‘The 6-0 Kool aid was good while it lasted’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are no longer perfect against Joe Burrow as he led his Bengals to a 23-10 win on Sunday. Burrow had lost his first four games against the Browns. He threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game. On the other...
Bengals stars Jessie Bates, Ja’Marr Chase each fined by league
CINCINNATI, Ohio - A pair of Cincinnati Bengals stars are receiving hefty fines ahead this weekend’s matchup against the Browns. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and free safety Jessie Bates have each been fined by the NFL for their respective actions that took place in last weekend’s win against Kansas City.
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
Baker Mayfield impresses in Rams debut but former NFL players turned ESPN analysts are still skeptical
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Toss aside by the Browns and Carolina Panthers within the span of five months, Baker Mayfield hasn’t in a long time looked like the quarterback who set a rookie record for most touchdown passes in 2018 or the one who led the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years in 2020.
Watch Baker Mayfield receive the game ball after leading the Rams’ comeback win over Raiders
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a fourth-quarter comeback win in his Los Angeles debut against the Raiders on Thursday night. After trailing 16-3 for most of the quarter, Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the last few minutes of the game, including the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left to give the Rams a 17-16 win.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch live for free (12/11/22)
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV (promotional offers). In...
Trey Hendrickson out ‘a few weeks’ with a broken wrist: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals got through Sunday’s game against the Browns with a win, but they didn’t emerge unscathed. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist in the game, and though he finished the afternoon without leaving early, he’ll be absent a few weeks, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Why Tony Fields II’s roughing the punter penalty was the turning point in Browns’ loss to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Second-year linebacker Tony Fields II was one of the stars for the Browns a week ago in the win in Houston. What a difference a week makes in the NFL.
Heisman Trophy Ceremony 2022: How to watch live for free (12/10/22)
College football’s most prestigious award will be given on Saturday night at the 2022 Heisman Trophy Ceremony show. The show starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial) and Sling TV (promotional offers). Ohio State...
Browns’ playoff hopes take significant hit with loss to Bengals
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The whole hang in there until Deshaun Watson gets back from NFL suspension gameplan isn’t turning out all that well for...
Bengals’ win Sunday vs. Browns fueled by memories of previous losses, Joe Burrow’s past struggles
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Entering Sunday, the Browns had a 4.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections. Nothing was short of comprehending the reality that, every game was now indeed, a must win. Sometimes, a team with a 5-7 losing record while in third place of their division either hopes for a miracle or to avoid finishing last.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Best offers for any NFL Sunday matchup
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on any NFL Week 14 matchup with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New customers will get first bet insurance and...
Browns at Bengals: 3 things to watch and picks for Sunday’s game
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns and Bengals meet for the second time this season in an important AFC North showdown at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Bengals are looking to gain some control in the division while the Browns, with back-to-back games against the Bengals and Ravens, are looking to play their way back into the race.
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion and LeBron James’ first Cavaliers coach, passes away at 79
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Former Cavaliers head coach and three-time NBA champion Paul Silas has passed away, his family announced on Sunday, at the age of 79. Silas coached the Cavaliers for two seasons, which were LeBron James’ first two years in the NBA. He was 69-77 in 146 games with the Cavs.
Bengals keep on winning, beat Browns, 23-10, as Joe Burrow earns first win over Cleveland
CINCINNATI, Ohio — If there ever was such a thing as a letdown spot in the NFL, the Bengals were facing it Sunday. A week after a massive win over the Chiefs, the Bengals faced the Browns on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. It was a team the Bengals have struggled with in recent years, after their best win of the season.
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch for free (12/11/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The next installment of the Battle of Ohio comes Sunday, when the Cleveland Browns will travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and...
Bengals reclaim the Battle of Ohio: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations
CINCINNATI, Ohio - After five straight losses to Cleveland, the Cincinnati Bengals returned the imaginary Battle of Ohio trophy back to Cincinnati with a 23-10 win over their in-state archrival Browns at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon. One of the biggest questions surrounding this game was how the Bengals would...
Unlikely heroes help Cincinnati end Battle of Ohio woes: Bengals vs. Browns quick takes
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Who did the Bengals need to step up to end their recent woes to the Browns?. Trent Taylor and Trenton Irwin. The pair of unlikely heroes stepped up in the 23-10 win after Tyler Boyd (finger) and Tee Higgins (hamstring) went down with injuries in the first quarter.
NFL Week 14 Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season and Week 14 is the final Sunday of byes. Atlanta, Chicago,...
DraftKings promo code Ohio: $200 bonus for Bengals, Browns next month
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Look no further when it comes to this DraftKings promo code Ohio offer. Players who sign up early in Ohio will...
