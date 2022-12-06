Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Dec. 8. Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Mackenzie Morrison represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office spotlights sworn and civilian staff at annual ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office held its annual awards ceremony this week, recognizing sworn and civilian staff for outstanding work in 2021. Below are the honorees and information shared by the office in a series of posts this week. “We invite you to join us...
Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Sheridan Media
Convicted Felon Arraigned in Federal Court For Possession of a Firearm
A Casper man was recently arraigned in Federal Court in Wyoming for illegally possessing a firearm. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. An arraignment hearing was recently held in Federal Court in Wyoming for 38-year-old Patrick Schutz of Casper. Schutz pleaded not guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A trial date has been set for January 23, 2023. If convicted, Schutz faces up to 15 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment.
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
NCHS student arrested for possession of firearm at school Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County High School student has been arrested and charges are pending after the student was found to be in possession of a firearm at the school Tuesday, according to Casper Police Lt. Scott Jones. Jones told Oil City News that the student was reportedly...
k2radio.com
Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents
The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."
Cars Collide at Second and Jackson Streets; Avoid the Area
Please avoid the area of East Second and South Jackson streets where first responders are working the scene of a two-car crash shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. A Casper Police officer said one person was taken to the Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center for injuries, but the severity of the injuries is not know.
oilcity.news
Humphrey warns locked Casper store may be blocking residents’ access to over $30K of their own property
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Casper City Councilmember Kenyne Humphrey said she has heard allegations against a “Sew More Than Vacuums,” a business at 275 S. Montana Ave. in the Hilltop Shopping Center, that she thinks the public should be aware of. “We have quite a few...
Dear Casper: Please Stop ‘Trying’ to Turn Left at Either of These Spots
Casper most definitely does not have bad traffic (especially when compared to large, metropolitan areas like Denver), but during the Christmas season, it does seem like our drivers get more careless. Full disclosure, I will admit to making possibly illegal turns in the past, so I'm not judging, just trying...
oilcity.news
Natrona County to add gravel to portions of Poison Spider Road, Gas Hills Road
CASPER, Wyo. — Two unpaved Natrona County roads won’t be unpaved for much longer. On Tuesday, the Natrona County Board of Commissioners voted to use a gravel pit to surface Poison Spider Road and Gas Hills Road. “We found enough material that we knew we could do some...
Two Casper Women Ensure Natrona County Students In Need Don’t Go Without Each Christmas
You've probably not heard their names before. They prefer to stay in the background; Santa's shop, if you will. But two women named Greta Hinderliter and Theresa Boomer make sure, every year, that Natrona County students don't go without for Christmas. The Natrona County School District recently profiled these two...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles
Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
Douglas Budget
A Truck Parking Nightmare
Heavy trucks, some carrying explosives, regularly park on streets near schools, homes, as long-time activist demands city officials stop illegal practice. Patrick Ostlund understands trucking. He’s been in the oil field and trucking business his whole adult life. What he doesn’t get is why City of Douglas officials have been allowing heavy trucks, many hauling crude oil, explosives and other hazardous materials to drive through – or worse, park overnight or even longer term – on city streets next to residential areas and schools.
WATCH: Thomas Gobbles Gang Showing Their Force Comes From Numbers
Casper residents have long found themselves the victims of a local gang of notorious criminals that are known to terrorize the streets of our fair city. The "Thomas Gobbles Gang" (more commonly known on Facebook by their less sinister name: Thomas Gobbles & Friends), have been know to attack vehicles of all models and sizes, with no regard for the consequences, even when it put its own members in danger. They quite literally have no fear.
It’s Kind of a Funny Story: Ex-Husband and Wife Have Big Plans as New Owners of Yellowstone Garage
"It's kind of a funny story," she started... And so began the tale of Bryce Harvey and Sierra Schmidt - an ex-husband and wife team who are still friends and business partners. Harvey and Schmidt are the new owners of Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and they have big plans for the downtown eatery and events venue.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council green-lights agreement with WYDOT for final phase of Midwest Avenue reconstruction
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the City of Casper to enter a cooperative agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the final phase of the Midwest Avenue reconstruction project. The final phase of Midwest Avenue reconstruction will include work between Walnut and Poplar...
Natrona County High School on Lockdown Tuesday a.m.
NCHS is no longer in lockdown. They will be moving into a heightened awareness, and normal school operations will resume. Students and staff are safe. Law enforcement will remain on campus to continue the next steps of investigation of the report. More information will be coming soon regarding the report received, according to a news release from the Natrona County School District.
oilcity.news
(BACKSTORY) Henning: The home-grown millionaire behind one of Casper’s grandest mansions
CASPER, Wyo. — It was Thursday evening, July 29, 1948, and Welker W.F. “Bill” Henning was inside the palatial mansion he and his wife, Lucille, had built with much fanfare nearly 25 years earlier. Most accounts of his life claim that Henning spent little time inside the...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1