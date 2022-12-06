Read full article on original website
Janie Williamson
2d ago
Excuse me ! Booked on 2 counts of armed robbery? How about adult abuse ? He is an old defenseless man .
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating after 4 shot at Gentilly Dollar Tree
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after four people were shot at a Gentilly Dollar Tree Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:34 p.m. NOPD said the four victims included two minors and two adults. All were...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after a dozen cars broken into at parking lot near Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a dozen cars were broken into Wednesday night near the Superdome. According to police, 13 cars were burglarized in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street. The New Orleans Pelicans were playing at the Smoothie King Center nearby. The...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating three shootings in the span of several hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in the span of a few hours Wednesday night. The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Treme Street. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound...
fox8live.com
Alleged ‘porch pirate’ caught on video; police searches for suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary in a Gentilly neighborhood. The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 4900 block of Spain Street on Dec. 2. A security camera captures the suspect allegedly stealing a...
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate 2 people shot, killed near Walgreens in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that killed two people near a Walgreens in Gentilly Wednesday evening. It happened around 4:30 pm at the intersection of Elysian Fields and Gentilly Boulevard. Police say a 17-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene and a man...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NOPD: Multiple victims in shooting at Gentilly dollar store
Four people were injured in a shooting shortly after noon Thursday in Gentilly. New Orleans Police say two juveniles, and an adult man and woman were hurt in the incident.
WDSU
Heavy fog prevented driver from seeing woman who was struck, thrown from Woodland Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a woman was struck and killed on the Woodland Bridge Wednesday morning. NOPD said the incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Police say a driver of a Ford Mustang was driving and couldn't see due to the heavy fog...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
WWL-TV
Woman found shot to death on side of the road in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road in Metairie Wednesday morning. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave on the edge of the River Ridge neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult female on the side of the road. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” an initial report from JPSO says.
NOPD search for suspect accused in reckless driving incident
Investigations revealed Young was the owner of the vehicle, a 2001 Pontiac Firebird with a license plate reading 482BTJ.
NOLA.com
3 shot in Tulane-Gravier area while trying to park, New Orleans police say
Three people were injured in an overnight shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area, New Orleans police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street (map). Two men and a woman said they were trying to park when they heard gunfire,...
Victim hospitalized after St. Claude home invasion, shooting
According to officers, the suspect forced his way into a St. Claude home in the 1100 block of Clouet Street with a gun in hand.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel has been charged by federal prosecutors. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury. This comes just over...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after 3 people injured in Tulane/Gravier area shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Three people were shot and injured Monday morning in New Orleans. According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 300 block of North Dorgenois Street around 1 a.m. Police say two males and one female were injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital...
Police: Woman struck, thrown from New Orleans bridge amid Dense Fog Advisory
An early-morning crash on the Woodland Bridge left an unidentified woman dead, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Dec. 7).
fox8live.com
Woman fatally shot in Little Farms area of Metairie Wednesday morning
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A woman has died as the result of a single gunshot in the Little Farms area of Metairie, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said that deputies found the victim dead on the scene around 6:15 a.m. after responding to...
NOLA.com
Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4
Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
