Arizona State

WMUR.com

When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans

CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
WMUR.com

Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
WSBS

Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic

Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
NHPR

Report: Pandemic increased safety concerns and economic disparities for N.H. women

A new report says the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated economic disparities and safety concerns for women in New Hampshire. The report, published by the New Hampshire Women’s Foundation, says the state’s domestic violence shelters and sexual violence organizations saw increased demand. Additionally, hotline centers saw a 15% uptick in calls in 2020 and 2021 compared to 2018 and 2019. Women represented 92% of the clients at local crisis centers between Oct. 2020 and Sept. 2021.
Government Technology

New Hampshire Gets a $65M Infusion of Federal Cash for Broadband

(TNS) — The town of Hancock lacks the sort of reliable high-speed Internet that has become so essential for work, entertainment, education and telehealth, says Mollie Miller, that community's Telecommunications Committee chair. She's hopeful the situation will improve under $65 million in federal funding for improving broadband infrastructure that...
WMUR.com

Eversource files for supply rate decrease in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Residential and small business Eversource customers could see a drop in their bills this winter, but it wouldn't take effect until February. The company filed new electricity supply prices with the state. If approved, Eversource said the new rate of 20.2 cents per Kilowatt hour would bring the average household bill down by about 7%, or $14 per month. The current rate is 22.6 cents per Kilowatt hour.
NECN

Multiple Active Shooter Threats at NH Schools Determined to Be Hoaxes

New Hampshire authorities say multiple threats of active shooters received at schools across the state Thursday have been determined to be hoaxes. Multiple state agencies and local law enforcement responded to the calls on Thursday morning. The New Hampshire Department of Safety said Thursday afternoon that the calls, which were all similar in nature, had been determined to be a hoax.
VTDigger

Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion

A small but growing number of Republican-led states, including Vermont, are exploring or enacting opt-in paid leave plans as an alternative to the payroll-tax-funded mandatory plans now in place in 11 blue states across the country. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott sets a voluntary paid leave program into motion.
NHPR

Eversource customers could see bills decrease slightly next year, amid market volatility

New Hampshire residents who buy their electricity through Eversource could see a slight decrease on their electricity bills come February. The company filed new rate proposals with the state’s Public Utilities Commission Thursday afternoon, after warning commissioners that failures in wholesale energy markets could make it difficult for them to buy enough electricity for their customers using their normal process.
