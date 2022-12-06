Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
HOLY ANGELS 2022 CHRISTMAS PAGEANT
The Holy Angels Christmas Pageant and Gift Shop ribbon-cutting ceremonies. will take place on Thursday, December 15, at Holy Angels located at 10450 Ellerbe Rd,. The Holy Angels Christmas Pageant will begin at 11:00 a.m. and features more than 150. residents and day program clients, in holiday pageantry and caroling,...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City locals get the perfect blend from the Cares Krewe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets. “I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the...
This is the Most ‘Shreveport’ Gender Reveal We’ve Ever Seen
When it comes to gender reveals for expecting parents we've seen a little bit of everything here in Shreveport-Bossier City; tannerite, smoke from a tractor, you name it... but this one takes the proverbial cake!. One of my horse friends, Stephanie Judkins, shared this video with me and she just...
bossierpress.com
ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday during this National Adoption Weekend to Find Shelter Pets Loving Homes for the Holidays
The Port City Cat Rescue (PCCR) and Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA is happening this weekend along with the National Best Friends Adoption Weekend at the Bossier City animal shelter, Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital and Port City Cat Rescue (by appointment)!! Come visit any or all of these locations (addresses below) to find the purr‐fect purr‐baby. If you’re looking for a dog, have no fear… you can also find adoptable dogs at the BC animal shelter.
KTBS
Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway set for Dec. 17 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Looking to spread the joy of the holidays? Here's your chance. The African American Parade Committee is launching a Toy Drive and Toy Giveaway. It's happening Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bill Cockrell Park. That's at 4109 Pine Road in Shreveport. All donated toys must be dropped off at the park.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Entertainment for the Weekend of December 9 & 10
We love the Holidays and all there is to do around them with Shopping, Christmas lights, and of course lots of entertainment. Here is our weekly “Weekend Rundown” of Live Music for this weekend. Weather permitting, on Saturday, December 9 it is the Annual Texarkana Toys for Tots...
KTBS
Spirit of the Game: North DeSoto High School
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's the talk of the town. The North DeSoto Griffins are headed to their f…
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
KSLA
Hearing set Feb. 14 for former Ware Youth Center guard
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — A pretrial conference was held Thursday (Dec. 8) for a former Ware Youth Center guard who faces one count of malfeasance in office. A judge ordered a hearing date of Feb. 14 for 28-year-old Jhanquial Gemarrio Smith, of Coushatta. That’s when his trial date will be decided.
iheart.com
Shreveport public school teacher enjoys confusing kids over gender issues
Remember all those bizarre news stories about public school teachers exposing young children to trans political causes? Its even https://twitter.com/KennethRWebster/status/1600464035190824960. An elementary school teacher wrote on Facebook that seeing children confused about their teacher’s gender is enjoyable, according to a report. Blaine Banghart teaches music at University Elementary School...
bossierpress.com
Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade this Saturday
Downtown Haughton is set to be extra festive this holiday season with the return of the 6 th Annual. Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade. Saturday December 10, 2022. The festival will feature a holiday parade through downtown Haughton, with local businesses and community groups participating with decorated vehicles, floats and finishing with the star of the show, Santa Claus.
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
Dwayne Ramsey Is This Week’s Caught in the Act Recipient
If you'll pardon me while I hop up on my podium and preach, I'd really appreciate it. As a deer hunter, one of my biggest pet peeves is when other deer hunters have absolutely no regard for the impression they give of all other deer hunters. Those people who will...
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
KSLA
New restaurant coming to Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty) Brands Inc. plans to open two Italian restaurants in Shreveport, the first by the end of 2023. Fazoli’s already owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, Submarinos® sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts along with its unlimited signature breadsticks.
Christmas Comes Early for Bossier City Employees
Bossier City employees are enjoying a nice Christmas bonus as they head into one of the few shopping weekends left before Christmas. In an unrelated phone conversation with Mayor Tommy Chandler on Friday morning, he mentioned he was "handing out bonus checks to employees." Merry Christmas Bossier!. During the COVID-19...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Holiday Night Market returns Saturday, December 10
Bossier City’s Holiday Night Market will return on December 10 from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. and will feature over 200 vendors, more than 12 food trucks, and 100,000 Christmas lights in an open-air, outdoor environment. The Bossier Night Market will be held at Pierre Bossier Mall with free admission and parking.
q973radio.com
Shreveport Dating Adventures: More People In Shreveport Are Lying About.. Their Hairstyle??
Dating is tough, and some say dating in the Shreveport area is like double tough, but, the cool part about online dating is you can see someone’s profile BEFORE meeting them. The bad part is that many people LIE on those profiles, even if they’re LITTLE, misleading fibs… and it turns out, in Shreveport there are quite a few that are lying on the dating apps.
