Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Aeromar Airline to leave Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After more than two years of direct flights to Mexico City, the City of Laredo has announced that Aeromar will not longer operate at the Laredo International Airport. According to a statement from the city, this was due to a lack of travelers using the airline.
kgns.tv
Laredo Border Patrol provides an inside look at brush operations
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We see them patrolling the bridges as well as the riverbanks making sure the U.S.-Mexico Border is secure but guarding the border can be difficult when going over the hills and through the brush. With the use of all-terrain vehicles and four legged animals, securing the...
Ex-Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas
A former Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in 2018 has been convicted of capital murder.
KSAT 12
Laredo mom pulls up roots for the sake of her son with autism
SAN ANTONIO – A single mother from Laredo, Sandy Martinez, said she has “a knot her in stomach” but has no regrets about pulling up roots and moving to San Antonio to give her 23-year-old son, who has autism, a better chance in life. Martinez said she...
kgns.tv
CBP on moving ‘paisano’ traffic along at international bridges
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the southbound paisano traffic starts to build and both sides of the border prepare for Christmas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is gearing up for significant volumes of cross-border traffic in both directions. CBP encourages travelers to plan ahead, apply for I-94 travel permits...
kgns.tv
Border Patrol provides inside look at the duties of EMT agents
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents protect over thousands of miles including every corner of Webb County and neighboring counties. While monitoring and securing the border are part of the responsibilities of an agent, so is providing first aid to anyone who needs it. At any time on the...
kgns.tv
Security measures in place in Nuevo Laredo as ‘paisano season’ begins
NUEVO LAREDO, Mex. (KGNS) - Before reports of gunfire in parts of the Mexican city of Nuevo Laredo in the early hours of Wednesday, December 7, the director of civil protection and fire in Nuevo Laredo said that the city would have security elements to support the influx of tourists this holiday season.
kurv.com
7 Dead Following New Outbreak Of Violence In Nuevo Laredo
A new outbreak of violence in Nuevo Laredo has left seven people dead. Tamaulipas state police say Mexican military personnel came under attack by suspected drug cartel gunmen Wednesday. The resulting gunbattle killed seven of the attackers. Reportedly, no soldiers were hurt. The shootout happened on a roadway about 3...
Former Border Patrol agent found guilty of capital murder for 2018 killing of 4 women in Texas
A former US Border Patrol agent charged with fatally shooting four women in and around the border city of Laredo, Texas, in 2018 was found guilty of capital murder Wednesday for their killings, according to the Webb and Zapata County District Attorney's Office.
kgns.tv
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church to celebrate the Virgin de Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local place of worship is inviting the community to celebrate our lady of Guadalupe. Every year on December 12, the Mexican Catholic Community celebrates the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The celebration commemorates the appearance of Mary to the Mexican peasant Juan Diego...
kgns.tv
Slight rise in COVID cases locally over the holidays
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials with the Laredo Health Department say there has been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, but that it’s to be expected given the holiday season and the increase in gatherings. The health department reported that the number of cases has gone up, but nowhere...
kgns.tv
Five vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to the Laredo Police Department, a five-vehicle accident happened at the 6000 block of Bob Bullock Loop, near the UISD Food Production Center. Right now, traffic is backed up on the southbound and...
kgns.tv
Laredo offers help for those suffering from holiday blues
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo has a range of services available for anyone that might be feeling a little blue this holiday season. One of the programs available that help Laredo residents keep track of their health is called Juntos for Better Health. Each person enrolled in the program is assigned to a caseworker that will assess the levels of depression and/or anxiety.
kgns.tv
Laredo Chamber of Commerce gets new location
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of Laredo’s oldest and strongest business organizations has a new place to call home. After being housed at 2310 San Bernardo Avenue for more than 45 years, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce is now located at 5702 McPherson Road. On Friday afternoon, the chamber...
kgns.tv
Juan David Ortiz back in Webb County Jail following guilty verdict
Webb County, TX. (KGNS) - After eight days of trial in San Antonio, the former Border Patrol agent found guilty of the gruesome murders of four women is behind bars at the Webb County Jail. On Friday morning Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar held a press conference where he went...
Trial for ex-border patrol agent accused of killing four continues
SAN ANTONIO — Week two continues in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Tuesday is day seven of the trial, which was moved from Laredo to San Antonio. WATCH NOW. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine Stern...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police getting toys ready for Blue Santa program
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Christmas is coming and it’s not just the Elves in the North Pole who are helping Papa Claus but also those in the Laredo Police Department. The police department is hard at work preparing for its annual Blue Santa Program, a Christmas tradition that is meant to spread some holiday cheer to kids in need.
kgns.tv
Warm temperatures continue
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Happy Friday cloudy in the upper 60s this morning possible fog in your early commute. It will continue to be a warm one temperatures will increase into the upper 70s partly sunny a high of 82 with breezy conditions gust up to 22MPH this afternoon. If your...
kgns.tv
Laredo College prepares for its annual holiday ‘posada’
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As another Christmas season is upon us, Laredo College is preparing for its annual holiday ‘posada.’. This year’s ‘posada’ will take place at Laredo College’s south campus which is a change of venue after the pandemic. There will be plenty of...
kgns.tv
Series of break-ins reported in Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over the span of two weeks, two break-ins have been reported in Laredo. One report from the Laredo Police Department says a robbery happened at a home and a building in central Laredo. The other was reported at Casa Guero, a business in downtown Laredo. One...
Comments / 0