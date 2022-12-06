Read full article on original website
Troy Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule; Season Tickets Now Available
TROY, Ala. - Skylar Meade and the boys of Troy look to build off an impressive 2022 campaign as 2023 brings in a new and improved Riddle-Pace Field and another year of exciting Trojan baseball as Meade announced the 2023 schedule Friday. Season tickets are available for purchase by visiting TroyTrojans.com/tickets.
Jon Sumrall Selected for Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame
TROY, Ala. – In his first year on the ballot, Troy football head coach Jon Sumrall has been selected for induction into the Huntsville-Madison County Athletic Hall of Fame in the Class of 2023. Sumrall, who is a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year and...
Green Wave Washes Away Trojans in Double Overtime
TROY, Ala. – After playing its first seven games of the season on the road, the Troy women's basketball team dropped its home opener to the Tulane Green wave 103-100 in double overtime at Trojan Arena on Wednesday night. The Trojans lose their third-straight game and fall to 3-5...
