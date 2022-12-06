ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Kolo Toure: New Wigan manager praises 'mentor' Brendan Rodgers

Kolo Toure paid homage to his "mentor" Brendan Rodgers after being unveiled at Wigan Athletic in his first managerial position. Toure, 41, left his coaching role under Rodgers at Leicester City to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender becomes the fourth...
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
BBC

Medieval necklace found near Northampton 'internationally important'

Archaeologists have found a "once-in-a-lifetime" gold necklace dating back to 630-670 AD and described as the richest of its type ever uncovered in Britain. The jewellery, found near Northampton, has at least 30 pendants and beads made of Roman coins, gold, garnets, glass and semi-precious stones. The 1,300-year-old object was...
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
The Independent

Michael O’Neill rejected Championship jobs before making Northern Ireland return

Michael O’Neill has revealed he turned down opportunities to manage again in the Sky Bet Championship before deciding he could not pass up the chance to return as Northern Ireland boss.The 53-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year deal to return to the job he left in April 2020 after becoming Stoke boss.O’Neill had been a free agent after being sacked by the Potters in August, and was the Irish FA’s number one choice once the decision was taken to dispense with Ian Baraclough in November.“There have obviously been opportunities that have come up in the Championship,” O’Neill said. “But if...
The Independent

We want to keep the World Cup party going for England fans, says Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips says England want to keep the World Cup party going as he urged fans to be the “12th man” during the quarter-final clash against France.The England midfielder said footage of supporters celebrating back home has given the players a lift and made them determined to keep making people happy.He was also full of praise for the thousands of supporters who have travelled to Qatar and urged those able to make the trip to be in the stands on Saturday evening."The support has been amazing." ❤️@Kalvinphillips on the importance of our #ThreeLions fans at home and in Qatar... pic.twitter.com/I91gdg7Dp7—...
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Netherlands' inspiration at 2022 World Cup: A coach who battled cancer and hid it from players

DOHA, Qatar — The cancerous cells had crept into Louis van Gaal almost as stealthily as he’d eventually hide them. He was 69 and a few years removed from a fulfilling soccer life when, in late 2020, they were detected. Donning a hospital gown, van Gaal disappeared into CT scanner. He soon sat across from a doctor, who diagnosed him with prostate cancer.
BBC

Following in the footsteps of Billy Bremner

Twenty five years after his death, Scottish football legend Billy Bremner still looms large on the streets where he grew up. Bremner was born in the Raploch area of Stirling in 1942 and went on to become regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Working with pupils...
BBC

Gary Ballance: Yorkshire release ex-England batter from contract

Yorkshire have released ex-England batter Gary Ballance from his contract at his request, two years before it was due to end. Ballance, 33, missed most of the 2022 season and leaves under the agreement that he will not play for another County Championship side in 2023. In November 2021, he...
SB Nation

Ben Davies questionable for Boxing Day return after World Cup injury

This week we heard news that Rodrigo Bentancur picked up an injury while playing for Uruguay at the World Cup that could make him questionable for Tottenham’s first match on December 26. Today, we’re learning that Ben Davies is in a similar situation. Alasdair Gold is reporting on...

