ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/8/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 8. Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial

A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Convicted Felon Arraigned in Federal Court For Possession of a Firearm

A Casper man was recently arraigned in Federal Court in Wyoming for illegally possessing a firearm. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arraignment hearing was recently held in Federal Court in Wyoming for 38-year-old Patrick Schutz of Casper. Schutz pleaded not guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A trial date has been set for January 23, 2023. If convicted, Schutz faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

NCHS student arrested for possession of firearm at school Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School student has been arrested and charges are pending after the student was found to be in possession of a firearm at the school Tuesday, according to Casper Police Lt. Scott Jones. Jones told Oil City News that the student was reportedly...
CASPER, WY
k2radio.com

Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents

The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area

Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles

Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
CASPER, WY
Douglas Budget

A Truck Parking Nightmare

Heavy trucks, some carrying explosives, regularly park on streets near schools, homes, as long-time activist demands city officials stop illegal practice. Patrick Ostlund understands trucking. He’s been in the oil field and trucking business his whole adult life. What he doesn’t get is why City of Douglas officials have been allowing heavy trucks, many hauling crude oil, explosives and other hazardous materials to drive through – or worse, park overnight or even longer term – on city streets next to residential areas and schools.
DOUGLAS, WY
K2 Radio

WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers

Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County High School on Lockdown Tuesday a.m.

NCHS is no longer in lockdown. They will be moving into a heightened awareness, and normal school operations will resume. Students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue the next steps of investigation of the report. More information will be coming soon regarding the report received, according to a news release from the Natrona County School District.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy