Connecticut State

Big spenders

Nearly a quarter of New Yorkers plan to spend more money on holiday gifts this year compared to last. Marijuana can officially be sold in Connecticut next month. A report finds New York’s poverty rate is above the national average. And animal advocates want Governor Kathy Hochul to ban puppy mills in New York.
10 water districts on Long Island have excessive PFAS chemicals

Ten Long Island water districts have an excessive amount of two toxic PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, according to the advocacy group Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The group released an interactive map, which shows where PFAS chemicals, also called forever chemicals, break down slowly in the environment and...
Fighting nature with nature

Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
Statewide holiday drunk driving crackdown announced in Albany

New York State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder speaks at McGeary's Irish Pub as Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple looks on. Government and law enforcement officials gathered in downtown Albany this week to mark December as STOP-DWI Awareness Month. The event also kicked off this year's "Drive sober or get pulled...
Animal welfare advocates ask Hochul to sign puppy mill ban

Animal welfare advocates are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would ban the sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits from so-called puppy mills, which opponents say use inhumane practices to breed pets for sale in pet stores. The bill, which passed nearly unanimously in the State Legislature,...
Connecticut's adult-use recreational cannabis sales begin in January

State officials announced Friday that licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21-and-older starting on Jan. 10, 2023. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on Jan. 10,” said Michelle H. Seagull, commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection.
