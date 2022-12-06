A boy kidnapped by his father and taken to Puerto Rico is now back in metro Atlanta. The suspect allegedly agreed to return the two-year-old to his mother in early October after picking him up in Hall County around five-days before. Instead, the man fled to Puerto Rico with his son and girlfriend. He ended up being arrested for a home invasion there, but the toddler was found safe.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO