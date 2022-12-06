Read full article on original website
consumergoods.com
Dollar Shave Club to Outsource Subscription Technology
Dollar Shave Club has announced plans to migrate their in-house solution and outsource their subscription-based technology to a third-party platform provider. The move comes at a time of rapid expansion for the DTC brand, leading to an increased need to find a provider to help them scale at speed. Since...
Mars’ Speed of Scale: How AI-Fueled Image Recognition Is Increasing Conversions
Ask 50 people how a product image should best display on a website, and get 50 different answers. There may be no other segment within consumer goods that’s more prone to interpretation than product design. We all carry our own biases of what’s “good,” inherited from personal experiences and preferences; try as they might, even the most experienced and discerning marketing exec isn’t immune to their detrimental impact.
P&G Doubles Down on Digital Capacity and Shelf Orchestration With Supply Chain 3.0
Procter & Gamble has its sights set on a supply chain-focused digital transformation. During a session at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, P&G chief financial officer Andre Schulten dove into the company's supply chain strategy, focusing on Supply Chain 3.0 (an intermingling of emerging technologies and advanced algorithms).
