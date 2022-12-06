ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight showers left Bay Area with beneficial soak, no flooding

By Bay City News
 4 days ago

(BCN)– Overnight showers that visited Bay Area residents on Monday night into Tuesday morning turned out to be a largely beneficial soak for the region, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas in the region received about a tenth of an inch or less of rainfall, said meteorologist Sean Miller.

The spots with the most rainfall, which was about half an inch of rain, were the Santa Cruz Mountains and higher elevation spots in the North Bay. The weather service cited no reports of flooding on Monday and early Tuesday.

Miller said it was “the kind of rain we want to get.” In the first six days of December, most of the Bay Area has received an average of 1 to 2 inches of rain, with minimal flooding issues.

The weather service predicts that additional showers will end on Tuesday.

newsofthenorthbay.com

BIG RAIN, WIND ARRIVES IN THE NORTH BAY

The biggest storm of the season is poised to strike the North Bay beginning Friday night with heavy rain and high winds. The impressive, rapidly intensifying storm system is spinning up off the California-Oregon border. The storm will draw in a big fetch of moisture from the southwest and direct...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Wind advisory issued for Bay Area coast starting Friday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Bay Area coast starting Friday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. Rain is expected to arrive in the region Thursday night into Friday with wind to follow, according to the NWS. A Gale Watch has been issued for over the […]
KRON4 News

Flood advisory issued for North Bay as storm moves in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A flood advisory has been issued for the North Bay as the second of two storm systems arrived in the Bay Area overnight Friday. The initial advisory was in effect until 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. By 11:45 a.m., NWS had extended the flood advisory […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

First of two storm systems set to arrive in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The first of two storm systems aiming for the Bay Area is set to arrive Thursday afternoon, dumping rain on the region and impacting the evening commute.Driven by a low pressure system moving south from the Gulf of Alaska, the two storm systems will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    Thursday's storm is by far the weaker of the two systems, but the heaviest rain and strongest winds will arrive in San Francisco just in time for the evening rush hour. Rain will begin in the North Bay early Thursday afternoon, reaching the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
berkeleyside.org

More rain’s on the way in Berkeley, with heaviest splatter expected Friday night and Saturday

Don’t take off your rain boots quite yet: Nearly two more inches of rain could be headed toward Berkeley this week. The city is expected to see between a quarter to a third of an inch of rain Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. A second, slightly stronger storm, is expected to arrive Friday night and last through Saturday afternoon, and will likely drench Berkeley in 1 to 1.5 inches of water.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Great Highway to remain car free on weekends

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco supervisors voted to keep the Great Highway car free on weekends until 2025. It’s been car free for about a year-and-a-half from Friday at noon to Monday at 6 a.m. — the city has been debating if it should stay open to cars all the time. San Francisco supervisors […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

‘Intermittent flaring’ reported at Martinez Refining Company

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — Crews were responding to “intermittent flaring” Friday at Martinez Refinery Company, the company announced in a Facebook post. The flaring was caused by an equipment issue at the refinery located at 3485 Pacheco Blvd. Initial reports say the flaring was a fire and/or explosion, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco business burns in massive fire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Part of San Francisco history is lost forever after a massive fire burned down a business. Now, the owners are trying to assess how to move forward. An overnight fire destroyed Babylon Burning on Bluxome Street in the city’s South of Market neighborhood over the weekend. It is a legacy business […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

