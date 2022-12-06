Read full article on original website
Wiregrass Christmas Event for the Weekend 12/9-12/10
There’s still plenty of Christmas events this weekend in The Wiregrass. This morning at 8 you’re invited to the Slocomb Recreation Center for pancakes and pictures with Santa. Tomorrow starting at 10:30am it’s the Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival. Vendors will line Foster Street with local goods. And they’ll be another chance to get your picture with Santa.
The “Wholidays” aren’t over in Enterprise just yet
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, December 10th, downtown Enterprise will be home to Christmas at the Farmers Market as well as the Whoville 5k and Fun Run. The Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and will close at noon. There you can find Santa, fresh hot pancakes,...
On the dotted line: No place like home for Wildcats’ Lily Rhoades
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School senior Lily Rhoades is “Boll Weevil Bound”. Friday, Rhoades made the decision to further her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College. Rhoades will play for second year head coach Vanessa Howell, she has reached career milestones reaching 1,300 career digs...
Joe Lane on the importance of Miracle on Foster
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Drugs, guns, and...
Downtown Enterprise Christmas events drum up shopping
ENTERPRISE, Ala.(WDHN)—Two months ago, flames broke out in a Downtown Enterprise ravaging several businesses. Despite that Sunday morning fire, local officials say businesses along Main Street appear. to be doing well this Christmas shopping season. From mid-November to Christmas, the city hosts “Whoville” and a number of other events...
Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament. The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas. 12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School. Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone,...
Talking with David Hanks about Miracle on Foster at WTVY Studios
Joe Lane of the Cochran Firm talks about the importance of the Miracle on Foster food drive. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. Miracle on Foster food drive- Foster Street, Dothan, AL.
Salvation Army uses holiday season to prepare giving back to the Wiregrass year round
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - December is the time to celebrate giving, and one well-known nonprofit offers many ways for people to join them in helping those in need. The Salvation Army gives back year-round, but uses the holiday season to encourage people to put their motto of “doing the most good” at the forefront.
Law Enforcement seminar in Ozark looks at high stress of the job
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In Ozark, Dale/Geneva counties’ District Attorney Kirk Adams sponsored the 14th annual wiregrass law enforcement conference. One issue discussed is it’s okay to say your not okay. The average life of a law enforcement officer is only 57 years old, and the profession has one of the highest” suicide rates.
Pea River Historical Society opens new chapter with extensive renovations
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The last time the Pea River Historical Society was updated was 1956, and after over 60 years, it is getting a makeover. The updates were originally planned to take place later in 2023, but after the downtown fire in October forced them to store away artifacts, the plans were moved up.
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement about the fatal Friday morning wreck in Houston County. According to the release, a 2017 Ford F-150 left the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about 1 mile south of Dothan, and struck several trees.
Miracle on Foster Day 2 - Ozark
SpectraCare announced on Tuesday that its new crises center will focus on immediate assistance to those suffering from mental issues. Tonight -- Georgians will learn who their next senator will be -- as incumbent Raphael Warnock ... And former football star Herschel Walker eagerly wait for votes to be counted in this high stakes runoff election. The vote was too close to call in the general election ... And it seems like it will be no different tonight!
Conservation department seeks public fishing lake managers in Geneva and Lee Counties
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced this week that it is currently accepting applications for both the lake manager positions at the Geneva County Public Fishing Lake near Coffee Springs and the Lee County Public Fishing Lake near Opelika.
On the dotted line: Wright signs with ESCC
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Aiden Wright will continue his baseball and academic career at Enterprise State. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an axe. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
Enterprise Church Need Your Help to Prepare for Winter
A church in Enterprise wants your gently used coats and jackets. John’s Chapel AME Church is concerned especially about children and the elderly having warm clothes for the cold months ahead. You can bring your donation by the church on December 15th. on December 17th the church will host a Christmas Giveaway to give out the coats.
Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
Open Carry Alcohol Coming to Dothan
An Amendment to the City of Dothan’s alcohol ordinance will allow people to carry out booze. This week commissioners voted in favor of changing the part of the ordinance pertaining to the downtown entertainment district. Now, during events downtown visitors can walk around outside with alcoholic beverages in hand, but only inside the designated area.
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
