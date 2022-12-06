ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

KATV

Restaurant of the Week: El Sur

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — El Sur, located on 1214 Main Street in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on El Sur, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

North Little Rock residents to receive new trash containers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of North Little Rock will begin using new trash containers and side-loading sanitation trucks starting Monday, December 12. North Little Rock residents have already begun receiving their new containers and will continue to receive them throughout the week. To prepare for the...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

The history behind why it's called Oaklawn Park

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — This Friday the bugle will sound and the gates will open in Hot Springs. For over a century horse racing has had a home at Oaklawn Park. It all dates back to the late 19th century where Oaklawn wasn’t the only racetrack. According to...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Dickey-Stephens Park to become cashless facility in 2023

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In an announcement made Friday, the Arkansas Travelers said that Dickey-Stephens Park will be a cashless facility beginning in 2023. All events, including Travelers games, other baseball games, and non-baseball events will now be cashless. A news release said that Patrons will be able to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansans discuss recovering from tornado hit one year after

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A town that has experienced so much heartbreak is recovering, our content partner Region 8 News reported. Destiny Lambert saw the damage the tornado did to Monette firsthand. She worked at the Monette Manor for years and formed relationships with the residents. 94-year-old Korean War veteran Golden Hembrey was killed as the tornado tore the nursing home apart.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

