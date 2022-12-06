Read full article on original website
SeriMo
4d ago
Wow! I've been watching since the beginning. It's hard to imagine the both of them not on the show. I can't see the show continuing without them. That will be a sad day.
Reply(1)
27
Merlin
3d ago
I hope the producers don’t do what was done to Jeopardy after Trebek died. All they did was make it a circus freak show.
Reply
30
James Hunt
3d ago
yo I totally agree with Vanna White wheel of Fortune would not be nothing without her and Pat sajak ! in my opinion is kind of like Jeopardy was out Alex trebek !. I guess it's okay but it will never be the same ! I grew up watching that game show !
Reply
12
Related
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Viewers think they've figured out the host's successor.
iheart.com
Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Vanna White Admits She Doesn’t ‘Love’ All of Her ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Outfits
It’s hard to believe that Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White has worn so many different outfits over the years on the game show. But the show, which she co-hosts along with Pat Sajak, continues to roll along these days. In a recent interview, White said that she does not really “love” all of the outfits that she’s put on for the show. Would you believe that she’s had on 7,800 outfits in 40 years of work on there?
Legendary Rock Star Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer
Legendary guitarist Andy Taylor, a founding member of the band Duran Duran, has been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer, according to the New York Post. Taylor says there is no cure.
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies
Legendary award-winning actor John Aniston has died at the age of 89, CNN reports. Aniston, a longtime star on the soap opera, "Days of Our Lives," died on November 11th, according to an Instagram post made by his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston.
AOL Corp
Jennifer Lopez reflects on Ben Affleck split: 'I honestly felt like I was going to die'
Jennifer Lopez said her and Ben Affleck's breakup 20 years ago was so "painful" she thought she'd "die." In a new interview, the singer talked about her latest Affleck-inspired album and what the actor-director said had to say about some seemingly personal lyrics. Lopez, 53, spoke to Apple Music's Zane...
Jim Nabors Married Stan Cadwallader After 38 Years of Dating: Meet the Gomer Pyle Actor’s Spouse
As Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show, Jim Nabors was a true scene stealer. He continued his comedy and singing career well beyond the CBS series up until he announced his retirement in 2014. One year earlier, he married his longtime partner, Stan Cadwallader. Keep scrolling to learn more about the late actor’s husband.
Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?
The actors who made 'Bonanza' a hit have a legacy that extends well past the peak of their careers. Even in death, two of the show's biggest stars remain inseparable.
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
womansday.com
'The Voice' Fans Can’t Stop Doing Double Takes Of Kelly Clarkson’s Daring New Look
How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend How Kelly Clarkson Went From ‘Idol’ Ingénue to Pop Legend. Kelly Clarkson loves the holidays, obvi. The former Voice coach loves the fashion from this time of year. But she had fans doing double...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Kanye West Has Now Brought Michael Jordan And Dr. Dre's Tragic Pasts Into His Latest Rants
Kanye West dove into another conspiracy rant and roped in Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre in the process.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Jonnie Irwin Says TV Show Let Him Go After Revealing Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'Broke My Heart'
"I feel hugely let down. I can't even watch the show now," Jonnie Irwin said after claiming Channel 4's A Place In the Sun dropped him after revealing his terminal cancer diagnosis Jonnie Irwin is opening up about how his terminal cancer diagnosis has impacted his life. After he revealed his terminal lung cancer diagnosis in 2020, the British TV personality, 49, claimed to The Sun that his contract was terminated with Channel 4's home improvement show A Place in the Sun, which he hosted on-air since 2004. Channel...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Is Involved In Another Major TV Show
Ken Jennings started his television career as a contestant on Jeopardy! He became one of the champions of the show, winning millions of dollars. Many fans loved to see him on their television screens and after longtime host Alex Trebek died, Ken eventually became a host on the game show. He switches off with actress Mayim Bialik.
"America's Got Talent" Star Dies
Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
musictimes.com
Alan Jackson Illness: Country Star's Latest Picture 'Unrecognizable' According to Fans
Alan Jackson looks unrecognizable as seen in a recent Instagram post. In 2021, the 64-year-old singer revealed that he has a neurological condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. What is Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease?. The illness is a hereditary nerve abnormality that produces anomalies in the nerves that supply the feet, legs, hands, and...
msn.com
Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance
Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair
Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
Comments / 53