Connecticut State Pier construction manager, contracts to face state scrutiny
Members of the State Contracting Standards Board announced Friday that they plan to investigate how one construction company was able to recommend itself for more than $87 million in subcontracts for the renovation of the State Pier in New London. The board, which is responsible for scrutinizing state business deals...
Big spenders
Nearly a quarter of New Yorkers plan to spend more money on holiday gifts this year compared to last. Marijuana can officially be sold in Connecticut next month. A report finds New York’s poverty rate is above the national average. And animal advocates want Governor Kathy Hochul to ban puppy mills in New York.
10 water districts on Long Island have excessive PFAS chemicals
Ten Long Island water districts have an excessive amount of two toxic PFAS chemicals in their drinking water, according to the advocacy group Citizens Campaign for the Environment. The group released an interactive map, which shows where PFAS chemicals, also called forever chemicals, break down slowly in the environment and...
How has Connecticut mitigated against PFAS? State task force reviews its progress
A state task force met in-person Thursday for the first time in three years to examine how Connecticut has mitigated against the pollution of PFAS chemicals from its land and waters. “We are sharing information between states, our federal partners, academia, and the regulated community,” said Katie Dykes, commissioner for...
Commission holds first meeting on train service between Boston and the Berkshires
A committee focused on train service between western Massachusetts and Boston held a hearing in Pittsfield Friday. It was the first of six planned public meetings by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission. One of their tasks is to recommend an entity that would oversee the service. It's also following...
Capital Region hospitals, lawmakers raise alarm about staffing shortages during winter disease season
Lawmakers and health care officials are sounding the alarm about crises facing upstate hospitals. Upstate New York hospitals face a thorny problem: declining revenue exacerbated by staffing shortages and patient overflow. Lawmakers say New York faces being short 30,000 registered nurses by 2030. A survey by the non-profit Iroquois Healthcare...
Fighting nature with nature
Our region has been awarded funding for coastal resilience projects. Suffolk will repeal a red light camera violation fee. Another Connecticut hospital could be getting rid of its maternity services. And a new law in the state will require public schools to teach Native American studies. Sabrina is host and...
Nearly 14% of New Yorkers live in poverty. An expanded child tax credit could provide relief
Nearly 14% of New Yorkers live in poverty, which is above the national average according to a report by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. He said this is more than neighboring states and more than other large states in the U.S. “While economic hardships existed long before the pandemic,...
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Senator Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
Statewide holiday drunk driving crackdown announced in Albany
New York State DMV Commissioner Mark Schroeder speaks at McGeary's Irish Pub as Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple looks on. Government and law enforcement officials gathered in downtown Albany this week to mark December as STOP-DWI Awareness Month. The event also kicked off this year's "Drive sober or get pulled...
Lamont may go alone in seeking end to ownership of AR-15s in Connecticut
Important allies are cool to an idea Governor Ned Lamont unexpectedly floated during a campaign debate and intends to pursue: Repealing the exemption that allows residents to possess AR-15 rifles purchased before the ban on sales in Connecticut. Twice, in 1993 and then again after the Sandy Hook massacre a...
Animal welfare advocates ask Hochul to sign puppy mill ban
Animal welfare advocates are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a bill that would ban the sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits from so-called puppy mills, which opponents say use inhumane practices to breed pets for sale in pet stores. The bill, which passed nearly unanimously in the State Legislature,...
Violence intervention specialists hired at Hartford, CT hospitals hope to break cycles of violence
Three Hartford-area hospitals have hired violence intervention specialists through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding this year. Nationally, firearm related deaths among children and young people rose 28% during the pandemic from 2019-2020, latest data show. “There is an epidemic of firearm injuries in the United States right now,”...
Mass shootings may get all the attention, but advocates say don't minimize everyday gun violence
It’s been 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown left 20 students and six educators dead. The tragedy put renewed focus on America’s gun laws and on the nation’s massive number of mass shootings. But the country also struggles with a less-talked...
Active shooter threats at N.H. schools appear to be a hoax, according to state officials
Note: This is a developing story. We will do our best to share additional updates as we’re able to verify them. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said it believes that the reports of active shooter threats at several local schools Thursday morning are a hoax, but authorities are investigating the situation.
Connecticut's adult-use recreational cannabis sales begin in January
State officials announced Friday that licensed hybrid retailers may begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21-and-older starting on Jan. 10, 2023. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on Jan. 10,” said Michelle H. Seagull, commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection.
Newtown families join U.S. Capitol vigil honoring victims of gun violence
Connecticut’s federal representatives stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with the Newtown Action Alliance on Thursday to ask Congress to pass a national ban on assault weapons. The group is in the nation's capitol ahead of December 14, which marks 10 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary...
Five New Haven officers charged after Randy Cox was paralyzed in police van appear in court
The five Connecticut police officers who were recently charged with reckless endangerment and cruelty for neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van appeared in court Thursday. According to the New Haven Independent, none of the arrested officers or their attorneys spoke...
