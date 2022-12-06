Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans
CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
mynbc5.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
WMTW
Active-shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax,' officials say
Active-shooter threats were made against schools across New Hampshire on Thursday, but the reports are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. Threats were made to multiple schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth and Dover, and perhaps other communities. In mid-November, multiple threats of...
Wakefield, New Hampshire Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students
I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too. Because it's one of those topics that, while you'll probably fall on one side...
WCAX
Vermont’s lawmakers: State could get federal money if your internet speed is wrong on FCC map
A Burlington man pleaded not guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man outside a downtown restaurant last weekend. Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month.
Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic
Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
NHPR
Report: Pandemic increased safety concerns and economic disparities for N.H. women
A new report says the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated economic disparities and safety concerns for women in New Hampshire. The report, published by the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, says the state’s domestic violence shelters and sexual violence organizations saw increased demand. Additionally, hotline centers saw a 15% uptick in calls in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2018 and 2019. Women represented 92% of the clients at local crisis centers between Oct. 2020 and Sept. 2021.
Gov. Baker in Haverhill Lauds City for Role in Addressing Housing Shortage; Transforming Downtown
Additional photographs below. In what may well be part of his farewell tour, Gov. Charlie Baker used downtown Haverhill as a backdrop yesterday to tout his administration’s housing policies. Baker and his State House entourage gathered Thursday morning at the UMass Innovation Hub, a building with an associated housing...
Government Technology
New Hampshire Gets a $65M Infusion of Federal Cash for Broadband
(TNS) — The town of Hancock lacks the sort of reliable high-speed Internet that has become so essential for work, entertainment, education and telehealth, says Mollie Miller, that community's Telecommunications Committee chair. She's hopeful the situation will improve under $65 million in federal funding for improving broadband infrastructure that...
WMUR.com
Eversource files for supply rate decrease in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Residential and small business Eversource customers could see a drop in their bills this winter, but it wouldn't take effect until February. The company filed new electricity supply prices with the state. If approved, Eversource said the new rate of 20.2 cents per Kilowatt hour would bring the average household bill down by about 7%, or $14 per month. The current rate is 22.6 cents per Kilowatt hour.
NECN
Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes
New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion
A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
NHPR
A new rule could change how N.H. prosecutors disclose evidence after a conviction
New Hampshire’s judicial system is grappling with how to ensure prosecutors share new evidence that arises after someone is convicted of a crime and could prove their innocence. But both local prosecutors and defense attorneys are raising concerns about the language of a proposed rule that would clarify the...
NHPR
Sandy Hook 'set in motion' a decade of work on gun reform, Sen. Chris Murphy says
It’s been 10 years since 20 students and six educators were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. As family members grappled with grief, the shooting also spawned a political movement. U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said years of gun reform efforts culminated in the Bipartisan Safer Communities...
NHPR
Commission holds first meeting on train service between Boston and the Berkshires
A committee focused on train service between western Massachusetts and Boston held a hearing in Pittsfield Friday. It was the first of six planned public meetings by the Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission. One of their tasks is to recommend an entity that would oversee the service. It's also following...
NHPR
Mass shootings may get all the attention, but advocates say don't minimize everyday gun violence
It’s been 10 years since a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown left 20 students and six educators dead. The tragedy put renewed focus on America’s gun laws and on the nation’s massive number of mass shootings. But the country also struggles with a less-talked...
WMUR.com
Bertucci’s files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 2 New Hampshire restaurants close
NASHUA, N.H. — There is just one Bertucci’s restaurant left in New Hampshire after two more restaurants in the state abruptly closed Monday. The closures of the locations in Manchester and Salem come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in federal court. In the filing,...
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
NHPR
Eversource customers could see bills decrease slightly next year, amid market volatility
New Hampshire residents who buy their electricity through Eversource could see a slight decrease on their electricity bills come February. The company filed new rate proposals with the state’s Public Utilities Commission Thursday afternoon, after warning commissioners that failures in wholesale energy markets could make it difficult for them to buy enough electricity for their customers using their normal process.
