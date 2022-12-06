ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates bolster pitching staff with pair of veterans

By Josh Frketic
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are signing right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez and left-hander Jarlin Garcia to contracts, according to The Athletic.

Velasquez’s deal is for one-year worth $3.15 million, while Garcia’s is for $2.5 million this year with a club option in 2024.

Last year, Garcia went 1-4 with the Giants in 65 innings of relief work with a 3.74 ERA.

As for Velasquez, he appeared in 29 games with the White Sox, starting in nine going 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts.

