New Orleans, LA

Janie Williamson
2d ago

Excuse me ! Booked on 2 counts of armed robbery? How about adult abuse ? He is an old defenseless man .

fox8live.com

Alleged ‘porch pirate’ caught on video; police searches for suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary in a Gentilly neighborhood. The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 4900 block of Spain Street on Dec. 2. A security camera captures the suspect allegedly stealing a...
WWL

Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments

The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Woman found shot to death on side of the road in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found shot to death on the side of the road in Metairie Wednesday morning. “Around 6:15 am, deputies were dispatched to a report of an unconscious person on the ground near the intersection of Ivy St. and Little Farms Ave on the edge of the River Ridge neighborhood. Upon arrival, deputies located an unresponsive adult female on the side of the road. She was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene,” an initial report from JPSO says.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Woman fatally shot in Little Farms area of Metairie Wednesday morning

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A woman has died as the result of a single gunshot in the Little Farms area of Metairie, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said that deputies found the victim dead on the scene around 6:15 a.m. after responding to...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4

Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
TERRYTOWN, LA

