Related
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia runoff: New Black Panther Party deploys armed guards to some polling locations
Leaders of the New Black Panther Party announced they would be deploying armed guards to a number of polling places in the Atlanta area to monitor "white supremacist violence" as voters cast their ballots in the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution
Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Herschel Walker told supporters, 'I live in Texas' while campaigning for Senate in Georgia: report
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is facing scrutiny over his residency ahead of his Dec. 6 showdown with Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
MSNBC Host Joy Reid Says Lindsey Graham Chauffeuring Herschel Walker Proves GOP Lacks Respect for Black Men
MSNBC host Joy Reid is not a fan of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker‘s campaign surrogates appearing with him, claiming it proves Republicans don’t respect Black men. Mediaite reported that Walker has been making the rounds to give his final pitch to Peach State voters before Tuesday’s Georgia...
Democrats sue for Saturday voting in Georgia Senate runoff
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and Democratic groups are suing the state of Georgia to overturn guidance by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that counties can't offer Saturday voting ahead of next month's Senate runoff election. The lawsuit, filed late Monday by the Democratic Party of Georgia, Democratic Senatorial...
New Poll Shows Herschel Walker Trailing in Georgia Runoff
Photo byGeorgia Peanut Commission via CC Attribution 2.0. A new poll released Thursday shows that Democrat Raphael Warnock is holding a slight lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia senate runoff race, The Hill reports.
Trump hosts tele-rally for Herschel Walker before Georgia Senate runoff in last-ditch campaign effort
Former President Donald Trump hosted a tele-rally for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on the eve of Tuesday’s consequential runoff election as the former president makes one final effort to push his hand-picked candidate across the finish line in a state that has given him political setbacks since the 2016 election.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blames Trump for Herschel Walker loss in runoff
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is putting all the blame over Tuesday's bruising defeat in the state's Senate runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock on former President Donald Trump.
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
GOP lawyer made big “mistake” in Supreme Court hearing on elections that could backfire: Attorney
On Wednesday, following oral arguments in the massive Moore v. Harper Supreme Court case that could dramatically change how U.S. elections are conducted, voting rights attorney Marc Elias analyzed a crucial "mistake" made by the Republican-aligned lawyer on his "Democracy Docket" media platform that might cost them the case. The...
Five takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (D) victory over Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff Tuesday night wrapped up the 2022 midterm election season and set the stage for the 2024 presidential election. The Democrat’s victory also gives his party more leverage with their majority in the Senate and signifies yet another midterm loss for a candidate…
Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff breaks records
CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with a look at the new records set by early voter turnout for Georgia's Senate runoff, what's next in the campaign and other news from Capitol Hill.
americanmilitarynews.com
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez under investigation, House Ethics Cmte. reveals
The U.S. House Committee on Ethics has launched an investigation into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a press release issued on Wednesday revealed. The committee did not provide any details on the probe. The committee’s entire press release said the following:. Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee...
coinchapter.com
Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia Senate Runoff Against Herschel Walker
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year. With Warnock’s second runoff victory in as many years, Democrats will have a 51-49 Senate majority, gaining a seat from the current 50-50 split with John Fetterman’s victory in Pennsylvania. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.More from The Hollywood ReporterStudy: Latino Immigrant Representation on TV...
