racer.com

Petty grandson Moffitt enters Trans Am TA2

Thad Moffitt, grandson of racing legend Richard Petty, announced today at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI) that he will compete full time in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 class in 2023. Moffitt and Trans Am president John Clagett unveiled the No. 43 Safety-Kleen Chevrolet Camaro that Moffitt will drive for TeamSLR. The Petty blue Chevy from constructor M1 Racecars will run out of TeamSLR’s headquarters in St. Augustine, Florida with support from Petty’s Garage in Randleman, North Carolina.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Autoweek.com

How the 1950 NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington Changed Everything

It began sometime in the 1930s when local entrepreneur/farmer Harold Brasington attended an Indy 500. He marveled at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, its throng of spectators, the spectacle of the 500, and the economic windfall to the area. That visit planted a seed that became Darlington Raceway and the Southern...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Sports

Friday 5: Is it time to change how NASCAR champion is determined?

Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. both raise questions about how NASCAR determines its champion with a one-race event after whittling the 16-driver playoff field to four through a trio of three-race rounds. Since 2014, the driver who finished the highest among the four championship contenders in the season finale...
Autoweek.com

The First NASCAR Cup Race in 1949 Wasn't Pretty, But It Was a Start

The first NASCAR Cup race covered 200 laps and 150 miles on a ¾-mile dirt track near Charlotte, North Carolina. The race report shows only the top-20 finishers getting paid from the $5,000 purse. Among those on the 33-driver grid: future Hall of Fame drivers Red Byron, Curtis Turner,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
racer.com

‘Sky’s the limit’ for Bell at Joe Gibbs Racing after multiple-win 2022

Christopher Bell doesn’t believe it’s for him to say whether the 2022 season was a breakout year that should serve as notice for the NASCAR Cup Series to take him more seriously. Results, for Bell, speak louder than words, and he is just hoping that what he and his Joe Gibbs Racing team accomplished last season is the tip of the iceberg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Sports

Daniel Suarez is ascending. He’s ready for his next NASCAR step

Purely from a racing standpoint, Daniel Suárez possibly didn't know how to feel bopping around Nashville last week. For a driver knocked out of the playoffs following the quarterfinal round and who finished 10th in the standings, it for sure was a solid year. But Suárez saw his teammate, Ross Chastain, make it to the championship round and finish second overall.
NASHVILLE, TN
Racing News

NASCAR community celebrates the life of Coy Gibbs

The NASCAR community gathered at Joe Gibbs Racing on Wednesday. 49-year-old Coy Gibbs died suddenly on November 6th, just hours after his son Ty Gibbs claimed the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. He served as the vice chairman and chief operating officer of Joe Gibbs Racing. Joe Gibbs, father to Coy...
NBC Sports

John Hunter Nemechek to drive for JGR in Xfinity in 2023

John Hunter Nemecheck will drive the No. 20 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday morning. Ben Beshore, who had served as Kyle Busch‘s crew chief in Cup, will be Nemechek’s crew chief in the Xfinity Series. “I’m appreciative of the opportunity...
racer.com

Kevin and Jan Magnussen teaming up for Rolex 24 with MDK Motorsports

MDK Motorsports is bringing father-and-son Danish racing duo Jan and Kevin Magnussen to Daytona for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona to drive alongside team owner Mark Kvamme in a new Porsche 911 GT3R. In addition, Jan will be doing the full Michelin Endurance Cup in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

