Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: El Sur
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — El Sur, located on 1214 Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on El Sur, click here.
Bennett's by Keith and Co brings casual, classy food to Arkansas town
SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sometimes we sacrifice comfort for an up-scale dining experience, but not anymore!. Bennett’s by Keith and Co in Sherwood prides itself as being a casual dining restaurant with an upscale vibe all while maintaining an affordable menu. “This is a casual dining restaurant. When I...
KATV
WATCH: Little Rock restaurant closed after driver crashes through the front wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock restaurant is closed Monday after a SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant before the 6 a.m. hour. No casualties were reported and all parties involved are fine according to a worker at the Frontier Diner restaurant on Interstate 30. Workers...
Two arrested in connection to North Little Rock death
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police in North Little Rock have arrested two people in connection to a death that happened on Nov. 5. Officers reportedly found 31-year-old Kneco Jones dead on the ground near the 2000 block of Allen. It was later determined that Jones was hit by a car.
KATV
Seven on Your Side investigates same Maaco location in Little Rock for the third time
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Once again, a Little Rock auto body shop is the focus of a Seven On Your Side investigation. The 7OYS office has received new complaints against the Maaco Auto Body Shop and Painting on W. 65th Street. After speaking with customers, our crew stopped at...
KATV
Little Rock T-Mobile store, robbed at gunpoint Wednesday by unknown man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The LRPD is investigating the Wednesday night robbery of a Little Rock T-Mobile store where victims were held at gunpoint. According to a police report, officers responded to 16900 Chenal Parkway at 7:01 p.m. from reports of a robbery at the business. Upon arrival, police...
KATV
William F. Laman Public Library announces model trains are returning to station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The William F. Laman Public Library announced Dec. 1 the return of Crooked Rail's Model Railroad Club. The Crooked Rail's club is a club that has existed in central Arkansas for over 20 years and features HO and O layouts. This ensures that trains of...
North Little Rock residents to receive new trash containers
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new trash containers and side-loading sanitation trucks starting Monday, December 12. North Little Rock residents have already begun receiving their new containers and will continue to receive them throughout the week. To prepare for the...
The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
KATV
Devil's Den State Park hosts open house for new trailhead, parking, and campground
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Thursday Devil's Den State Park announced they will be hosting an open house for a new trailhead, parking, and campground. The open house will be at the Devil's Racetrack Trailhead on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The trail is located on the west...
Little Rock police release images of jewelry theft at Park Plaza Mall
Little Rock police are reaching out to the public to identify three individuals they say robbed a jewelry store on November 25.
‘I just wish he was here’ Family of 18-year-old shot and killed in west Little Rock honors his life and searches for answers
Loved ones and family members are pleading to the public for information after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in west Little Rock.
LRPD: Man shot while heading to Waffle House on Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock police said that a man was injured in a shooting while he was heading to Waffle House Wednesday.
KATV
Half a million dollars from Little Rock City budget to go to an ambassador program
The City of Little rock passed a resolution on Tuesday to allocate half a million dollars of the city budget toward an ambassador program. In an email addressed to the mayor, city board and city manager, provided to KATV News, more than 30 businesses downtown championed funding for the ambassador program.
Conway opens new trail, expansion project continues
After years of mapping out new trails for the city, runners can finally set their feet on one in person.
‘We thought somebody had a jackhammer’ Community reacts to shooting in west Little Rock
Members of the community said they are shaken after a homicide that happened in the middle of the day Tuesday in west Little Rock.
Little Rock family urges for public to help find loved one
A Little Rock family says it's been almost a week since they last saw their loved one and now they're asking for help in finding 64-year-old Larry Stewart.
KATV
Dickey-Stephens Park to become cashless facility in 2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In an announcement made Friday, the Arkansas Travelers said that Dickey-Stephens Park will be a cashless facility beginning in 2023. All events, including Travelers games, other baseball games, and non-baseball events will now be cashless. A news release said that Patrons will be able to...
KATV
Arkansans discuss recovering from tornado hit one year after
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A town that has experienced so much heartbreak is recovering, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Destiny Lambert saw the damage the tornado did to Monette firsthand. She worked at the Monette Manor for years and formed relationships with the residents. 94-year-old Korean War veteran Golden Hembrey was killed as the tornado tore the nursing home apart.
Comments / 0