CNET

More People Need to Watch the Third Best Sci-Fi Show on Netflix

In 2016, Netflix released three of its best ever TV shows. One of them was Stranger Things. The other was The OA. The third? The criminally underrated Canadian sci-fi series Travelers. From creator Brad Wright, who honed his expertise writing on three Stargate shows for 14 years, Travelers is a...
CNET

Yep, Lady Gaga Just Did the Viral Dance From Netflix Hit 'Wednesday'

Add Lady Gaga to the ranks of TikTokers doing the kooky viral dance inspired by Wednesday Addams in the mega-hit Netflix series Wednesday. On Thursday, Gaga posted a video of herself -- dressed mostly in black with braided hair, as Wednesday Addams always is -- channeling the character's goth moves from episode 4 of Tim Burton's Addams Family spinoff.
Deadline

‘The Good Nurse’ Star Eddie Redmayne & Director Tobias Lindholm On Bringing America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer To Life – Contenders LA3C

“I had never heard of this guy, and I would be the kind of person who would know about the most prolific serial killer in the U.S.,” The Good Nurse director Tobias Lindholm said of the real-life Charles Cullen, played by Eddie Redmayne in the Netflix film.   “I realized this was not a story about necessarily a serial killer but about a whole system allowing him to continue to do what he was doing, and then I knew we had a story that would throw us back to the great ’70s thrillers that I love,” Lindholm added about Cullen and the for-profit American medical...
CNET

Disney Plus Just Hiked Its Price and Launched Ads: Everything to Know

Disney Plus has been the breakaway success among a wave of new streaming services in the last two-plus years, thanks in part to its large library of shows, movies and exclusive originals. The service already raised its price once since launch, and Thursday brought another hike, with a twist: The service also introduced a second subscription tier with advertising.
CNET

Streaming TV's Party Is Over. Now Comes the Hangover

Ever woken up, bleary-eyed and exhausted, after binge-watching into the early hours of the morning? That was 2022 for the streaming TV industry. And now we're paying the price. Before this year, Netflix's decade of unflagging subscriber growth lured nearly all of Hollywood's major entertainment companies (and some big tech...
