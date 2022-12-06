Dr Tamara Grubb, president-elect of the IVAPM, explains nonpharmacologic options for the multimodal approach to chronic and acute pain. Pain management is a hot topic in veterinary medicine, and the multimodal approach to treating chronic pain in pets involves both pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic solutions. Tamara Grubb, DVM, PhD, DACVAA, and president-elect of the International Veterinary Academy of Pain Management, examined nonpharmacologic treatment options in depth during her session at the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California.1.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO