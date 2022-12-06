Read full article on original website
Related
Add these 7 Christmas movies to your holiday watchlist
Here are some Christmas movies, new and old, to get you in the spirit ahead of December 25.
A Christmas Twist: 4 Hilarious Christmas Horror Movies to Watch in December
If the usual holiday movies aren't your style, you might want to switch things up with some Christmas horror movies. Here are four of our favorites.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
Yardbarker
The 20 darkest Christmas movies
Christmas is a time of happiness and enthusiasm for many. Hey, there are presents to be opened, parties to be had, eggs to be nogged. It’s not surprising there are so many fun, frothy Christmas movies. However, in all that brightness, some see darkness. The dark Christmas film is also a staple and has been for decades. These are some of the less merry, more morbid Christmas movies for the “bah humbug” crowd out there.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Review: Another Forgettable Entry in the Holiday Sequel Annals
When Bob Clark’s “A Christmas Story” hit theaters the week before Thanksgiving 1983, no one could have foreseen the cultural impact the family comedy would have on the holiday film canon. A modest box office showing (it took in $2 million its first week and failed to crack $20 million during its full run), mixed reviews, and some awards attention from Canada’s Genie Awards added up to a hazy picture of a film that was good enough but hardly a game-changer. Later, of course, came the television airings, landing the film in near-constant rotation during the holiday season and turning it into an unexpected holiday favorite. Familiarity, it seems, didn’t breed contempt when it came to this TNT and TBS staple; it only inspired outright adoration.
5 New Netflix movies and shows you need to watch this December
Here's what to look out for on Netflix this December
People are calling 'best film of 2022' the 'most interesting movie ever made'
It's time for a trip to the cinema because viewers are calling a new film from director Mark Mylod 'the most interesting movie ever made'. It's high praise in a world where there are thousands and thousands of movies to choose from, but the wealth of rave reviews proves there's at least some truth to it.
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
How Much Was ‘Die Hard’ & ‘Top Gun’ Actor Clarence Gilyard Worth Upon His Death at Age 66?
Clarence Gilyard -- veteran actor, theater professor, and author -- has died from a prolonged illness, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas announced on Nov. 28. He was 66 years old. In recent years,...
37 Classic Disney Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best
Please accept this noble attempt to rank all of our childhood memories.
Shirrel Rhoades: 'Violent Night' is far from a silent night
As Christmas approaches, we often turn to movies to put us in the holiday mood — heartwarming classics like “Miracle on 34th Street” or “It’s a Wonderful Life,” goofy cult films like “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” or “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” oldies-but-goodies like “A Christmas Carol” or revisions like “Scrooged,” updates on the holiday theme like “The Santa Clause” or “Elf” or even “Spirited.” And again cinema purists will debate over milk and cookies whether “Die Hard” is really a Christmas movie or not. ...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Netflix: Every movie and TV series being culled from service tomorrow
Netflix is culling a large quantity of titles from its service in December.While the next 31 days will bring plenty more movies and TV shows for users to enjoy, several things that may have been on your watchlist will suddenly disappear.To minimise surprise, we have compiled a full list of everything being taken down this month.NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.1 DecemberAirplane!American Pie 2 American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile American Reunion American Wedding Amistad Bad Santa 2 Barbie in Princess Power The Blue Lagoon Changeling Child’s Play 3...
Polygon
Enchanted changed how Disney makes movies — and that doomed Disenchanted
Being a movie critic in 2022 comes with some creative challenges. With the endless surge of sequels, reboots, and remakes being churned out, there are only a few dozen ways to express “The latest installment in this series lacks the magic of the original movie.” Disney’s live-action fairy tale Disenchanted, a sequel 15 years in the making, is no exception: The critical consensus says it fails to equal the standard set by its predecessor, 2007’s Enchanted. Hey, at least most online word processors have a synonym generator for critics to play with.
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Collider
'Skinamarink': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Found-footage films have become a phenomenon in horror movie genres in the past few decades. From The Blair Witch Project to the Paranormal Activities franchise, the concept of a scary movie shown through the perspective of the protagonist(s) still strikes a nerve with some viewers. However, Skinamarink is a completely different beast compared to the rest. Written and directed by Kyle Edward Ball in his feature film directorial debut, this film is far from traditional. Skinamarink had its premiere at the 2022 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal and has been disturbing viewers ever since. An illegally pirated copy of the movie leaked online and has been making waves in horror communities across the internet, but some believe that this may have been an intentional move by Ball to generate interest and hype before the official US release. Executive produced by Ava Karvonen (Keeping Canada Alive), Jonathan Barkan (My Cherry Pie), and Edmon Rotea, Skinamarink also had a screening at the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Festival on November 24, 2022.
Comments / 0