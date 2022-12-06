ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
Watch Baker Mayfield receive the game ball after leading the Rams’ comeback win over Raiders

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Rams to a fourth-quarter comeback win in his Los Angeles debut against the Raiders on Thursday night. After trailing 16-3 for most of the quarter, Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the last few minutes of the game, including the game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left to give the Rams a 17-16 win.
Bengals’ win Sunday vs. Browns fueled by memories of previous losses, Joe Burrow’s past struggles

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Entering Sunday, the Browns had a 4.9% chance of making the playoffs, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index projections. Nothing was short of comprehending the reality that, every game was now indeed, a must win. Sometimes, a team with a 5-7 losing record while in third place of their division either hopes for a miracle or to avoid finishing last.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Best offers for any NFL Sunday matchup

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Bet on any NFL Week 14 matchup with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. New customers will get first bet insurance and...
NFL Week 14 Picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season and Week 14 is the final Sunday of byes. Atlanta, Chicago,...
