Cops: Masked man accused of fatally shooting Gwinnett car dealership employee
A female shooting victim was found dead at a Gwinnett County car dealership Friday afternoon, officials said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been accused of setting a law office on fire and killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney. Allen Tayeh reportedly shot attorney Doug Lewis and set his law practice on fire Dec. 8. The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Police found Tayeh walking away from the fire. They found a revolver with spent shell casings on Tayeh; he also had burns on his hands and hair as well as singed clothing. Tayeh was then detained for questioning.
WLTX.com
Beloved Georgia attorney shot to death, his office set on fire by client's ex, police say
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A contentious divorce case led to homicide and arson at the law offices of one of the divorce attorneys late Wednesday afternoon, according to court documents and police files. Popular, beloved Lawrenceville Attorney Doug Lewis was shot inside his own law offices, and his offices were...
4 arrested, including children accused of breaking into cars, Atlanta Police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police arrested two children and two adults accused of breaking into cars overnight. Officers said the suspects stole a vehicle Thursday along Northside Drive and used it for other crimes. 11Alive was also told by officers that the group was caught trying to break into an...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect in Sports Time Bar & Grille killing charged
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been charged in an August murder at Sports Time Bar & Grille in Duluth. Trayvon Austin is accused of killing Kevin Blackwell Aug. 20. Blackwell was shot and killed after an argument in the parking lot. Austin is charged with aggravated...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home
A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home. The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. Anyone with information should contact the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Men arrested in metro Atlanta on narcotics charges after traffic stop
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested n narcotics and firearms charges after a traffic stop Nov. 11. Johnny Johnson ran a red light at Marietta Street and Peachtree Street and was stopped by police officers. Johnson and his passenger, Brandon Weaver were both detained after the officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car. Johnson had an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County and Weaver provided a false name.
southarkansassun.com
Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant
The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation
Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. 5 tips to avoid getting sick...
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
'He actually is a victim' | Mother speaks out after charges dropped against her son in deadly 2020 shooting
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man was cleared of murder and aggravated assault charges; now the Fulton District Attorney’s Office brought forth new suspects in a 2020 deadly July Fourth weekend shooting. De’Andre Brown is now a free man, and his mother, Theresa Parker, said it has been...
Georgia man sentenced for trafficking drugs out of his Alpharetta home within reach of his children
ALPHARETTA — Giovani Orozco Ramirez has been sentenced for drug trafficking activities that put large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and firearms within reach of his young children. “The defendant, besides dealing deadly illegal drugs, showed a reckless disregard for his children’s safety by keeping these drugs and loaded...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Group of protestors attack firefighters near site of APD training facility, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters with the DeKalb County Fire Department were allegedly attacked by protestors while attempting to put out a fire. Fire crews were called to Key Road just after 10 a.m. Saturday after reports of a dumpster fire. Officials said the fire broke out near...
Audio | Crushing moment as Chamblee officer shot in head radios 'I'm hit'
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — 'I'm hit. I'm hit. I'm hit radio. Shots fired," Lt. Collar said just seconds after getting shot in the head when a traffic stop for a stolen car went awry in November. Audio released by Chamblee Police Department sheds light on the night that devastated his family.
atlantanewsfirst.com
23-year-old man arrested for murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil on Nov. 27
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a 17-year-old during a vigil on Flat Shoals Road on Nov. 27. The vigil was being held for 18-year-old Taneaious McCune who was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in the 2700 block of Gresham Road, according to police.
