Ozark, AL

955wtvy.com

Wiregrass Christmas Event for the Weekend 12/9-12/10

There’s still plenty of Christmas events this weekend in The Wiregrass. This morning at 8 you’re invited to the Slocomb Recreation Center for pancakes and pictures with Santa. Tomorrow starting at 10:30am it’s the Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival. Vendors will line Foster Street with local goods. And they’ll be another chance to get your picture with Santa.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

The “Wholidays” aren’t over in Enterprise just yet

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, December 10th, downtown Enterprise will be home to Christmas at the Farmers Market as well as the Whoville 5k and Fun Run. The Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and will close at noon. There you can find Santa, fresh hot pancakes,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: No place like home for Wildcats’ Lily Rhoades

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School senior Lily Rhoades is “Boll Weevil Bound”. Friday, Rhoades made the decision to further her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College. Rhoades will play for second year head coach Vanessa Howell, she has reached career milestones reaching 1,300 career digs...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster

Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Downtown Enterprise Christmas events drum up shopping

ENTERPRISE, Ala.(WDHN)—Two months ago, flames broke out in a Downtown Enterprise ravaging several businesses. Despite that Sunday morning fire, local officials say businesses along Main Street appear. to be doing well this Christmas shopping season. From mid-November to Christmas, the city hosts “Whoville” and a number of other events...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Talking with David Hanks about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios

Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

Miracle on Foster Day 2 - Ozark

SpectraCare announced on Tuesday that its new crises center will focus on immediate assistance to those suffering from mental issues.
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Wright signs with ESCC

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Aiden Wright will continue his baseball and academic career at Enterprise State. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
DOTHAN, AL
955wtvy.com

Enterprise Church Need Your Help to Prepare for Winter

A church in Enterprise wants your gently used coats and jackets. John’s Chapel AME Church is concerned especially about children and the elderly having warm clothes for the cold months ahead. You can bring your donation by the church on December 15th. on December 17th the church will host a Christmas Giveaway to give out the coats.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home

Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
DOTHAN, AL
955wtvy.com

Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan

An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
DOTHAN, AL

