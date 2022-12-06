ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Lawrenceville man has been accused of setting a law office on fire and killing his ex-wife’s divorce attorney. Allen Tayeh reportedly shot attorney Doug Lewis and set his law practice on fire Dec. 8. The Lawrenceville Police and Fire Departments responded to 154 Stone Mountain St. just before 5:30 p.m. Police found Tayeh walking away from the fire. They found a revolver with spent shell casings on Tayeh; he also had burns on his hands and hair as well as singed clothing. Tayeh was then detained for questioning.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Suspect in Sports Time Bar & Grille killing charged

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A suspect has been charged in an August murder at Sports Time Bar & Grille in Duluth. Trayvon Austin is accused of killing Kevin Blackwell Aug. 20. Blackwell was shot and killed after an argument in the parking lot. Austin is charged with aggravated...
DULUTH, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
WGAU

Boy kidnapped from Hall Country returned home

A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home. The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. Anyone with information should contact the...
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Men arrested in metro Atlanta on narcotics charges after traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested n narcotics and firearms charges after a traffic stop Nov. 11. Johnny Johnson ran a red light at Marietta Street and Peachtree Street and was stopped by police officers. Johnson and his passenger, Brandon Weaver were both detained after the officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car. Johnson had an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County and Weaver provided a false name.
ATLANTA, GA
southarkansassun.com

Grandmother In Georgia Poisons A 9-Month-Old Infant

The Sandy Springs Police Department publicized that the 9-month-old infant, who died on March 11, 2016, finally got justice as the grandmother, Tonya Monroe, obtained arrest warrants who allegedly fled following the infant’s passing. As revealed by WAGA-TV, on a toxicology report, it was shown that Kobe Shaw, the...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Two people arrested following Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office investigation

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested two people on Wednesday for drug trafficking and possession. ARDEO and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched a Canon, Franklin County home and obtained marijuana, ecstasy and approximately 1.8 ounces of methamphetamine. Carolyn Nicole Vinson, 29 of Toccoa, was charged with trafficking...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
