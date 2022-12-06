Michael O’Neill has revealed he turned down opportunities to manage again in the Sky Bet Championship before deciding he could not pass up the chance to return as Northern Ireland boss.The 53-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year deal to return to the job he left in April 2020 after becoming Stoke boss.O’Neill had been a free agent after being sacked by the Potters in August, and was the Irish FA’s number one choice once the decision was taken to dispense with Ian Baraclough in November.“There have obviously been opportunities that have come up in the Championship,” O’Neill said. “But if...

7 HOURS AGO