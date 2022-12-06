Evergreen Raceway, Mahoning Valley Speedway to run Hobby Stock Dual Track Series.Agreement reached on sharing select rules

Read full article on original website
Motocross bikes stolen from kids in North Carolina
HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several motocross bikes were stolen in Hoke County when thieves allegedly broke into the trailers where the bikes were stored. Nine youth bikes were stolen overall from Dreamville MX in Raeford over the weekend. Four families had bikes stolen from them. They were at the track for a memorial ride […]
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Car crashes into Rocky Point ABC store
ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY) — The state highway patrol is investigating an accident in Pender County, that left a car inside a Rocky Point store. Troopers, Pender County EMS, and the Rocky Point Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash around one this afternoon. The car smashed into the ABC Store on US 117 in Rocky Point. No one was hurt, including the driver. The main entrance of the store was knocked down, but nothing on the shelves was damaged. According to the highway patrol, the driver was not under the influence, but accidentally accelerated into the building.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile stops in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC– (WWAY) One of the hottest rides in the US, making the rounds in our area for the next few days. The Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile was at the Harris Teeter near Porters Neck today. Over the next few days, it will be on display at a few of the...
foxwilmington.com
PETA targeting Brunswick beach town after council approves capturing, penning foxes
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A local beach town could turn back on its plan to capture foxes after councilmembers received thousands of emails from concerned people across the nation. In November, the Ocean Isle Beach Town Council approved a proposal to begin capturing foxes who some believe...
WECT
Lake Waccamaw woman out $20k after hiring unlicensed painter
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Cheryl Boswell moved to Lake Waccamaw over the past summer and one of the first home improvement projects she needed to undertake was the painting of her home, both inside and out. So she asked around and was recommended a painter who she eventually hired for nearly $20,000 — but she said she wasn’t happy with the quality of work she received.
WECT
Wreck at Whiteville Rd and Mill Branch Rd shuts both lanes down
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A wreck on Whiteville Rd. has shut down both lanes near its intersection with Mill Branch Road. No injuries have been confirmed at this time. Drivers are advised to take alternative routes. This is a developing story that will be updated once more details become...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach’s Doty ready for life after football
Jake Doty put everything he had into the block. Six yards past the line of scrimmage, the Myrtle Beach senior engaged. In another time, that contact might have sprung John Simmons or Adam Randall for a touchdown. In another time, public address announcer Ryan Elswick might be letting folks as far away as Broadway at the Beach know the Seahawks were about to cross the goal line. And in another time, Doty would have been celebrating with his teammates a few seconds later.
WECT
Wilmington planning commission votes in favor of rezoning property along Cape Fear River
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 7 acres next to the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge could be developed within the next few years. Cape Fear Development is proposing to build more than 200 residential units and 4,300 square feet of commercial space along Surry Street. The city’s planning commission cleared the...
The State Port Pilot
Two-mile trail could showcase town's 'natural wonders'
A member of a town advisory board has floated a proposal to link existing walkways with a new waterfront trail along the north side of Davis Canal. The proposed Davis Canal Nature Trail would be an easy two-mile stroll from Middleton Avenue to the Oak Island Recreation Center, located at SE 31st Street.
The State Port Pilot
Two significant dredging operations are under way
Two significant dredging operations are happening in the Southport-Oak Island-Bald Head Island area. The smaller operation is pulling sand from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AICW) for the west end of Oak Island. A larger operation will soon begin clearing two sections of the Wilmington Harbor shipping channel. That project will add sand to Bald Head’s South Beach.
WMBF
The 8th Annual Santa Crawl is back at the Marshwalk
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether you are naughty or nice come feel the holiday cheer at the MarshWalk’s 8th Annual Santa Crawl. It’s this weekend December 10th, starting at 5pm. Enjoy the delightful spirits with drinks from each restaurant on the MarshWalk while feasting on the unforgettable...
WECT
Construction causing non-harmful water discoloration in southern Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Construction in the Shallotte area is causing some non-harmful water discoloration in the southern parts of Brunswick County. “The discoloration is the presence of sediment in your water. These conditions are temporary and not harmful,” said the county in a release. You can figure...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Myrtle Beach – (With Photos)
Myrtle Beach is considered the tourist capital in South Carolina. With 14 unique beach communities that attract more than 20 million people per year, it is surely a place where you can let loose and have fun. Traveling to Myrtle Beach is not just because of the beach. It is also a haven for guests that are avid fans of golf.
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island’s secret paths
Oak Island’s beaches are justly admired, stretching 13 miles across a watery refuge the size of Manhattan and dotted with scores of places offering easy public access. Finding and enjoying them is simple and fun for visitors of all ages. But what most beach-goers never see is as alluring...
WECT
Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - None were injured in a crash involving a Glow Academy bus with 12 children inside and a blue SUV in Wilmington on Friday morning, Dec. 9. According to a Wilmington Police Department representative, a call about the crash came in at 7:28 a.m. The crash occurred...
whqr.org
Closing of downtown Wilmington Salvation Army could leave support gap until new facility opens
According to email communications WHQR obtained from the City of Wilmington, local stakeholders expressed concern about the closing’s impact on the region’s unhoused people. The Good Shepherd Center is another shelter in Wilmington with a total bed capacity of 118 and is currently sheltering 80-85 children and adults...
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A popular grocery store chain just opened another new supermarket location last week in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. Last week on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, the major supermarket chain Publix opened its newest South Carolina grocery store location in Myrtle Beach.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Wilmington, NC
Wilmington is a port city in New Hanover County, North Carolina. Something about the water here transforms and enthralls its visitors. From Wilmington’s busy riverfront to the picturesque Riverwalk that runs around the illustrious Cape Fear River, the city has four different settings that result in an abundance of exciting vacation opportunities.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Proposed development for Wilmington riverfront is one step closer to fruition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A proposed development on Wilmington’s south riverfront that will have residential and commercial space, is one step closer to becoming reality. The Wilmington Planning Commission voted in favor of rezoning 7.4 acres of land on Surry Street for the “Proximity at Dram Tree” project.
