other senior players. O'Neill is back for a second spell in charge of his country after guiding the team to Euro 2016 during his first eight-year reign.
BBC
Russell Martin: Swansea boss talks Gary Neville, politics and his future ahead of Norwich reunion
Russell Martin decided against trying his hand in politics, opting instead for football management. But there is another former player who Swansea City's head coach feels should stand for election. "I would love Gary Neville to put himself forward," Martin says. "I think people would vote for him, I really...
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BBC
Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'
Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
Michael O’Neill rejected Championship jobs before making Northern Ireland return
Michael O’Neill has revealed he turned down opportunities to manage again in the Sky Bet Championship before deciding he could not pass up the chance to return as Northern Ireland boss.The 53-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year deal to return to the job he left in April 2020 after becoming Stoke boss.O’Neill had been a free agent after being sacked by the Potters in August, and was the Irish FA’s number one choice once the decision was taken to dispense with Ian Baraclough in November.“There have obviously been opportunities that have come up in the Championship,” O’Neill said. “But if...
We want to keep the World Cup party going for England fans, says Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips says England want to keep the World Cup party going as he urged fans to be the “12th man” during the quarter-final clash against France.The England midfielder said footage of supporters celebrating back home has given the players a lift and made them determined to keep making people happy.He was also full of praise for the thousands of supporters who have travelled to Qatar and urged those able to make the trip to be in the stands on Saturday evening."The support has been amazing." ❤️@Kalvinphillips on the importance of our #ThreeLions fans at home and in Qatar... pic.twitter.com/I91gdg7Dp7—...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: which teams are out of FIFA tournament?
Dec 8 (Reuters) - With the World Cup in Qatar having entered its knockout phase, here is an overview of the teams that have been eliminated from the tournament, which ends on Dec. 18.
The Netherlands' inspiration at 2022 World Cup: A coach who battled cancer and hid it from players
DOHA, Qatar — The cancerous cells had crept into Louis van Gaal almost as stealthily as he’d eventually hide them. He was 69 and a few years removed from a fulfilling soccer life when, in late 2020, they were detected. Donning a hospital gown, van Gaal disappeared into CT scanner. He soon sat across from a doctor, who diagnosed him with prostate cancer.
Gonçalo Ramos: Meet the striker who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo and made World Cup history at Qatar 2022
Talk about performing under pressure and making an impression at Qatar 2022, Gonçalo Ramos certainly rose to the occasion for Portugal.
BBC
World Cup latest: Guillem Balague and Phil McNulty Q&A as Sterling to return
Brazil are also hoping their success can lift the spirits of the great Pele, who is currently in hospital. The 82-year-old was admitted last week and on Saturday reassured fans that he is "strong with a lot of hope". "We wish Pele good health, he is an inspiration to us...
BBC
Following in the footsteps of Billy Bremner
Twenty five years after his death, Scottish football legend Billy Bremner still looms large on the streets where he grew up. Bremner was born in the Raploch area of Stirling in 1942 and went on to become regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Working with pupils...
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher gives honest opinion on Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal and says reaction not the reason
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has stated that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal’s match with Switzerland as a result of his poor performances rather than his reaction to coming off against South Korea. Portugal boss Fernando Santos stated yesterday that he didn’t like the 37-year-old’s reaction...
Tim Cahill’s silence in Qatar leaves uneasy feeling amid Socceroos World Cup celebrations
Tim Cahill has done a lot of talking these past few weeks. He has pumped up Socceroos players, pressed the flesh at Fifa events and maintained his relationship with Qatar’s World Cup officials. Seemingly, the only people to whom he has not spoken is the media. When Cahill was...
Kieran Trippier relishes England’s relaxed life and is excited to face France
Kieran Trippier has talked up the togetherness and confidence of England’s squad as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarter-finals
BBC
Republic of Ireland women: FAI fined 20,000 euros by Uefa for players' pro-IRA chant
The Football Association of Ireland has been fined 20,000 euros by Uefa over the Republic of Ireland women's team singing a pro-IRA chant after their World Cup play-off win over Scotland. A video emerged on social media of the players singing the chant in the changing room soon after sealing...
BBC
Gary Ballance: Yorkshire release ex-England batter from contract
Yorkshire have released ex-England batter Gary Ballance from his contract at his request, two years before it was due to end. Ballance, 33, missed most of the 2022 season and leaves under the agreement that he will not play for another County Championship side in 2023. In November 2021, he...
SB Nation
Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury
This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...
Comments / 0