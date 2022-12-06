Read full article on original website
U.S. 31 lane, exit closures planned for Grand Haven drawbridge work
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Continuing work on Grand Haven’s drawbridge will require lane and exit closures on northbound U.S. 31 this weekend. The right “local” lane and exits to Spring Lake and Ferrysburg via eastbound M-104 and Third Street will close starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, according to Marc Fredrickson with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Important storm coming: It sets the stage for which weather model to trust this winter
We meteorologists have many weather computer models to look at for deriving a forecast. One model is known to consistently be the most accurate. Let’s grade this model versus the second most used model on the tracking of Friday’s mini snowstorm. The European Model is usually the most...
How climate change can affect our winter weather
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Extreme weather events happen every year and are being seen more and more lately as we continue to experience climate changes. In recent studies by the midwest regional climate center, Michigan’s yearly average temperature has been rising. We decided to look back at one of the most impactful and memorable blizzards that have hit West Michigan in the past... great blizzard of ‘78.
2 taken to hospital after overnight house fire in GR
One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after a house fire in Grand Rapids early Thursday, firefighters said.
Dispatch: One hospitalized in single-car crash near Saranac
A person was brought to the hospital after a crash near Saranac on Thursday.
Muskegon residents & commuters asked to participate in survey on housing needs
Bowen National Research will be coming to Muskegon to determine the housing conditions in the city. The research film will also determine the future housing needs of its residents and workers.
Crews are 'ready to go' on $250 million Muskegon Lake development
After months of public hearings and planning, construction is set to begin this month on a $250 million Muskegon Lake development known as “Adelaide Pointe.”. The new development includes a new hotel, condominiums, pool, restaurant, event space, boat sales and boat rentals. It also includes a new marina that...
Silver Lake State Park to host first winter fat-tire biking season
MEARS, MICH. -- Michigan’s Silver Lake State Park is offering another way to enjoy the park’s beloved sand dunes with the addition of an all-new fat-tire biking season this winter. The parks’ first fat-tire biking season will be open at Silver Lake ORV area from December 15 through...
Woman arrested following crash into large rock near Big Rapids
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a large rock in Mecosta County. The crash took place at 11:19 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, on Hoover Road and 200th Avenue, north of Big Rapids. When Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found one vehicle driven by a woman had gone off the roadway, crashing into a large rock. The vehicle was no longer drivable.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Fire in Grand Rapids sends two people to hospital
During the search of the building, they also found a man inside the apartment, who firefighters say was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Mona Shores Schools closed Friday due to staff illnesses
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- Staff illnesses have caused Mona Shores Public Schools to close Friday. Supertendent Bill O’Brien Jr. sent a letter to parents on Thursday, Dec. 8 that detailed “a shortage of staff due to illness. “We simply do not have the staff to fill our classrooms...
Survey part of study exploring gentrification, housing shortage in Muskegon
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Residents and commuters are being urged to respond to a Muskegon housing survey that is part of a study to better understand demand and potential gentrification. The study is looking at the current inventory of housing in the city of Muskegon, demand at various rental...
MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers
Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when they busted an auto theft ring in the Three Rivers area. (Dec. 7, 2022) MSP: Bust yields $300,000 in stolen vehicles, trailers. Police say they got back some $300,000 in stolen cars, ATV and trailers when...
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 120822
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The first snow system of December arrives Friday bringing mostly snow. Most models indicate snow totals at 1-2″ with isolated three inch amounts. Areas south of I-96 will see the highest totals. Temperatures will be near the freezing mark so much of the time roads will be just wet and slushy.
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
Keystone Pipeline shut down after oil spill
A key piece of infrastructure that transports crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries is offline right now. (Dec. 8, 2022) A key piece of infrastructure that transports crude oil from Canada to U.S. refineries is offline right now. (Dec. 8, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 120822. The...
Riverfront property just south of amphitheater site in Grand Rapids to be sold by city
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The city of Grand Rapids wants to sell two properties it owns on the city’s Southwest Side, including one riverfront parcel on Market Avenue south of a proposed 12,000-seat outdoor amphitheater. The city’s Economic Development Project Team approved city staff’s request Tuesday to appraise...
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
